Cover Image Eliaz Therapeutics Highlights Selective Galectin-3 Removal in Sepsis, Advances XGAL-3® Program

Santa Rosa, United States, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliaz Therapeutics Announces Publication Highlighting Selective Galectin-3 Removal Approach in Sepsis and Advancement of XGAL-3 Development Program

Company Advances Clinical, Regulatory, and Operational Activities as It Prepares for Future Human Studies and Planned Regulation Crowdfunding Financing Initiative

Eliaz Therapeutics, Inc. (“ETI”), a translational-stage medical device company developing the XGAL-3 selective Galectin-3 apheresis platform, today announced the publication of a new translational study supporting the potential role of selective Galectin-3 (Gal-3) removal in severe sepsis.

The study, published in MedComm in April 2026, combines findings from ICU patients with severe sepsis together with preclinical animal studies evaluating selective Gal-3 removal using an investigational XGAL-3 adsorption column developed by Eliaz Therapeutics.

Among sepsis patients admitted to the ICU, elevated Galectin-3 levels were associated with worse outcomes, while patients whose Galectin-3 levels declined during the first days of hospitalization showed significantly improved survival.

The publication also reports encouraging findings from both rodent and large-animal studies. In the randomized porcine endotoxemia study, 24-hour survival was 68.8% (11/16) in animals treated with selective Galectin-3 removal compared with 26.7% (4/15) in sham-treated controls.

Beyond the survival findings, treated animals showed early and consistent improvements across several clinically relevant physiological markers commonly associated with severe sepsis progression. These included lower lactate levels, reduced fluid accumulation in the lungs (extravascular lung water), improved hemodynamic stability, and reduced requirements for vasopressors and intravenous fluids during treatment.

The study also demonstrated reduced inflammatory signaling, improved vascular integrity, and less injury across multiple organs in treated animals when compared with controls. Multi-omics analyses further identified coordinated modulation of immune, endothelial, and metabolic pathways associated with Galectin-3 depletion.

Importantly, the investigational XGAL-3 adsorption column was successfully integrated into a standard therapeutic apheresis platform and operated throughout treatment sessions without device-related adverse events or procedure-associated hemodynamic instability, supporting the technical feasibility of the approach in a clinically relevant large-animal setting.

“These findings represent an important milestone for Eliaz Therapeutics and for the continued development of the XGAL-3 platform,” said Isaac Eliaz, MD, Founder and CEO of Eliaz Therapeutics. “The porcine study provided particularly encouraging translational findings because it allowed us to evaluate the therapy in a large-animal model that more closely reflects the physiological complexity of severe sepsis seen in the ICU.”Dr. Eliaz added, “Sepsis remains one of the leading causes of death in intensive care medicine, yet treatment options remain limited. We believe this publication strengthens the scientific and translational foundation supporting selective Galectin-3 removal as a novel therapeutic approach.”

The publication comes at an important stage for the company as Eliaz Therapeutics continues advancing development of the XGAL-3 platform through multiple parallel initiatives, including ongoing clinical biomarker studies, GLP safety activities, manufacturing scale-up, and preparation for future first-in-human studies.

Eliaz Therapeutics is currently conducting two prospective clinical biomarker studies evaluating Galectin-3 dynamics in critically ill sepsis patients and oncology patients receiving immunotherapy. These studies are intended to further characterize the role of Galectin-3 in severe inflammatory disease and support future clinical development efforts.

The company is also advancing regulatory, operational, and manufacturing activities intended to support future human interventional evaluation of the XGAL-3 platform.

To support these next-stage activities, Eliaz Therapeutics is actively raising funds via a Regulation Crowdfunding financing initiative through the DealMaker platform. Additional information regarding the planned financing initiative will be made available through official company channels and offering materials upon launch.

About Eliaz Therapeutics

Eliaz Therapeutics, Inc. is a translational-stage medical device company focused on developing selective Galectin-3 removal technologies for acute and chronic inflammatory conditions. Its lead platform, XGAL-3, is designed to selectively remove circulating Galectin-3 using therapeutic apheresis.

The company has completed large-animal proof-of-concept studies and is advancing ongoing translational, clinical, manufacturing, and regulatory activities intended to support future first-in-human studies.

XGAL-3 is an investigational device and is not approved for commercial use.





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CONTACT: Contact Investor Relations Eliaz Therapeutics, Inc. invest@eliaztherapeutics.com