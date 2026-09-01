ElevateBio Appoints Steven Falcone as Chief Operating Officer

Steve Falcone brings more than 30 years of operations, quality, and compliance leadership across global biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Steve Falcone Newly Appointed COO at ElevateBio

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElevateBio, a technology-driven advanced therapy CDMO and gene editing services partner, announced the appointment of Steven Falcone as Chief Operating Officer. Steve brings more than 30 years of experience across technical operations, inspection readiness, quality systems, supply chain, and site management. He has a proven track record of transforming operations and building high-performing leadership teams that bring complex advanced therapies to people and families in need.

Steve will be responsible for operations and quality for ElevateBio, ensuring compliant and effective manufacturing and testing at its sites in Waltham, Massachusetts and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His deep industry experience and innovative approach to operations are key to delivering on ElevateBio’s mission to reduce the cost of production of advanced therapies.

"Steve joins ElevateBio at a pivotal moment as we ready our Waltham site for its first commercial product and expand into our new site in Pittsburgh," said Chris Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of ElevateBio. "We are completely rethinking how advanced therapy plants are operated to help increase access to these transformative medicines. Steve's decades of experience in commercial operations and quality system transformation make him the ideal person to lead this effort."

“ElevateBio is shaping the future of advanced therapies through manufacturing and novel technologies, built on a long-standing commitment to quality and innovation that enables our partners to accelerate drug development,” said Steve Falcone. “The opportunity now is to bring that same discipline to the economics of manufacturing, applying automation and AI to reduce the cost of goods and produce these therapies reliably at scale. I am honored to join ElevateBio and lead the operations that will help make advanced therapies more accessible to patients who need them.”

Steve joins ElevateBio from Novo Nordisk, where he served as Vice President of Quality Complaints, Audit and Inspections, and Quality Intelligence, setting strategic direction for the company's global audit, inspection, and complaint programs. His previous roles include Chief Quality Officer for Brammer Bio (acquired by Thermo Fisher) and VP and Senior Director at Thermo Fisher where he transformed their inspection readiness and external engagement programs, as well as supported creation of new business services for advanced therapies including plasmid, mRNA, cell therapy, and regulatory affairs offerings. Prior roles include VP of Quality at Sanofi Genzyme and various quality and operational roles at Amgen, Solstice Neurosciences, and Bayer.

Across his career, Steve has led the quality and compliance strategy behind the commercialization and global launch of numerous marketed products, with deep expertise in technology transfer, commercialization, and inspection readiness across multiple jurisdictions. Steve received his B.S. in Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley.



About ElevateBio

ElevateBio is a technology-driven advanced therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) powering the creation of life-transforming therapies. The Company helps biopharmaceutical partners design, develop, and manufacture therapies from early discovery through commercialization, combining proprietary gene editing technologies and discovery services, cGMP manufacturing capabilities, and industry-leading expertise to accelerate development across a breadth of therapeutic approaches and modalities. Through continuous investment in automation, AI, and next-generation technologies, ElevateBio delivers the quality, speed, and scale partners need to bring advanced therapies to more patients. For more information, visit www.elevate.bio.

Investor contact:

Catherine Hu

chu@elevate.bio



Media contact:

DJ Webster

dwebster@elevate.bio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02a8aa44-f6ef-483f-a026-659704260859