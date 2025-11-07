ELEPHAS BIOSCIENCES RAISES $40M TO ACCELERATE COMMERCIALIZATION OF ITS LIVE TUMOR PROFILING PLATFORM

Reinvestment from existing backers underscores confidence in Elephas' predictive approach to improving immunotherapy treatment response rates

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation (Elephas), a private company that has developed an innovative live tumor profiling platform for immunotherapy response prediction, today announced a Series B-2 funding of $40 million.

The equity round included participation from existing investors including Northpond Ventures, ARCH Venture Partners, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, Tao Capital Partners, Sands Capital, Venture Investors Health Fund, among others.

The capital raised will support the launch and commercialization of the proprietary Elephas Live™ Platform as a laboratory developed test (LDT) in 2026. The Elephas Live Platform is designed to functionally profile ex vivo live tumor biopsies. By protecting the native tumor microenvironment and using a novel method to address tumor heterogeneity, the technology allows for prediction of immunotherapy response.

"This financing milestone underscores the strong investor confidence in the promise of Elephas and our shared mission to improve the lives of those affected by cancer," said Maneesh Arora, Elephas founder and CEO. "We have made incredible progress this year and have strong momentum heading into 2026. This funding achievement will drive our next stage of growth and advance our commercialization strategy."

Earlier this fall, Elephas welcomed Jérôme Galon , Ph.D., to the Company's expanding Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Galon and fellow Elephas advisory board member Janis Taube, M.D., will be joining Elephas at the upcoming Societies for the Immunotherapy in Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting on November 8, 2025, in National Harbor, MD (link) for a symposium discussing the improved prediction of immunotherapy response.

XMS Capital Partners acted as financial advisor to the company.

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, with the number of patients projected to triple by 2060. Despite a significant increase in the number of available immunotherapies, only 1 in 5 patients receiving immunotherapy obtain a response and many who may respond are not eligible for therapy due to lack of accurate predictive biomarkers. With the mission to tackle this massive dilemma, Elephas has developed an ex-vivo live tumor profiling platform for immunotherapy response prediction. By preserving the native tumor microenvironment from a live core needle biopsy and using a novel method to address tumor heterogeneity, the Elephas Live platform enables a real-time characterization of immune response. To learn more, visit www.elephas.com and search and follow us on LinkedIn.

