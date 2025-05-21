Elemental Machines Expands Strategic Partnership With LabCentral to Support Life Sciences Innovation in Kendall Square

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elemental Machines, a pioneer in intelligent lab operations solutions, announced the expansion of its partnership as a Gold Sponsor with LabCentral, a premier launchpad for high-potential life sciences and biotech startups.

As part of the partnership, Elemental Machines will continue to provide its Intelligent Operations Platform and validated hardware integrations across LabCentral’s flagship site at 700 Main Street in Cambridge, MA, and has expanded the partnership across all six sites in the LabCentral network. This includes full monitoring support for environmental conditions, cold storage units, incubators and ovens, gas/LN₂ manifolds, and more, providing LabCentral and its community with over $590,000 of support over the next three years.

“LabCentral has long been a vital hub for scientific innovation, and we’re proud to support their mission by giving early-stage companies the operational tools they need to thrive,” said Sridhar Iyengar, Founder and Chief Strategy & Technology Officer at Elemental Machines. “From real-time monitoring to seamless scalability, our platform is designed to grow with startups — from incubator to enterprise.”

Serving more than 125 startups and 1,000+ scientists and entrepreneurs, LabCentral provides over 243,000 sq. ft. of lab and office space in Cambridge and on the Harvard University campus.

“We’ve worked with Elemental Machines for years, and their technology has become essential to our operations, helping our resident companies reduce risk and optimize their operations,” said Margaret (Maggie) O’Toole, CEO of LabCentral. “We are grateful for their expanded support of LabCentral and the next generation of innovators.”

In addition to ongoing support, Elemental Machines will provide dedicated startup onboarding and training support through LabCentral’s relocation and transition services, helping new resident companies maximize the value of integrated lab monitoring from day one.

For more information, visit elementalmachines.com or labcentral.org.

About Elemental Machines

Elemental Machines’ Intelligent Operations Platform leverages the best of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and custom hardware/software solutions, delivering actionable insights to operators in life sciences, biopharma labs, biobanks, analytical labs, and manufacturing facilities. By connecting the physical and digital worlds, the platform simplifies, optimizes, and augments operations. Leaders in science, facilities, and technology trust Elemental Machines’ ecosystem for insights that accelerate innovation, predict outcomes, and shift from reactive to proactive management. With scalable solutions from incubator to enterprise, custom integrations to fit each operation’s unique needs, and a wide ecosystem of partnerships, Elemental Machines ensures operational excellence and the future-proofing of lab and manufacturing processes.

About LabCentral

A private, economic development non-profit institution, LabCentral is a launchpad for high-potential life-sciences and biotech start-ups. With 243,000 square feet of space across Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., and the Harvard University campus, LabCentral offers a full complement of programming, networking and fully permitted laboratory space to early- and later-stage life sciences entrepreneurs. Since its founding in 2013, LabCentral’s resident entrepreneurs have raised more than $20 billion in funding and created more than 7,000 jobs. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

