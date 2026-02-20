Element Biosciences Introduces VITARI™, Redefining What High-Throughput Sequencing Makes Possible

VITARI will begin shipping in the second half of 2026, with pre-orders now open and early customer commitments already secured

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences Inc. today announced VITARI, the first ever high-throughput benchtop sequencing system capable of delivering a high-quality whole genome at $100. With the introduction of VITARI, Element now offers a comprehensive and cohesive portfolio of systems curated to support laboratories as they grow, while maintaining a foundation designed so scientists never have to choose between quality, simplicity, and scale.

VITARI brings true high-throughput benchtop performance into everyday labs, allowing scale to move closer to the scientists and studies that need it.

“VITARI is about removing limits from scientific ambition,” said Molly He, CEO and co-founder of Element Biosciences. “By lowering the barriers to high-throughput sequencing for labs of all sizes, we’re improving workflows and giving researchers the freedom to design studies around biology—not the constraints of their tools. And with an architecture built to expand functionality, VITARI will grow with the applications scientists need next.”

VITARI is designed with the realities of modern research in mind: more samples, more modalities, and faster timelines. The system will support a broad range of applications, including:

Whole-genome and exome sequencing , enabling population-scale studies, rare disease research, and newborn health research.

, enabling population-scale studies, rare disease research, and newborn health research. Clinical oncology research and targeted sequencing , supporting high-sensitivity detection and rapid iteration.

, supporting high-sensitivity detection and rapid iteration. Transcriptomics, including bulk and single-cell RNA-seq, at lower cost per sample.

With a roadmap that includes future Teton™ and direct in sample multiomic capabilities, VITARI is engineered to support the continued expansion of genomics into multimodal and discovery-driven workflows. At full capacity VITARI will deliver up to 10 billion reads per run, and support Cloudbreak Freestyle™ and Trinity™ Sequencing Kits, allowing laboratories to scale output and accelerate turnaround times.

VITARI joins Element’s AVITI™ and AVITI24™ 5D multiomics systems, extending the company’s vision of right-sized sequencing across the full spectrum of research needs. Element’s technology portfolio is built to deliver high-quality data at every throughput tier and the full dimensionality of human biology.

VITARI is priced at $689,000 and will begin shipping in the second half of 2026, with pre-orders now open. Customer interest has been strong, with early commitments already in place. For more information, visit our website.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is pioneering the technologies that enable a deeper understanding of life. Our platforms capture biology in its full dimensionality—spanning genetic, molecular, and cellular insights—to unlock richer data and drive scientific breakthroughs. From foundational research, to the discoveries that help shape diagnostic and therapeutic development, Element empowers scientists to advance the frontiers of biology and impact every corner of human health. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Michael Sullivan

media@elembio.com