EIT Pharma to Present at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2026

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EIT Pharma, Inc. ("EIT Pharma" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for infectious diseases, today announced it will present at The Liver Meeting®, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), to be held on November 5-9, 2026, in Denver, Colorado.

The Liver Meeting® is the leading global gathering for researchers, physicians, and industry leaders actively shaping the science and practice of hepatology to improve liver health for all. EIT Pharma will present extended analyses from the phase 3 D-LIVR trial, which showed benefit after treatment cessation and supports the continued development of lonafarnib-based therapy as a finite treatment regimen for Chronic Hepatitis D (CHD). Lonafarnib is currently the only late-stage investigational therapy for CHD with an oral route of administration.

EIT Pharma's The Liver Meeting® 2026 Presentation Details:

Session: Hepatitis - Other Infections

Title: Durable and newly emergent treatment response during a 24-week follow-up in a finite lonafarnib treatment regimen: extended analyses from the phase 3 D-LIVR trial

Presenter: Professor Tarik Asselah MD, PhD, Professor of Hepatology at Université Paris Cité and a hepatologist at Hôpital Beaujon, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026, 3:00 P.M. MST

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for lonafarnib for the treatment of CHD, a serious, life-threatening liver disease caused by hepatitis D virus in individuals who already have hepatitis B virus infection.

About Lonafarnib



Lonafarnib is an investigational oral therapy candidate being evaluated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D. Lonafarnib is designed to target a key step in the hepatitis D virus cycle and is currently the only oral therapeutic candidate in late-stage clinical development for chronic hepatitis D. Lonafarnib has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D. The safety and efficacy of lonafarnib have not been established.

About EIT Pharma, Inc.



EIT Pharma is a biotechnology company focused on advancing therapies for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company is developing a portfolio of programs designed to address serious infectious diseases through rigorous science, disciplined execution, and a patient-centered approach focused on translating scientific innovation into meaningful real-world impact for patients.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding regulatory review timelines, anticipated milestones, potential product characteristics, and future development plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Lonafarnib is an investigational product candidate and has not been approved by the FDA. There can be no assurance that the FDA will approve the NDA or that the product will become commercially available. EIT Pharma undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE EIT Pharma