SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

EIT Pharma to Present at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2026

November 6, 2026 | 
2 min read

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EIT Pharma, Inc. ("EIT Pharma" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for infectious diseases, today announced it will present at The Liver Meeting®, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), to be held on November 5-9, 2026, in Denver, Colorado.

EIT Pharma

The Liver Meeting® is the leading global gathering for researchers, physicians, and industry leaders actively shaping the science and practice of hepatology to improve liver health for all. EIT Pharma will present extended analyses from the phase 3 D-LIVR trial, which showed benefit after treatment cessation and supports the continued development of lonafarnib-based therapy as a finite treatment regimen for Chronic Hepatitis D (CHD). Lonafarnib is currently the only late-stage investigational therapy for CHD with an oral route of administration.

EIT Pharma's The Liver Meeting® 2026 Presentation Details:

Session: Hepatitis - Other Infections

Title: Durable and newly emergent treatment response during a 24-week follow-up in a finite lonafarnib treatment regimen: extended analyses from the phase 3 D-LIVR trial

Presenter: Professor Tarik Asselah MD, PhD, Professor of Hepatology at Université Paris Cité and a hepatologist at Hôpital Beaujon, Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026, 3:00 P.M. MST

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for lonafarnib for the treatment of CHD, a serious, life-threatening liver disease caused by hepatitis D virus in individuals who already have hepatitis B virus infection.

About Lonafarnib

Lonafarnib is an investigational oral therapy candidate being evaluated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D. Lonafarnib is designed to target a key step in the hepatitis D virus cycle and is currently the only oral therapeutic candidate in late-stage clinical development for chronic hepatitis D. Lonafarnib has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D. The safety and efficacy of lonafarnib have not been established.

About EIT Pharma, Inc.

EIT Pharma is a biotechnology company focused on advancing therapies for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company is developing a portfolio of programs designed to address serious infectious diseases through rigorous science, disciplined execution, and a patient-centered approach focused on translating scientific innovation into meaningful real-world impact for patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding regulatory review timelines, anticipated milestones, potential product characteristics, and future development plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Lonafarnib is an investigational product candidate and has not been approved by the FDA. There can be no assurance that the FDA will approve the NDA or that the product will become commercially available. EIT Pharma undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Reevemark

Jacqueline Zuhse/Jamie Olensky

EITPharmaTeam@reevemark.com

212-433-4600

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eit-pharma-to-present-at-aaslds-the-liver-meeting-2026-302929976.html

SOURCE EIT Pharma

Washington State Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Data leak kickstarts ESMO, BMS reports autoimmune CAR T death, pharma M&A outpaces 2025
October 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Man jumping, running, and winner holding trophy. Competition, challenge, risk and reward concept. Vector illustration.
Pancreatic cancer
EMSO 2026: Incyte a ‘firm contender’ in G12D pancreatic cancer race as early candidate shines
October 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Woman starts a new life. Female doing first step in the future. Girl wants to get rid of psychological problems. Concept of mental health improvement. Vector illustration
Cancer
ESMO 2026: Merck’s Kelun-partnered ADC cuts death risk by over 30% in endometrial cancer
October 26, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business Success Inspiration and motivation concept as a birth or rebirth with a blue paper origami bird emerging as a symbol of creativity and metamorphosis and an icon of change and transformation.
Prostate cancer
ESMO 2026: J&J delivers ‘immaculate’ early data for prostate cancer drug from Halda
October 26, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac