Eikon Therapeutics Secures $350.7 Million Series D to Advance Clinical-Stage Programs and Future Pipeline

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Eikon Therapeutics, Inc., a pivotal-stage biotechnology company that integrates advanced engineering with cutting-edge molecular and cell biology to accelerate drug discovery and development, today announced the initial closing of a $350.7 million Series D financing. Since its founding in 2019, Eikon Therapeutics has privately raised in excess of $1.1 billion to support its mission of developing new medicines to address grievous illnesses.





The financing round was led by Eikon’s existing investors, with participation from new investors. The investment syndicate is composed of top mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, and healthcare and technology-focused venture firms including Lux Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, AME Cloud Ventures, The Column Group, E15 VC, Foresite Capital, General Catalyst, Soros Capital, StepStone Group, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and UC Investments (Office of the Chief Investment Officer of the Regents of the University of California), among others.

“Eikon has made remarkable progress in advancing a pivotal-stage clinical pipeline and early-stage development program powered by our single-molecule tracking technology and the deep expertise of our multidisciplinary team. With clinical studies now operating in 28 countries, across 5 continents, we are accelerating the development of much-needed therapies while continuing to expand our research and development capabilities,” said Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Board Chair of Eikon Therapeutics. “This financing provides the resources necessary to build a fully-integrated, 21st-century biotechnology company that leverages advanced computing, data sciences, and decades of experience in bringing innovative medicines to patients. The continued support of our world-class syndicate of investors is a testament both to the progress we have already made, and to the confidence of investors in our ability to deliver important new medicines for the world.”

Eikon’s clinical portfolio is anchored by its lead program, EIK1001, a systemically administered co-agonist of toll-like receptors 7 and 8 now in a Phase III trial for advanced melanoma. EIK1001 has demonstrated both single-agent efficacy and promising in-combination activity with anti-PD-(L)1 agents across multiple tumor types. In parallel, the company is advancing EIK1003, a highly selective PARP1 inhibitor currently undergoing Phase 1 evaluation in patients with breast, ovarian, prostate, or pancreatic cancers, and EIK1004, a central nervous system-penetrant PARP1-selective inhibitor poised to initiate Phase 1 studies targeting brain cancers.

Eikon’s early-stage pipeline features, among other undisclosed candidates, two androgen receptor antagonists and an internally derived WRN inhibitor (EIK1005) that is being studied for its potential as a therapy for patients with MSI-high and other DNA repair–deficient cancers.

“Eikon has engineered a next-generation drug discovery engine that seamlessly integrates automation, high-performance computing, and advanced data science to transform how new medicines are developed,” said Lux Capital Co-founder and Managing Partner Josh Wolfe. “By harnessing its proprietary single molecule tracking technology, Eikon is uncovering biological processes in living cells with an unprecedented level of precision, generating insights at a pace that was previously out of reach. With a skilled leadership team that is deeply experienced in bringing groundbreaking therapies to patients, Eikon is setting a new standard for innovation in biotechnology.”

Eikon Therapeutics will participate in the upcoming TD Cowen Healthcare Conference in Boston, March 3-5, 2025.

About Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon Therapeutics is advancing breakthrough therapies through the purposeful integration of science and engineering. Our proprietary discovery technologies leverage Nobel Prize-winning super-resolution microscopy, advanced engineering, and high-performance computing to visualize and measure the real-time movement of proteins in living cells, with the goal of bringing important new medicines to people suffering from grievous illness. Eikon operates from its facilities in California, New Jersey, and New York, and can be found online at www.EikonTx.com or LinkedIn.

Contacts



Media Contact

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com