eGenesis Appoints Glenn S. Vraniak as Chief Financial Officer and Jennifer Bergheiser as Chief Commercial Officer

Leadership additions support company's advancement through the next phase of growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#engineering--eGenesis, a biotechnology company developing human-compatible engineered organs for transplantation, today announced the appointments of Glenn S. Vraniak as Chief Financial Officer and Jennifer Bergheiser as Chief Commercial Officer.

The appointments come as eGenesis advances in clinical studies across multiple programs, including EGEN-2784 for kidney failure and a program for acute-on-chronic liver failure, positioning the company for its next phase of growth.

“eGenesis is entering a pivotal stage in our evolution as we prepare to advance our programs through clinical development and lay the foundation for future commercialization,” said Mike Curtis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, eGenesis. “Glenn brings deep expertise and proven leadership across finance, capital formation, and business development and we are thrilled to have him join the team to help drive the next phase of growth for the company.”

Mr. Vraniak brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience across biotechnology, medical technology and specialty pharmaceuticals, with a track record of leading capital raising initiatives, IPOs, strategic transactions and company-building initiatives. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Inversago Pharma, where he helped lead the company's growth strategy, financing activities and eventual acquisition by Novo Nordisk in a transaction valued at approximately $1.1 billion. Prior to Inversago, he served as CFO of Evaxion Biotech, Valeo Detection Systems and electroCore. He also served on the Board of Directors of Apollomics Inc, where he chaired the Audit Committee.

Throughout his career, Mr. Vraniak has helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars in private and public capital, led IPO processes and supported strategic transactions across both public and private companies. Most recently, at Inversago, he completed a $70 million Series C financing, prepared the company for a potential IPO and played a key role in negotiating its acquisition by Novo Nordisk.

“eGenesis has built one of the most innovative platforms in biotechnology and is addressing one of the largest unmet needs in medicine,” said Vraniak. “The opportunity to revolutionize the treatment of organ failure and potentially save countless lives is incredibly compelling. I look forward to working alongside this talented team as we advance our clinical programs, strengthen our operational capabilities and position the company for long-term success.”

Jennifer Bergheiser has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer after serving as Chief Business Officer at the company since 2022. Ms. Bergheiser brings more than 25 years of experience across biopharmaceuticals, biotechnology, private equity and strategy consulting. Her career has included leadership roles spanning product strategy, commercialization planning, business development and market access. She has extensive experience supporting new product planning and commercialization efforts across multiple therapeutic areas and new modalities, including early brand and commercial strategy for blockbuster biologic therapies such as Stelara®.

In her new role, Ms. Bergheiser will lead product and market development activities for eGenesis' lead kidney program, EGEN-2784, as well as the company's broader pipeline. She will oversee product management, market access, government affairs, patient advocacy and channel strategy as eGenesis prepares for future commercialization and the transformation of the treatment of organ failure enabled by expanded organ supply.

“Jen has a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing teams at eGenesis,” said Curtis. “She has led key functions across G&A while driving our new product planning efforts over the past several years. We look forward to her continued leadership as we begin laying the foundation for commercialization.”

“The shortage of organs for transplant is a public health crisis, exacting a staggering toll on patients, families, clinicians and healthcare systems,” said Bergheiser. “The opportunity to lead eGenesis' efforts in preparing the market, and our game-changing product portfolio, for commercialization is unmatched. I look forward to partnering with stakeholders across the healthcare landscape to help define a new category of medicine and enable access to a novel and life-saving treatment option for people whose lives have been put on hold by organ failure.”

About eGenesis

eGenesis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human-compatible engineered organs to address the severe global organ shortage. The Company’s proprietary genome engineering platform enables extensive, multiplex gene edits to remove key biological barriers, add protective human transgenes, and inactivate endogenous retroviruses. EGEN-2784, a genetically engineered, porcine-derived kidney product, is the Company’s lead program for patients with kidney failure. The Company has received FDA clearance to conduct clinical studies across its kidney and liver programs. eGenesis is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.egenesisbio.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

eGenesis

kimberly.ha@egenesisbio.com