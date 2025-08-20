eGenesis Appoints Douglas Williams, Ph.D., and Adam Craig, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

New board members bring decades of experience in company building, corporate strategy, drug development, and commercialization across multiple therapeutic areas

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#engineering--eGenesis, a biotechnology company developing human-compatible engineered organs to address the global organ shortage, today announced the appointment of Douglas Williams, Ph.D., and Adam Craig, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

Douglas Williams, Ph.D., brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including senior executive roles at Biogen, ZymoGenetics, Amgen, and Seattle Genetics (now Seagen). He has contributed to the development of several blockbuster therapies, including Enbrel®, Tecfidera® and Spinraza®. Most recently, he served as President of R&D at Sana Biotechnology and as founding CEO of Codiak Biosciences. Dr. Williams currently serves on the boards of Climb Bio (Chair) and CAMP4 Therapeutics.

Adam Craig, M.D., Ph.D., is a biotechnology executive with over 25 years of global experience in drug development and commercialization, particularly in oncology, hematology, and rare diseases. He served as President and CEO of CTI BioPharma leading to the approval and commercialization of Vonjo®. He is currently Executive Chairman of X4 Pharmaceuticals and was recently interim CEO of Stratus Therapeutics (formerly Garuda Therapeutics). Dr Craig previously held CMO and senior development roles at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Chemgenex Pharmaceuticals and currently serves on the board of Stratus Therapeutics. Dr. Craig is a Member of the Royal College of Physicians (U.K.) and holds medical and doctoral degrees from the University of London, a Ph.D. in Molecular Oncology from Leeds University, and an MBA from the Open Business School.

“Doug and Adam are highly accomplished leaders whose deep expertise across R&D, commercialization, and corporate strategy will be invaluable as we advance our development candidates, EGEN-2784 for kidney failure and EGEN-5784 for liver failure, into the clinic,” said Michael Curtis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, eGenesis. “Their guidance will be invaluable as we advance into the next phase of growth as a clinical-stage company focused on our mission to transform the treatment of organ failure.”

“eGenesis is developing truly pioneering solutions for one of the most pressing unmet needs in medicine,” said Dr. Williams. “The combination of cutting-edge genetic engineering, rigorous science, and a mission-driven team positions eGenesis to deliver breakthroughs that could fundamentally change the field of organ transplantation.”

“eGenesis is leading a field with the potential to transform the future of transplantation,” added Dr. Craig. “I look forward to supporting the company’s mission to develop safe, effective, human-compatible organs that could redefine the treatment of organ failure and offer hope to millions of patients awaiting a transplant.”

Drs. Williams and Craig join current Board members Steven Gillis, Ph.D. (Board Chairman), Bob More, Fabio Pucci, Ph.D., Brad Smith, Julie Sunderland, and Albert (Al) Wiegman.

About eGenesis

eGenesis is pioneering a genome engineering-based approach to develop safe, effective transplantable organs to end the global organ shortage. Its platform uniquely addresses cross-species molecular incompatibilities and viral risk via its proprietary genetic engineering platform to improve outcomes for patients in need of a transplant. With demonstrated preclinical success, eGenesis is advancing programs in kidney transplantation, acute liver failure, and heart transplantation. Learn more at www.egenesisbio.com. Follow us @egenesisbio.

