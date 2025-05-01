Edwards TAVR Receives FDA Approval for Patients With Asymptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis

Transforming Care for Severe AS Patients

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) therapy, the SAPIEN 3 platform, for severe aortic stenosis (AS) patients without symptoms, marking the first FDA approval for TAVR in asymptomatic patients.

Approval of the SAPIEN 3 platform (SAPIEN 3, SAPIEN 3 Ultra and SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA) is based on groundbreaking data from the EARLY TAVR trial, which demonstrated that asymptomatic severe AS patients randomized to Edwards TAVR experienced superior outcomes compared to guideline-recommended clinical surveillance (watchful waiting).

Without treatment, 1 in 10 patients experiencing symptoms of severe AS may die within five weeks. However, the symptoms of severe AS can be difficult to detect and may progress rapidly and unpredictably.

“There is an urgent need to change practice and TAVR guidelines for the treatment of aortic stenosis patients, which currently recommend ‘watchful waiting’ until symptoms develop,” said Philippe Genereux, M.D., director of the structural heart program at Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute, Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, New Jersey. “As we saw in the EARLY TAVR trial, patients originally designated as asymptomatic became symptomatic in sudden and unpredictable ways, underscoring the importance of early evaluation by a heart team to improve patient outcomes and benefit the healthcare system.”

The EARLY TAVR trial was the first randomized, controlled trial designed to evaluate TAVR compared to watchful waiting for patients with asymptomatic severe AS. With a median follow-up of 3.8 years, 26.8% of the 455 patients in the TAVR arm experienced death, stroke, or unplanned cardiovascular hospitalization, compared with 45.3% of the 446 patients in the clinical surveillance arm. The data were published last year in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), marking the ninth NEJM publication on Edwards TAVR.

"This approval is a powerful opportunity to streamline patient care and improve the efficiency of the healthcare system,” said Larry Wood, Edwards’ corporate vice president and group president, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement and Surgical. “We are proud to partner with leading physicians to advance our knowledge of this deadly disease with high quality science and optimize the treatment pathway for patients.”

Since its introduction more than two decades ago, SAPIEN has become the most studied valve platform, demonstrating unmatched clinical outcomes and solidifying its position as the leading choice for physicians and patients. More than 1 million patients have been treated with SAPIEN valves worldwide.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the leading global structural heart innovation company, driven by a passion to improve patient lives. Through breakthrough technologies, world-class evidence and partnerships with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders, our employees are inspired by our patient-focused culture to deliver life-changing innovations to those who need them most. Discover more at www.edwards.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

