Edwards Lifesciences to Present at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

February 2, 2026 | 
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) today announced it will participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, Mar. 2, 2026.



Scott Ullem, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 9:50 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/, with an archived version accessible later the same day.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the leading global structural heart innovation company, driven by a passion to improve patient lives. Through breakthrough technologies, world-class evidence and partnerships with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders, our employees are inspired by our patient-focused culture to deliver life-changing innovations to those who need them most. Discover more at www.edwards.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

Media Contact: Amy Meshulam, media@edwards.com
Investor Contact: Investor_Relations@edwards.com

