Editas Medicine Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Business Updates

In vivo preclinical proof-of-concept data presented at AHA and ESGCT demonstrating >90% LDL-C reduction in non-human primates supports EDIT-401’s potential as a best-in-class, one-time therapy

Company on track to submit IND/CTA for EDIT-401 by mid-2026 and achieve initial human proof-of-concept data by year-end 2026

Extended cash runway into the third quarter of 2027, enabling progression of EDIT-401 beyond initial human proof-of-concept data

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter 2025 and provided business updates.

“We are incredibly excited by the progress we made in the third quarter advancing our lead in vivo development candidate, EDIT-401, an experimental, potential best-in-class, one-time therapy designed to significantly reduce LDL cholesterol levels. We recently presented data at AHA and ESGCT demonstrating the ability of EDIT-401 to reduce mean LDL cholesterol levels by over 90 percent in non-human primates,” said Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Editas Medicine. “In addition, we have extended our cash runway into the third quarter of 2027 and remain on track to submit an investigational new drug or clinical trial application for EDIT-401 by mid-2026, with the goal of achieving in vivo human proof-of-concept data by the end of 2026.”

Recent Achievements and Outlook

EDIT-401

In September, the Company announced the selection of its lead in vivo development candidate, EDIT-401, an experimental, potential best-in-class, one-time therapy designed to significantly reduce LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) levels.

In October and November, the Company presented preclinical data ≥90% LDL-C reduction in non-human primates (NHPs) achieved within 48 hours of a single dose of EDIT-401; ≥90% LDL-C reduction in mice with high baseline LDL-C and reduced LDLR function The ≥90% reduction in LDL-C was achieved with ≥6-fold mean increase in LDLR protein in the NHP liver, requiring only a moderate level of functional editing of LDLR alleles (~10-40%) in the liver LDL-C reduction was maintained in mouse models in a three-month study, demonstrating the durability of effect

Editas is on track to submit an investigational new drug (IND) or clinical trial application (CTA) for EDIT-401 by mid-2026, and to achieve initial in vivo human proof-of-concept data for EDIT-401 by the end of 2026.

Other Corporate Highlights

The Company extended its cash runway into the third quarter of 2027 with proceeds from sales of its common stock under its at-the-market (“ATM”) facility and continued financial discipline.



Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2025 were $165.6 million compared to $269.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company expects that the existing cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, together with $17.3 million of proceeds from sales of shares of common stock under its ATM facility after September 30, 2025, and the retained portions of the payments payable under its license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, will enable the Company to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the third quarter of 2027.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the company raised $17.8 million of gross equity proceeds from its ATM facility.



Third Quarter 2025

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $25.1 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to net loss of $62.1 million, or $0.75 per share, for the same period in 2024.

Collaboration and other research and development revenues increased to $7.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.1 million for the same period in 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to the recognition of revenue related to a milestone achieved under the Company’s collaboration agreement with BMS in the third quarter of 2025.

Research and development expenses decreased by $27.9 million to $19.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $47.6 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease is primarily related to reduced clinical and manufacturing costs related to discontinuation of the clinical development of the Company’s reni-cel program initiated in December 2024, partially offset by costs attributable to in vivo research and discovery.





General and administrative expenses decreased by $5.8 million to $12.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $18.1 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease is primarily attributable to a reduction in employee-related expenses related to reduced headcount associated with the reduction in workforce in connection with the discontinuation of the clinical development of the Company’s reni-cel program initiated in December 2024.



There were no restructuring and impairment charges recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024. The restructuring and impairment charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were related to the discontinuation of the clinical development of the Company’s reni-cel program initiated in December 2024, the related workforce reduction, associated impairment charges for laboratory and manufacturing equipment related to the reni-cel program, and the acceleration in expense due to changes in useful life estimates for leasehold improvements, software and a right of use asset associated with the Company’s reni-cel program.

About Editas Medicine

As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘would,’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s preclinical studies and its research and development programs, including the Company’s expectation to achieve initial human proof-of-concept data for EDIT-401 by year-end 2026; the timing for the Company’s receipt and presentation of data from its preclinical studies; the potential of, and expectations for, the Company’s in vivo product candidates; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including filing an IND/CTA for EDIT-401 by mid-2026; and the Company’s expectations regarding cash runway into the third quarter of 2027. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials; and the availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, the Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Collaboration and other research and development revenues $ 7,543 61 $ 15,779 1,710 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,775 47,639 62,549 150,636 General and administrative 12,316 18,088 38,550 55,633 Restructuring and impairment charges — — 66,935 — Total operating expenses 32,091 65,727 168,034 206,269 Operating loss (24,548 ) (65,666 ) (152,255 ) (204,559 ) Other (expense) income, net: Interest expense related to sale of future revenues (2,399 ) — (6,635 ) — Interest income, net 1,831 3,530 6,634 12,861 Other expense, net (1 ) (5 ) (2,184 ) — Total other (expense) income, net (569 ) 3,525 (2,185 ) 12,861 Net loss $ (25,117 ) $ (62,141 ) $ (154,440 ) $ (191,698 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (1.80 ) $ (2.33 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 90,090,397 82,485,199 85,878,325 82,245,679





EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Items

(amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 165,648 $ 269,913 Working capital 115,118 212,090 Total assets 201,751 341,589 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 54,204 54,204 Total stockholders' equity 13,453 134,274





CONTACT: Investor and Media Contacts: ir@editasmed.com media@editasmed.com