Edison Scientific Announces Agreement with Pfizer to Accelerate Research and Development

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edison Scientific announced an agreement to deploy the Edison AI Platform and Kosmos, Edison's AI scientist, across Pfizer’s biopharmaceutical research and development pipeline. The collaboration brings together Edison’s industry-leading AI capabilities with Pfizer’s scientific expertise and robust repositories of data across oncology, internal medicine, immunology, and more. Kosmos will access Pfizer’s data to support Pfizer’s scientists, inform critical decisions in R&D, and help accelerate the discovery of potential new medicines.

At the core of the collaboration is Kosmos’ ability to learn continuously, providing Pfizer with a compounding and proprietary intelligence advantage. Kosmos will develop integrated world models by combining industry-leading access to publicly available and proprietary data sources from Pfizer’s internal drug development efforts. Edison’s forward-deployed scientists and engineers will work with Pfizer research teams, building Kosmos into specific workflows and helping shape how research gets organized and how decisions get made.

“Pfizer has spent decades generating data about what works and what doesn’t work in human biology,” said Sam Rodriques, Ph.D., CEO of Edison Scientific. “That experience serves as the foundation for Kosmos, ensuring lessons from each program are maximized to inform other programs, with every experiment and clinical readout strengthening the entire system. At Pfizer’s scale, the opportunity to turn accumulated scientific experience into better decisions is extraordinary.”

About Edison Scientific

Edison Scientific builds AI agents that make medicines for humanity. Kosmos, Edison’s collaborative AI scientist, partners with R&D teams to support critical decisions and workflows, leverage their proprietary data, and bring innovations to market faster. Edison is a scientist-led company that was spun out of the nonprofit research lab FutureHouse in 2025, backed by $70M from Spark Capital, Triatomic Capital, and other investors.

To learn more, visit edisonscientific.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

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