SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of Unaudited Second Quarter 2025 Financial Statements

October 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EGRX) (the “Company” or “Eagle”) today announced that the Company’s unaudited financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, are available at https://investor.eagleus.com/events-presentations.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states, and the company is focused on developing medicines with the potential to become part of the personalized medicine paradigm in cancer care. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


New Jersey Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Are Here, Novo Ditches Cell Therapy but Buys Akero, Gov’t Shutdown Hits CDC
October 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Digital illustration of the White House, a road leading to it, and a stars and stripes pattern in the sky.
Earnings
No Trump Drug Pricing Plan for J&J—Yet
October 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Photo of female scientist using microscope
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Oncology
October 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel