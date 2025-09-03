Dynamic Growth Leads C2N Diagnostics to Expand St. Louis Headquarters to Meet Global Need for Answers to Alzheimer’s Disease

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Alzheimers--C2N Diagnostics, LLC (“C2N”), a specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation®, is proud to announce that its early achievements while based in St. Louis are allowing it to triple the size of its operations in its hometown.

C2N, a leader in advanced brain health diagnostics, will relocate its headquarters and expand its federally regulated CAP accredited-CLIA certified lab operation to 4140 Forest Park Ave. at Catalyst, Powered by WashU, in the Cortex Innovation District in Midtown. Washington University is redeveloping the former Goodwill Industries International site. The new lab will leverage the latest advancements in bioautomation and high-resolution, high-throughput proteomic testing. Altogether, C2N will occupy 82,451 new square feet at Catalyst, filling the first three floors. C2N expects to begin the move in late 2026.

In addition to the new headquarters, C2N will maintain its existing ISO 13485:2016 compliant lab facility and turn it into a center dedicated to providing cutting-edge multi-omic solutions and advanced analytical platforms to drive innovation across its biopharmaceutical research services and medtech business units, and international collaborative research initiatives.

Dr. Joel Braunstein, CEO of C2N, said, “This news is a testament to the enthusiastic backing we’ve received in St. Louis, the extremely talented team members we employ, and the health care professionals who’ve embraced our technology and premium quality testing services. We’re especially excited to be growing in the Cortex Innovation District, where we started and where we feel we exemplify its passion for providing the resources needed to shape the future.”

“The ongoing success of C2N Diagnostics in St. Louis is proof that Missouri is leading the way in groundbreaking medical research,” said Governor Mike Kehoe. “Their partnership with Washington University demonstrates the powerful impact of science and entrepreneurship happening right here in Missouri.”

C2N is best known for commercializing the first clinical blood test for Alzheimer’s disease and more recently for its highly accurate PrecivityAD2™ blood test, which helps health care professionals in the detection of amyloid plaques in the brain, a pathological hallmark of Alzheimer's disease, and inform medical management and treatment decisions.

The company said the following are fueling its pacesetting role:

State-of-the-art proprietary liquid-chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) methodologies;

Blood tests to assess for brain amyloid pathology ( PrecivityAD® and PrecivityAD2™ tests

Extensive domain expertise, with leading neurological scientists and researchers on staff.

With over 50,000 Precivity™ analytes reported in peer-reviewed publications and over 150 academic, clinical, and research collaborations globally using Precivity biomarkers, C2N has significantly impacted Alzheimer’s research. C2N is now expanding the biomarker pipeline by developing advanced assays targeting tau pathology, Parkinson’s disease research, and developing technologies to decentralize mass spectrometry testing.

In recent months C2N has announced an investment from Samsung C&T Corporation, Samsung Biologics, Samsung Bioepis, and Samsung Venture Investment Corporation (“Samsung”); a partnership with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; medical device registration in the United Kingdom; and Canadian expansion.

“When WashU acquired the former Goodwill building in the Cortex Innovation District, we saw more than a property—we saw potential,” said Doug Frantz, vice chancellor for innovation and commercialization at WashU. “With Catalyst, that potential becomes reality. We are so pleased to welcome C2N as our anchor tenant. Catalyst will lower the barrier for late-stage start-ups such as C2N to find the space, resources, and community that will accelerate their breakthroughs to market. It’s a full-circle moment, as C2N was co-founded by WashU researchers with the underlying technology spun out of the university. We are proud to have played a part in helping the company’s global scale here in St. Louis.”

"C2N’s expansion in St. Louis is yet another example of our region’s strength in neuroscience research,” said Dustin Allison, Interim CEO, Greater St. Louis, Inc. "C2N’s investment here is not only deeply important to human health, but also to our region’s economic development. C2N's announcement is clear evidence that growth and innovation are valued in this region, and that our community will work in intentional, collaborative ways with business partners looking for a welcoming place to grow their enterprise."

C2N expresses its thanks to the following for their support throughout the process: Governor Mike Kehoe; Mayor Cara Spencer, City of St. Louis; Alderman Michael Browning, City of St. Louis; Cortex Innovation District; Cushman & Wakefield; Greater St. Louis, Inc.; Missouri Department of Economic Development; St. Louis Development Corporation; and Washington University in St. Louis

Currently, C2N is based at BioSTL at 4340 Duncan Ave. and CIC at 20 S. Sarah St. within Cortex.

About C2N Diagnostics, LLC

C2N is a specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation®. C2N strives to provide exceptional clinical laboratory services and advanced diagnostic solutions in the field of brain health.

C2N’s high-resolution mass spectrometry-based biomarker services and products are used for: clinical decision-making to improve patient care, including diagnosis and treatment monitoring; maximizing the quality and efficiency of clinical trials that test novel treatments for neurodegeneration; and providing innovative tools to help healthcare researchers better understand novel mechanisms of disease, identify new treatment targets, and conduct important epidemiologic studies to improve global public health.

C2N assays have been used in over 150 Alzheimer’s disease and other research studies throughout the U.S. and the world. This includes landmark treatment and prevention trials involving disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) that are changing the trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease. C2N has ongoing collaborations with multi-national pharmaceutical and biotech companies, leading academic institutions, National Institute on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association, and other non-profits and consortiums in addition to research and distribution partnerships with leading labs around the world including Grupo Fleury, Healius, Mediford, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, and Unilabs. Over 50,000 Precivity™-related biomarker measures have been reported through peer-reviewed publications, with many more manuscripts currently under review.

The company acknowledges generous support from National Institute on Aging, GHR Foundation, Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, BrightFocus Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association, and The Michael J. Fox Foundation. For more information visit www.c2n.com.

