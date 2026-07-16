Dyadic Expands Bio industrial Pipeline with New Proprietary Industrial Enzyme Program

New initiative builds on EN3ZYME™ launch and highlights scalability of the Dapibus™ platform

JUPITER, Fla., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYAI) ("Dyadic" or the "Company"), d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, a biotechnology company developing recombinant protein solutions across the life sciences, food, nutrition, bio-industrial and biopharmaceutical markets, today announced the expansion of its bio-industrial pipeline with a new proprietary industrial enzyme program focused on advanced cellulose processing.

The program builds on the successful commercialization of EN3ZYME™, Dyadic's first proprietary bio-industrial enzyme product developed in collaboration with Fermbox Bio and further demonstrates the repeatable product development capabilities of the Company's Dapibus™ platform. This propriety microbial expression system positions Dyadic to streamline development timelines, reduce manufacturing complexity, and potentially improve margins relative to traditional multi-strain systems, using a single microbial production strain. The newly developed enzyme is designed for applications such as pulp biorefining, microcrystalline cellulose and nanocellulose production.

From a market perspective, the global industrial enzyme sector represents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, with adoption accelerating as manufacturers seek cost-effective and environmentally sustainable alternatives to conventional chemical processes. Dyadic’s focus on cellulose-related applications aligns with large, established end markets such as pulp and paper, while also providing exposure to higher-growth segments including second-generation renewable biofuels, biobased chemicals, biomaterials and specialty cellulose derivatives.

In addition to its specific product focus, the program highlights the versatility of the Dapibus™ platform in generating tailored application-specific enzyme solutions for proprietary use and strategic partnerships. Dyadic plans to pursue commercialization pathways, including direct product sales, collaborations, contract manufacturing, and technology licensing, creating diverse revenue opportunities.

"We see this program as a key step in expanding our bio-industrial portfolio," said Joe Hazelton, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dyadic Applied BioSolutions. "Following the launch of EN3ZYME™, we continue to leverage the Dapibus™ platform to develop differentiated enzyme solutions for attractive industrial markets. Each new program further reinforces the scalability of the platform and strengthens our ability to drive value through proprietary products, strategic collaborations and licensing. Our goal is to build a diversified portfolio that supports long-term growth."

The program will now move into further optimization, pilot-scale production and additional customer evaluation as Dyadic continues to grow its bio-industrial product pipeline.

Importantly, the announcement underscores the broader value proposition of the Dapibus™ platform as a product engine rather than a single-asset story. Each incremental enzyme program enhances the platform’s credibility and expands its addressable market, supporting a pipeline approach to value creation. This repeatability is a key factor for investors evaluating scalability and long-term growth potential.

Strategically, the program reinforces Dyadic’s dual commercialization model. The Company intends to pursue a mix of proprietary product sales, strategic partnerships, contract manufacturing, and technology licensing. This diversified approach allows Dyadic to balance near-term revenue generation with longer-term, higher-margin opportunities, while also mitigating concentration risk associated with single-product or single-partner dependence.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that aims to develop and commercialize scalable, non-animal protein production platforms to meet growing global demand across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-value proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic’s proprietary Dapibus™ and C1 expression systems support rapid, cost-effective, and flexible manufacturing.

For more information, please visit http://www.dyadic.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our clinical trial and interest in our protein production platforms, our research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of the words “expect,” “should,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “project,” “may,” “might,” “potential,” or “continue” and other similar terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Dyadic International, Inc., and its subsidiaries caution readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the current views of our management with respect to our operations, results of operations and future financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties, or other factors beyond Dyadic’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to (i) our history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of our microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) failure to commercialize our microbial protein production platforms or our other technologies; (iv) competition, including from alternative technologies; (v) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (vi) our capital needs; (vii) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (viii) our reliance on information technology; (ix) our dependence on third parties; (x) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; (xi) intellectual property risks; (xii) our ability to comply with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; and (xiii) other factors discussed in Dyadic’s publicly available filings, including information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 25, 2026, as amended on April 30, 2026, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at www.dyadic.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Media contacts:

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions:

Ping Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com