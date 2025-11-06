Dr. William G. Kaelin Jr. joins IQVIA Board of Directors

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence, announced the appointment of Dr. William G. Kaelin Jr. to its board of directors, effective today.

Dr. Kaelin is a Senior Physician-Scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and the Sidney Farber Professor of Medicine at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School. He is also an Investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. In 2019, Dr. Kaelin was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his groundbreaking work on oxygen sensing and the role of the von Hippel-Lindau (VHL tumor) suppressor protein. He currently serves on the board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company, where he chairs the Science and Technology Committee.

“I am very pleased to welcome Bill to our board of directors,” said Ari Bousbib, chairman and CEO, IQVIA. “Bill is a world-renowned scientist and physician with deep expertise in oncology and biomedical innovation and will be an outstanding addition to our board.”

Dr. Kaelin is the recipient of numerous prestigious prizes and honors in addition to the Nobel Prize, including the Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award, the Wiley Prize in Biomedical Sciences from Rockefeller University, the Paul Marks Prize for Cancer Research from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Canada Gairdner Internal Award. He is the author of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and holds multiple patents related to cancer biology and hypoxia signaling.

Dr. Kaelin holds a Doctor of Medicine from Duke University School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Associate Bachelor in Chemistry from Duke University.

