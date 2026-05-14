Dr. Rubinstein Offers Expanded Facial Rejuvenation Options in Montvale, NJ and Newburgh, NY as FDA Approves Restylane(R) Contour for Temple Hollowing

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon expands Restylane Contour offerings at Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ and Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Newburgh, NY following new FDA-approved indication for temple treatment



Galderma has announced that the FDA has approved Restylane® Contour for the correction of temple hollowing in patients over the age of 21, adding a new indication to one of the most clinically versatile fillers in the Restylane portfolio. Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ and Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Newburgh, NY - both led by double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Ran Y. Rubinstein, MD - offer Restylane Contour as part of a comprehensive injectable treatment menu, and this approval expands the range of concerns that can now be addressed with this FDA-backed option.

Restylane Contour and the Significance of Temple Rejuvenation

Temple volume loss is one of the subtler but more impactful signs of facial aging. As fat pads in the temporal region diminish over time, the temples develop a hollow or concave appearance that alters the overall shape of the face, contributing to a skeletonized look that affects the upper third of the face even when the midface and lower face appear relatively youthful. Addressing this concern with precision requires a filler that can provide natural-looking volume restoration while maintaining movement and expression, particularly given the proximity of the temporal region to key anatomical structures.

Restylane Contour is well suited to this indication. Formulated with Galderma's XpresHAn Technology™, it integrates with surrounding tissue to support natural facial movement and expression rather than creating a static result. This same technology has made Restylane Contour a trusted option for cheek augmentation and the correction of midface contour deficiencies - its two prior FDA-approved indications. The temple approval extends that capability into an important and frequently overlooked area of the upper face.

With needle and cannula delivery options available, providers can select the most appropriate technique based on patient anatomy and the specific area being treated.

How Restylane Contour Works

Restylane Contour is a hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler that restores volume to areas of the face where structural support has diminished with age. Hyaluronic acid is a substance naturally found in the skin that attracts and retains moisture, contributing to the skin's fullness and elasticity. When injected, Restylane Contour adds targeted volume to the treated area while allowing the skin to move naturally with facial expressions, a quality made possible by XpresHAn Technology™, which is designed to provide impactful correction without compromising dynamic movement.

For temple treatment, Restylane Contour addresses volume deficiency in a structurally significant area of the upper face, helping to restore a more balanced and harmonious facial contour. The results are immediate and long-lasting, consistent with Restylane Contour's established duration profile in its cheek and midface applications.

Restylane Contour with Dr. Rubinstein

At Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ and Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Newburgh, NY, injectable treatments are administered with a focus on facial anatomy, balance, and natural-looking outcomes. Dr. Rubinstein's approach to filler placement is grounded in an understanding of how volume loss affects the face as a whole, not just in isolated areas. Temple hollowing rarely occurs in isolation; it typically develops alongside changes in the midface, cheeks, and jawline that together alter the overall facial silhouette. By evaluating the face as a unified structure, Dr. Rubinstein develops treatment plans that address multiple contributing factors rather than treating each area independently.

Restylane Contour's new temple indication supports this comprehensive approach, making it possible to address both the midface and the upper face using a single, FDA-approved product with a well-established safety profile. For patients who have already undergone Restylane Contour treatment for cheek augmentation or midface correction, the expanded indication offers a natural next step in a more complete facial rejuvenation plan.

About Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein

Ran Y. Rubinstein, MD is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. With more than 20 years of experience in both private and academic practice, Dr. Rubinstein specializes exclusively in facial aesthetic procedures and offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical facial procedures at Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ and Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Newburgh, NY. He serves as a national aesthetic injection trainer and provides advanced education at Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists in Montvale, NJ. He is also an active member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery.

His approach to injectable treatments emphasizes precision, facial harmony, and outcomes tailored to each patient's anatomy and long-term aesthetic goals. Patients throughout Bergen County, northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Orange County, NY trust his practices for their reputation for natural-looking results and individualized care.

Patients interested in learning more about Restylane Contour for temple hollowing or any other facial rejuvenation concern are encouraged to contact the office to schedule a consultation.

About Dr. Rubinstein's Practices

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center is a physician-led facial plastic surgery practice located in Montvale, NJ , serving patients throughout Bergen County and northern New Jersey, including Ridgewood, Paramus, Closter, Tenafly, Westwood, Hillsdale, and Park Ridge. The practice offers advanced facial plastic surgery and a comprehensive range of non-surgical injectable and aesthetic treatments under physician supervision, with a focus on precise, natural-looking outcomes tailored to each patient's facial anatomy and goals.

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists is a physician-led practice located in Newburgh, NY , serving patients throughout the Hudson Valley and Orange County, including Middletown, Goshen, Cornwall, New Windsor, Monroe, Warwick, Poughkeepsie, Fishkill, Kingston, and New Paltz. The practice offers a comprehensive range of facial plastic surgery, body procedures, and non-surgical aesthetic treatments under physician supervision, with a focus on precise, natural-looking outcomes tailored to each patient's anatomy and goals.

Media Contact:

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, LLC

160 Summit Ave, Suite 201

Montvale, NJ 07645

Phone: (201) 391-1135

rubinsteinplasticsurgerycenter.com

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC

200 Stony Brook Ct

Newburgh, NY 12550

Phone: (845) 863-1772

yourfacemd.com

SOURCE: Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, LLC

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