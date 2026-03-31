Dr. Roxana Mehran is New American College of Cardiology President

Mehran begins a one-year term leading premiere global cardiovascular

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roxana Mehran, MD, FACC, today assumed the role of president of the American College of Cardiology. Mehran will serve a one-year term at the helm of the almost 60,000-member global cardiovascular organization as it works toward its mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health for all.

"I am honored and excited to assume this unique leadership role within the College," Mehran said. "The ACC is a remarkable global organization devoted to improving human health by transforming cardiovascular care. Our members are on the front lines every day seeking evidence, diagnosing diseases and caring for patients."

As president, Mehran is focused on strengthening the College's global partnerships while maintaining close engagement with members to foster growth, opportunity and impact.

"I am optimistic about our future and our collective ability to shape it, guided by science and driven by a commitment to caring for the most vulnerable patients," she said.

A renowned interventional cardiologist, researcher and advocate for women in medicine, Mehran brings a global perspective and a collaborative approach to her presidency. She is an endowed professor of cardiovascular clinical research and outcomes, and a professor of medicine in cardiology and population health science and policy at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, where she completed fellowships in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology.

She is also director of the Women's Heart and Vascular Center at Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital, leading a multidisciplinary program designed to address the unique needs of women's cardiovascular health.

Throughout her career, Mehran has led numerous global studies, contributed to the development of clinical guidelines and authored thousands of peer-reviewed publications. She was named by Clarivate Analytics as one of the most influential scientific minds in their Highly Cited Researchers list for the past eight years. She is the founder and chief scientific officer of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation and the founder of Women as One, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing opportunities for women in medicine.

Mehran has an extensive history of service to the ACC, including serving as chair of the Interventional Section Leadership Council, a member of the Board of Trustees and contributing as an author on several guidelines.

She has received several awards, including the 2017 ACC Bernadine Healy Leadership in CV Disease Award and the 2018 Nanette Wenger Award for Excellence in Medical Leadership from WomenHeart: the National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease. In 2019, she received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Silver Medal. In 2022, she was awarded the Terry Ann Krulwich Physician-Scientist Alumni Award, Pulse-Setter Champion Award and Women in Cardiology Mentoring Award from the American Heart Association. In 2023, Mehran received the Bahr Award of Excellence from the ACC and in 2025 the Gold Medal from ESC.

Mehran officially assumes the presidency during the Convocation Ceremony at ACC's Annual Scientific Session, taking place March 28-30, 2026, in New Orleans.

Other new officers for 2026-27 are Vice President Hani Najm, MD, MSc, FACC; Board of Trustees Members Fred M. Kusumoto, MD, FACC; Andrea L. Price, MS, RCIS, CPHQ, AACC; Finance Committee Chair-Elect/Treasurer 2027-2030 Sanjay Gandhi, MBBS, MBA, FACC; Board of Governors Chair Renuka Jain, MD, FACC; and Board of Governors Chair-elect Dinesh Kalra, MD, FACC.

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is a global leader dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. For more than 75 years, the ACC has empowered a community of over 60,000 cardiovascular professionals across more than 140 countries with cutting-edge education and advocacy, rigorous professional credentials, and trusted clinical guidance. From its world-class JACC Journals and NCDR registries to its Accreditation Services, global network of Chapters and Sections, and CardioSmart patient initiatives, the College is committed to creating a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at www.ACC.org or connect on social media at @ACCinTouch.

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SOURCE American College of Cardiology