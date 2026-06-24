Dr. Christina Rahm and DRC Ventures Accept Prestigious Gold Stevie(R) Award for Patent-Driven Manufacturing Innovation

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) -, founder and CEO of, was honored with a Gold Stevie® Award at the 2026® ceremony in New York City for her groundbreaking work in developing the patent-driven manufacturing infrastructure supporting a portfolio of wellness products.The award recognizes Dr. Rahm's leadership in transforming patented scientific innovations into scalable consumer products through advanced manufacturing systems and intellectual property protection. Accepted on behalf of the scientists, innovators, manufacturers and global teams supporting these efforts, the recognition highlights years of collaboration dedicated to delivering evidence-based wellness solutions worldwide.Under Dr. Rahm's leadership, DRC Ventures has expanded into a global portfolio of companies focused on biotechnology, health innovation, environmental sustainability, consumer wellness and scientific research. Through DRC Ventures, Dr. Rahm oversees more than 20 companies dedicated to advancing solutions that improve human health and environmental outcomes through science-driven innovation.The award specifically highlights the manufacturing infrastructure developed to support a growing portfolio of wellness products. Through Strata Biotech Labs, Dr. Rahm established a vertically integrated manufacturing model designed to protect intellectual property, preserve scientific formulations, enforce rigorous quality standards and support large-scale production without compromising scientific intent. This system has enabled the successful launch of more than 20 products built upon patented innovations."Receiving a Gold Stevie® Award is a tremendous honor and reflects years of scientific innovation, collaboration and commitment to creating solutions that improve lives while supporting a healthier future," said Dr. Rahm. "It's inspiring to be in a room filled with so much talent, vision and purpose. This recognition belongs to the incredible teams and partners who share our mission of advancing science in ways that serve humanity, and I offer my sincere congratulations to all the remarkable individuals and organizations honored this year."The American Business Awards® are among the nation's premier business honors programs, recognizing organizations and executives for achievement in innovation, leadership and operational excellence. Independent judging panels select winners from thousands of nominations submitted across the United States.###Dr. Christina Rahm is a scientist, inventor and entrepreneur advancing the intersection of biotechnology, health and sustainability. As the founder and CEO of DRC Ventures, she leads over 20 companies that develop science-based, sustainable consumer solutions. She is also the co-founder of The ROOT Brands and founder of Xoted Biotechnology Labs, a multimillion-dollar research center specializing in plant-based detoxification and regenerative science.Dr. Rahm holds seven approved patents, with 40+ patents pending, and has developed more than 170 proprietary processes and formulas for wellness innovation.Founded in 2023 by Dr. Christina Rahm, DRC (Deep Rooted Causes) Ventures creates sustainable solutions that challenge the status quo both scientifically and artistically, supporting the health of individuals, animals and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air and water conservation.Through its commitment to innovation, transparency and sustainability, the organization's vision is to be a leader in the scientific and consumer goods industries, driving positive change and making a difference in the lives of people around the world.A global catalyst for conservation efforts, DRC Ventures comprises partnerships with multiple companies and brands across sectors ranging from wellness, nutraceuticals, beauty and fashion to research and philanthropy - each with distinct offerings but a shared mission. Together, the entities within the DRC network form a powerful whole, each seamlessly integrated with the others to address the deeply rooted causes shaping our world today.Contact Information:R Public Relations518-321-3906To view the source version of this press release, please visit