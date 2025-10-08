Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Gendreau, to Present an Overview of the Halneuron® Pain Research Program at the 19th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DWTX) (the "Company"), a development-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat pain, today announced that its Chief Medical Officer will present an overview of the Halneuron®(tetrodotoxin) pain management research program at the 19th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit on October 14, 2025.

Dogwood Therapeutics is developing Halneuron®, a highly purified version of tetrodotoxin, to treat Chemotherapy Induced Neuropathic Pain ("CINP"), or peripheral neuropathic pain that occurs after chemotherapy with certain agents. Tetrodotoxin ("TTX") is a potent and specific modulator of the Na v 1.7 sodium channel that is directly involved in pain transmission in the peripheral nervous system. Voltage Gated Sodium Channels (VSCGs) Na v 1.7, Na v 1.8 and Na v 1.9 all play key roles in the perception and transmission of pain signals within the peripheral nervous system. Current research suggests that the Na v 1.7 channel is a key regulator of the threshold for depolarization of sensory neurons, whereas changes in Na v 1.8 regulate the rate of repolarization of sensory neurons. A recently conducted pre-clinical study compared the efficacy of Halneuron (Na v 1.7 modulator) and VX-548 (Na v 1.8 modulator) in rats with CINP and investigated the potential additive efficacy of combining the two agents. Halneuron® and VX-548 rapidly and significantly suppressed mechanical allodynia in this preclinical CINP model, with Halneuron® demonstrating pain reduction comparable to or greater than VX-548. Notably, the combination did not show additive synergy in reducing pain in the rat model.

To date, over 700 patients have been treated in human clinical studies with TTX for a variety of potential indications. Halneuron® has demonstrated pain reduction in general cancer related pain in a large multicenter Phase 2 study, as well as in a subsequent Phase 2 CINP study. Halneuron® is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial (HALT-CINP) being conducted at 25 sites in the United States. The goal of this study is to assess the safety and efficacy of low dose injectable Halneuron® in reducing long standing CINP in cancer patients.

About Dogwood Therapeutics

Dogwood Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DWTX) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines to treat pain and fatigue-related disorders. The Dogwood research pipeline includes two separate mechanistic platforms with a non-opioid analgesic program and an antiviral program. The proprietary, non-opioid, Na V 1.7 analgesic program is centered on our lead development candidate, Halneuron®, which is a highly specific voltage-gated sodium channel modulator, a mechanism known to be effective for reducing pain transmission. In clinical studies, Halneuron® treatment has demonstrated a reduction in pain related to both general cancer and chronic CINP. Interim data from the ongoing Halneuron® Phase 2 CINP study are expected in Q4 of 2025.

Dogwood is also developing SP16 IV, an LRP1 agonist with potential to treat neuropathy and prevent or repair nerve damage following chemotherapy. SP16 acts as an LRP1 agonist that in turn provides alpha-1-antitrypsin-like activity. Consistent with alpha-1-antitrypsin anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory actions, SP16 preclinically demonstrated anti-inflammatory (analgesic) action via potential reductions in IL-6, IL-8, IL1B and TNF-alpha levels, as well as potential to repair damaged tissue via increases in pAKT and pERK that regulate fundamental processes like growth, proliferation and survival. The forthcoming SP16 IV Phase 1b CINP trial, which has been fully funded by the National Cancer Institute, is projected to commence enrolling patients in the first half of 2026.

For more information, please visit www.dwtx.com.

