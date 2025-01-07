DNA Sequencing Market Size to Hit USD 106.20 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global DNA sequencing market size was estimated at USD 14.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 106.20 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.66% from 2024 to 2034.

The advancements in next generation sequencing technologies, growing awareness of personalized treatments and reduced costs of sequencing technologies are driving the growth of the DNA sequencing market.

DNA Sequencing Market Key Takeaways:

· Based on product & service, the consumables segment led the market for the largest revenue share of 49.12% in 2024.

· The services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

· Based on technology, the next generation sequencing segment led the market with a largest revenue share of 87.29% in 2024.

· The third-generation sequencing segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

· Based on workflow, the sequencing segment held the market with a largest revenue share of 56.96% in 2024.

· The data analysis segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

· In terms of application, the oncology segment led the market with a largest revenue share of 25.53% in 2024.

· Based on end-use, the academic research segment held the market in 2024 with the largest revenue share of 52.0%.

· The clinical research segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

· North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 50.70% in 2024.

The DNA sequencing market growth can be attributed to the broad-spectrum applications of this technology for identifying genetic mutations, understanding gene function, determining stretches of DNA containing genes or carrying regulatory instructions, identifying crime suspects, for paternity testing and studying evolution among others.

Furthermore, the rising investments in R&D of advanced technologies for DNA sequencing, development of genomic libraries, collaborations among industries and research institutions, reduced cost of sequencing technologies, surge in use of technological in ongoing clinical trials, increased demand for understanding molecular basis of diseases, support from government and regulatory agencies are the factors fueling the market growth of the DNA sequencing market.

Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and machine learning algorithms in DNA sequencing is enhancing data processing and quality of final analysis, helping in accurate identification of genetic mutations, in gene expression analysis and disease associated studies with higher accuracy which can further applied for tailoring personalized treatment plans, enhancing disease diagnostics and drug discovery processes.

DNA Sequencing Market Trends

· Rising Demand for Genomics: The technological advancements in DNA sequencing technology are increasing the demand for genomics in various areas such as precision medicine, gene-based therapies, drug discovery and consumer genomics.

· Reduced Cost of DNA Sequencing Technologies: The cost of DNA sequencing technologies is decreasing owing to the development of innovative technologies aiding large scale analysis and testing of samples with streamlined workflows which are convenient and affordable.

DNA Sequencing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 18.19 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 106.20 billion Growth rate CAGR of 21.66% from 2024 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2023 Historical data 2019 - 2024 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product & Service, Technology, Workflow, Application, End-use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; and Kuwait Key companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc; Agilent Technology; Illumina, Inc.; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Macrogen, Inc.; PerkinElmer Genomics; PacBio; BGI; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Myriad Genetics; PierianDx; Partek Incorporated; Eurofins Scientific Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Segment Insights

By Product & Services

Based on product & service, the consumables segment led the market for the largest revenue share of 49.12% in 2024. The involvement of several players for supplying and selling of the consumables, with provision of a diverse range of products such as reagents and accessories. Consumables are extensively known for their various applications in testing providing quick results promoting their growth rate in market due to the constant and repetitive use in DNA sequencing. The adoption of organic and inorganic growth strategies by various competitors in the market to update their existing product portfolios, enhancing geographical reach and streamlined workflows with compatibility is boosting the market growth of this segment.

The services segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The broad-spectrum services offered through DNA sequencing include library preparation, comprehensive data analysis, DNA methylation profiles, primer walking sequencing and expressed sequence tags among others which propel the market growth. With advancements in services based for DNA sequencing platforms including vast applications in oncology, for personalized medicines, pharmacogenetic testing, in drug discovery and development processes is driving the demand for improved services in the DNA sequencing market.

By Technology

Based on technology, the next generation sequencing segment led the market with a largest revenue share of 87.29% in 2024. The growth of this segment can be attributed to various factors such as increased expenditure on healthcare, technological advancements, augmentation of genomic mapping, application of DNA sequencing technology for the identification and characterization of various types of cancers and genetic disorders, with tumor sequencing playing a major role in detecting unique DNA changes. Additionally, the use of NGS for whole genome sequencing (WGS) and whole exome sequencing (WES) in genomic mapping and further genotyping of the data for testing and understanding of genetic modifications has aided in the development of precisely targeted treatment plans and improving personalized care.

The third-generation sequencing (TGS) segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. This technology is anticipated to rise exponentially owing to the various advantages offered over primary methods such as enabling better analysis of complex genomic regions, ability to produce much longer reads, detection of structural variants and the capability for real-time sequencing with higher throughput and portability which makes it perfect for studying whole genomes with higher accuracy and resolution. Furthermore, the advancements in key TGS technologies including single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT) and nanopore sequencing with vast-array of applications in epigenetic analysis, metagenomics, clinical diagnostics and for developing precision medicine is expected to drive the market growth of this segment over the forecast period.

By Workflow

Based on workflow, the sequencing segment held the market with a largest revenue share of 56.96% in 2024. Sequencing is the fundamental step in the DNA sequencing process making it an important part for any downstream analysis. The technological advancements in sequencing technologies, rising demand for NGS technologies and the growing applications of sequencing in precision medicine, cancer research and genetic diagnostics is driving the market growth of this segment. Furthermore, the rising applications of DNA sequencing in library preparation, optimizing sample collection and processing as well as in bioinformatics analysis with robust and streamlined workflows for accurately identifying the genetic variations is fuelling the market growth of this segment.

The data analysis segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The rising demand for DNA sequencing in clinical diagnostics, ongoing technological advancements, integration of AI and machine learning tools, use of sophisticated bioinformatics tools for better data interpretation of huge data generated by NGS and increased awareness for personalized medicine are driving the need for improved data analysis tools and softwares in DNA sequencing. Furthermore, the reduced sequencing costs, use of cloud-based platforms and emerging applications in various fields is expected to boost the market growth of this segment in the upcoming years.

By Application

In terms of application, the oncology segment led the market with a largest revenue share of 25.53% in 2024. The increased healthcare expenditure, rising cancer disease burden, demand for precision medicine, rise in innovations with growing investments in R&D, integration of AI tools and the advancements in NGS technologies with higher throughputs, expedited processing and reduced costs over traditional sequencing methods is driving the market growth of this segment.

The consumer genomics segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period. The surge in consumer genomics market can be attributed to various factors such as the reduced costs of sequencing and personal genomic products, increased awareness in public, technological advancements, availability of accessible and convenient direct-to-consumer kits, supportive governmental policies, developing healthcare infrastructure and growing trend of personalized genomics of personalized genomics is expected to fuel the market growth of this segment in the predicted timeframe. For instance, in November 2024, ProPhase Labs Inc., a next generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company announced the launch of DNA Complete, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, offering an innovative direct-to-consumer DNA testing approach which sequences 100% of a customer’s genome virtually providing them with extensive insights into health, wellness and ancestry.

By End-Use

Based on end-use, the academic research segment held the market in 2024 with the largest revenue share of 52.0%. The rising use of improved NGS technologies in academic and research institutes, technological advancements in third generation sequencing with higher accuracy, growth in consumer genomics with the availability of direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits, surge in industrial investments and integration of DNA sequencing related technologies such as genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, epigenomics and metabolomics for untangling biological systems and pathways is fuelling the market growth of this segment.

The clinical research segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Applications of DNA sequencing in clinical diagnosis and precision medicine, for treatment of rare diseases, identification of genetic variants in mitigating the risks associated with disease and for enhancing the efficacy of drugs for developing novel clinical trial designs are the factors encouraging the growth of sequencing technologies in this segment. Furthermore, the ongoing developments in clinical trials with rising approvals from government regulatory bodies for improving patient care is expected to fuel the market growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By Region

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 50.70% in 2024. The dominance of this region can be attributed to the presence of strong network of pharmaceutical companies boosting R&D of novel drugs based on genetic information as well as the continuous advancements in cutting-edge technologies. Furthermore, the reduced costs for sequencing technologies, support from government bodies, growing adoption of personalized medicine and robust healthcare infrastructure are the drivers fuelling the market growth of this region.

U.S. DNA Sequencing Market Trends

The U.S. dominated North America’s market owing to the presence of major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Agilent Technologies, Illumina Inc. Morevover, the adoption of sophisticated bioinformatics tools, advancements in sequencing technologies and the regulations allowing the marketing of tests without FDA approval are the key factors driving the market growth.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period. The rising investments in expanding the healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, increasing collaborations with international companies, advancements in adopting NGS technologies and the growing support from government initiatives is creating growth opportunities for the DNA sequencing market on this region. For instance, in Feb 2024, the GenomeINDIA project launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology of India which has completed the whole genome sequencing (WGS) of more than 10000 individuals as of 5th January 2024 from 99 communities covering all the major ethnic populations of the country. The initiative shows India’s commitment towards enhancing public health interventions, provision of tailored personalized treatments and drug development anticipating the market growth of the region.

Japan DNA Sequencing Market Trends

Japan has been leading the DNA sequencing and genomic research market in the Asia Pacific region. The growth can be attributed to the major contributions of Japanese scientists to the Human Genome Project, promoting the integration of genomic medicine in national healthcare system, technological advancements in cloud computing and data integration and the presence of integrated genomic databanks such as the DNA Data Bank of Japan (DDBJ) which collects and releases large datasets from Japanese human genome teams to the public.

Some of the prominent players in the DNA sequencing market include:

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

· Agilent Technology

· Illumina, Inc.

· QIAGEN

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

· Macrogen, Inc.

· PerkinElmer Genomics

· PacBio

· BGI

· Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

· Myriad Genetics

· PierianDx

· Partek Incorporated

· Eurofins Scientific

DNA Sequencing Market Recent Developments

· In November 2024, Illumina, Inc. launched its Global Health Access Initiative to support access to public health sequencing tools in low- and middle-income countries

· In August 2024, PacBio entered into an agreement to acquire Apton Biosystems. This acquisition is anticipated to accelerate the development of Short-read Sequencer, propelling the market growth

· In August 2024, PacBio announced a research collaboration with the University of Washington to analyze the ability of HiFi long-read WGS. This is anticipated to increase the analytical rates in individuals with various genetic conditions

· In June 2024, Illumina, Inc. launched its novel PrimateAI-3D, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to predict accurately disease-causing genetic mutations in individuals, boosting the demand for the industry products to understand the genetic makeup

· In January 2024, QIAGEN announced its partnership with Helix to develop the NGS companion diagnostics for various hereditary diseases

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the DNA sequencing market

By Product & Services

· Consumables

· Instruments

· Services

By Technology

· Sanger Sequencing

· Next-Generation Sequencing

o Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

o Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)

o Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

· Third Generation DNA Sequencing

o Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

o Nanopore Sequencing

By Workflow

· Pre-sequencing

· Sequencing

· Data Analysis

By Application

· Oncology

· Reproductive Health

· Clinical Investigation

· Agrigenomics & Forensics

· HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

· Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

· Consumer Genomics

· Others

By End-use

· Academic Research

· Clinical Research

· Hospitals & Clinics

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

· Other Users

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

