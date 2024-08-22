DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market Size to Hit USD 13.08 Bn by 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the global DNA and gene cloning services market size was exhibited at USD 3.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 13.08 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.45% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

The rising advancements in cloning technologies and genetic engineering are expected to drive the growth of the DNA and gene cloning services market.

The DNA and gene cloning services market deals with the process of making various copies of a specific segment of DNA. The selected DNA fragment is inserted into a plasmid using enzymes, during this technique. The necessary enzymes are used to cut the DNA fragments at specific sequences are used to join the nicks. These bacteria produce and reproduce an exact copy of the plasmid. These are called clones.

The increasing significant prevalence of inherited conditions, increasing demand for precision medicine, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the significant growth in research in the medical field due to the technological advancements in genetics, growth in the biotechnological industry, and increasing expenditure by governments are expected to drive the market growth.

DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market Report Highlights

Gene synthesis dominated the service segment in the largest revenue share of 40.82% in 2023 as they play a crucial role in synthetic biology by enabling the creation of custom DNA sequences without the need for a template.

Academic & research institutes dominated the end use market with the largest share of 38.81% in 2023, driven by their significant contribution in the R&D to bring novel gene therapy treatments and engineered biotechnological products to market.

The CMOs & CROs segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033 due to their increasing adoption and investment in advanced research and manufacturing technologies.

North America region dominated the DNA and gene cloning services market with a share of 41.18% in 2023 owing to factors such as increasing investments in R&D activities, rising demand for personalized medicine

The Asia Pacific DNA and gene cloning services market is expected to experience rapid growth, with a projected CAGR of 16.76% from 2024 to 2033.

DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market at a Glance

The rising acceptance of gene therapy, rising advancements in DNA and gene cloning technology, and the growing number of infectious diseases enhance the need for inventing new vaccines are expected to improve the market growth. Recombinant vaccines can be designed utilizing gene cloning to potentially reduce side effects and enable more targeted immune responses. In addition, by combining genetic material through biotechnological techniques, recombinant proteins are artificially engineered proteins such as gene editing and molecular cloning.

In addition, the increasing adoption of advanced and novel DNA cloning technologies, increasing demand for gene therapies, and the growing awareness of the importance of physical well-being are further anticipated to enhance the growth of the DNA and gene cloning services market during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases fuels market growth.

There has been an increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles, which are indicated by continuous smoking, alcohol consumption, little physical activity, and intake of fast food. The increasing adoption of this unhealthy lifestyle is potentially affecting people’s health and causing the development of various long-term diseases. These diseases can even result in the death of a person. This is resulting in a significant growth in the demand for effective and more accurate treatment solutions. In addition, gene cloning is advantageous and hence significantly used in the development and discovery of drugs. Particular variations in genes are identified using the method of cloning, in order to aim different therapeutic compounds at diseases. The increasing prevalence of obesity is due to the increasing consumption of processed food items such as refined carbohydrates, animal products, artificial sweeteners, and edible oils. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the DNA and gene cloning services market.

Advancements in gene editing technologies revolutionize market growth.

The rising advancements in gene editing technologies including CRISPR-Cas9, are transforming DNA and gene cloning services. These technologies provide cost-effective, efficient, and precise methods for gene modification, leading to advancements in therapeutic applications and genetic research. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the DNA and gene cloning services market.

DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market Segments Insights

By service type, the gene synthesis services segment led the market.

The gene synthesis services segment dominated the market share with the highest market share. By enabling the creation of custom DNA sequences without the need for a template, gene synthesis plays an important role in synthetic biology. This process enables researchers to construct and design genes with particular characteristics customized to their research needs. These factors contribute to propel the growth of the gene synthesis services segment.

By application type, the DNA sequencing segment led the market.

The DNA sequencing segment dominated the market share in 2023. By allowing scientists to create copies of specific genes for further analysis, gene cloning plays an important role in DNA sequencing. Gene cloning isolates and amplifies a particular gene of interest from an organism’s genome, in DNA sequencing. These factors contributed to the segment’s growth.

North America dominated the DNA and gene cloning services market in 2023.

The rising prevalence of hereditary and chronic diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine, significant funding for recombinant DNA technology research, strong presence of leading biotechnology firms, and rising advanced infrastructure firms in the market are expected to drive market growth in the region. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries in the market. The U.S. has the highest market share in the region due to the rising prevalence of diseases, growing government funding, increasing focus on targeted treatments, and increasing strong preference for biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the DNA and gene cloning services market in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The increasing strong presence of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region, increasing adoption of gene therapies, advancements in genetic engineering, increasing research activities, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to enhance the growth of the DNA and gene cloning services market in the region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries in the region.

China is the fastest country in the market due to the growing investments in healthcare innovation and research. The increasing focus on advancing immunotherapy and biotechnology combined with the rising awareness of personalized medicine.

· For instance, In June 2024, renowned for its relentless innovation in synthetic biology and industry-leading gene synthesis services, GenAcript Biotech Corporation launched GenScript FLASH Gene service, its newest offering, the ultra-fast sequence-to-plasmid (S2P) service. The aim behind this launch was to address the urgent demand for delivering gene constructs with unmatched cost-efficiency, quality, and speed.

Europe DNA And Gene Cloning Services Market Trends

The Europe DNA and gene cloning services market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to the strong presence of biopharmaceutical companies producing recombinant vaccines and biologics. Moreover, increasing research and development activities, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, and a growing demand for novel antibiotics, enzymes, etc., further propels market growth.

The DNA and gene cloning services market in the UK is expected to grow at CAGR of 17.3%over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cancer and growing demand for targeted therapies. Furthermore, government laws regarding genetically modified crops are likely to boost the DNA and gene cloning services market. For instance, in March 2023, the Government of England legalized the commercial production of gene-edited food. Thus, using rDNA technology, scientists can enhance agricultural outcomes & food production.

Germany DNA and gene cloning services market is anticipated to experience growth from 2024 to 2033, driven by the increasing incidence of genetic disorders and the support of government policies for research in regenerative medicine and personalized therapeutics.

The DNA and gene cloning services market in France is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the growing investments in research and development, advancements in biotechnology, and a growing emphasis on precision medicine approaches for cancer treatment.

Middle East and Africa DNA And Gene Cloning Services Market Trends

The Middle East and Africa DNA and gene cloning services market is poised to grow in the near future. Increasing applications of biotechnology and immunomedicine, along with growing applications of biotechnology in agriculture, are contributing to its expansion.

The DNA and gene cloning services market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow over the forecast period due to increasing investments in healthcare innovation and research. The country’s focus on advancing biotechnology and genomics, coupled with the rising awareness of genetic drugs and personalized medicine, is driving the expansion of the market.

The Kuwait DNA and gene cloning services market is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period owing to the escalating investment in scientific research and development by both governmental and private entities. This investment is propelling advancements in oncology research, consequently presenting opportunities for developing novel and enhanced cancer therapies.

Some of the prominent players in the DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market include:

Bio-Techne

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

GenScript

Danaher Corporation

Syngene International Limited

Twist Bioscience

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Curia Global, Inc.

DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market Recent Developments

In June 2024, GenScript Biotech Corporation launched the FLASH gene synthesis service. This system reduces the sequence-to-plasmid construct time facilitating R&D in antibody drugs, vaccines, and cell & gene therapy.

In November 2023, Twist Bioscience launched Twist Express Genes to deliver clonal genes and gene fragments at scale and with rapid turnaround times.

In August 2020, Telesis Bio launched BioXp 3250 system for synthetic biology workflow. This platform aims to accelerate the development of new biologics and vaccines. It allows researchers to generate large DNA fragments of up to 7kb at high speed without compromising accuracy. These factors would further contribute to the segment’s growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the global DNA and Gene Cloning Services market.

By Service

Gene Synthesis

Custom Cloning

Sub-cloning

Others

By Application

DNA Sequencing

Mutagenesis

Genotyping

Others

By End use

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CMOs & CROs

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

