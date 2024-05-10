U.S. Gene Synthesis Market Size to Hit USD 3.11 Billion By 2033

According to recent study by nova one advisor, the U.S. gene synthesis market size reached USD 700.90 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 3,118.73 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2024 to 2033.

The presence of numerous prominent market participants providing gene synthesis services, as well as the growing interest of large biotechnology and pharmaceutical corporations in gene and cell therapy development, have had a substantial impact on market growth. The rising discipline of synthetic biology, as well as the growing number of applications in the molecular biology arena, provide opportunities for market expansion. Furthermore, the large number of contract research organizations (CROs) offering gene synthesis services is projected to boost market expansion. GenScript, for example, provides a variety of services, such as bespoke gene synthesis and antibody drug development.

Furthermore, charitable groups such as BioBricks confirm the availability of synthetic biology technologies for humanitarian reasons. Open Wetware and other synthetic biology forums serve as data exchange platforms and provide researchers with conceptual training. The establishment of such forums and organizations stimulates researchers to pursue and investigate synthetic biology theories, as well as develop innovative technologies, which is a significant growth driver for this market.

In 2023, the US gene synthesis market accounted for more than 34% of the worldwide gene synthesis market. Companies are progressively introducing improved gene synthesis goods and services, propelling the industry forward. For example, Synbio Technologies LLC provides a broad array of gene synthesis services to meet customers’ DNA manufacturing requirements. The University of Texas at Austin, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and other highly efficient schools help to drive the country’s market growth. The widespread use of gene synthesis has piqued the interest of numerous companies and scientific communities.

Solid-phase synthesis held the largest market share at 35.9% in 2023.

PCR-based enzyme synthesis is projected to exhibit significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Antibody DNA synthesis captured the highest market share of 60.19% in 2023.

The viral DNA synthesis segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The gene & cell therapy development segment held the largest market share of 35.16% in 2023.

The disease diagnosis segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The academic and government research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of 54.11% in 2023.

What is Gene Synthesis Market?

Gene Synthesis is the process of creating a DNA strand base-by-base without the use of a template strand. When nucleotides are added to form a single strand of DNA, the resulting de novo DNA sequence then serves as a template for further synthesis of a complementary strand. The synthesized DNA is then cloned into a plasmid vector.

Short oligonucleotides, also known as oligos, serve as primers and probes.

Longer synthetic DNA sequences can be synthesized and subsequently cloned into expression vectors to study protein expression, gene regulation, and intercellular communication involving the gene of interest.

Gene synthesis techniques are used to further engineer, detect, and identify genomes spanning across infectious disease, Agri genomics, oncology, and several other molecular biology research areas.

Why is Gene Synthesis a revolutionary tool for biology research?

Gene Synthesis forms the foundation of the new field of synthetic biology. Gene synthesis is also accelerating research in well-established research fields by providing critical advantages over more laborious traditional molecular cloning techniques. De novo gene synthesis is required when template DNA molecules are not available, such as for codon-optimized sequences. In addition, it is frequently a cost-effective alternative to traditional molecular cloning techniques, such as when multiple DNA segments are being recombined. The case studies below illustrate the power of customizable design afforded by gene synthesis.

U.S. Gene Synthesis Market By Method Insights

Solid-phase synthesis had the biggest market share 35.9% in 2023. Solid-phase synthesis is being used because to its particular benefits, which make it suitable for widespread applications. For example, the approach accelerates the synthesis reaction by using high amounts of solution-phase reagents and does not require a purification process after each step. Furthermore, it is very adaptable and suitable for the integration and deployment of computer-controlled solid-phase synthesizers, which can improve the efficiency of the synthesis process. Furthermore, the industry is likely to develop as automated solid-phase synthesis technologies for preparing large amounts of DNA for specialized applications become more widely used.

PCR-based enzyme synthesis is expected to rise significantly over the projection period. PCR-based enzymatic techniques to DNA synthesis have gained traction due to constraints of the chemical synthesis process, such as the ability to produce desired quality DNA for only a limited length and the environmental impact of the harsh chemicals utilized. Similarly, as synthetic biology’s applications expand across multiple domains, there is a growing desire for alternate DNA synthesis methods.

U.S. Gene Synthesis Market By Services Insights

Antibody DNA synthesis has the largest market share of 60.19% in 2023. Gene synthesis has proven to be an effective approach for the generation and manufacturing of highly sensitive and specific antibodies. These antibodies can be utilized in a variety of applications, including ELISA, FISH, Western blot, and immunohistochemistry. Advances in recombinant antibody technology have resulted in the creation of modified antibody molecules for diagnosis, research, and treatment. Researchers and businesses are concentrating on developing specialized antibodies for various disorders. Recombinant and monoclonal antibodies are used to treat cancer, autoimmune illnesses, HIV/AIDS, and a variety of other infectious diseases.

The viral DNA synthesis category is predicted to develop at the quickest CAGR throughout the forecast period. As biosecurity restrictions limit access to harmful diseases in laboratory settings, gene synthesis methods are gaining traction by providing an alternative for studying and exploring highly contagious viruses. Synthesis of viral genomes also aids in determining the pathogenicity and gene functions of any organism, allowing for the creation of improved treatment or disease prevention strategies. These applications for viral DNA synthesis services are projected to boost market expansion.

U.S. Gene Synthesis Market By Application Insights

In 2023, the gene and cell therapy development sector had the greatest market share 35.16%. Several initiatives have been launched by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to promote cell and gene therapies. For example, in May 2021, a few life science businesses joined forces to launch the “The Cell & Gene Collective” campaign, which aimed to promote awareness of gene and cell therapy. Novartis, Bluebird Bio, Astellas, and Bristol-Myers Squibb are among the companies represented. The Cell & Gene Collective has launched a number of projects, including the first virtual Patient Advocacy Summit and a public poll of 1,500 people. This program seeks to overcome barriers to gene and cell therapy and establish public support for its use in treatment.

The illness diagnosis segment is predicted to develop at the quickest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Because of the expanding disease burden around the world and the growing demand for improvement in medical diagnostics, gene synthesis is becoming more common for disease detection. Synthetic biology provides bio-molecular engineering tools that can overcome the limits of traditional antibody-based diagnostics platforms, which are expensive, sluggish, and ineffective for diagnosing quickly emerging pathogens or orphan diseases.

U.S. Gene Synthesis Market By End-use Insights

In 2023, the academic and government research institutes segment held the greatest share, accounting for 54.11%. The section is also predicted to increase rapidly over the projection period. Academic research in synthetic biology has recently shifted to focus on model organisms. Scientific interest in gene transfer across animals for testing genetic hypotheses or determining new features and functionalities of model organisms is a major research topic. Targeted genome editing techniques like CRISPR/Cas9 and other optogenetics methods have had an impact on recent biological studies.

Furthermore, with the introduction of enzyme-based synthesis methods, DNA synthesis has become more economical and simple to do, even on laboratory benches. Similarly, the improved flexibility and speed given by newer technologies has made it more feasible for researchers to explore with the technology. These reasons are expected to drive the technique’s increasing use in various research organizations, hence contributing to market growth.

U.S. Gene Synthesis Market Recent Developments

In November 2023, Twist Bioscience announced the launch of Twist Express Genes, an innovative gene synthesis service with an order to shipping turnaround time of over 5-7 business days.

In May 2023, GenScript unveiled the launch of GenTitan, the first-ever miniature commercial semiconductor platform that uses integrated circuits for delivering DNA synthesis with high throughput.

U.S. Gene Synthesis Market Top Key Companies:

GenScript

Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ)

Boster Biological Technology

Twist Bioscience

ProteoGenix, Inc

Biomatik

ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Integrsated DNA Technologies, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

U.S. Gene Synthesis Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033.

By Method

Solid-phase Synthesis

Chip-based Synthesis

PCR-based Enzyme Synthesis

By Services

Antibody DNA Synthesis

Viral DNA Synthesis

Others

By Application

Gene & Cell Therapy Development

Vaccine Development

Disease Diagnosis

Others

By End-use

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

