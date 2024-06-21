Genome Editing Market Size to Reach USD 40.48 Billion by 2033

According to latest report, the global genome editing market size was USD 8.45 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 9.88 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 40.48 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 16.96% from 2024 to 2033, North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 49% in 2023.

Gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, ZFNs, and meganucleases, represent pivotal advancements enabling scientists to enhance the characteristics of organisms ranging from plants to animals and bacteria. These technologies function akin to molecular scissors, precisely cutting DNA at targeted locations and facilitating the removal, addition, or replacement of specific DNA sequences. By altering DNA, scientists can modify physical traits like eye color and mitigate disease risks, thereby expanding the applications of genome editing across various sectors. The continuous development and application of these technologies are pivotal in driving growth within the genome editing market, fostering innovation and broader adoption across scientific and industrial domains.

Genome editing using clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) has revolutionized the ability to precisely and efficiently modify DNA within cells. This technique involves the Cas9 protein, guided by RNA, targeting specific DNA sequences and inducing cuts at precise locations marked by protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) sequences. These cuts enable scientists to disable or alter DNA sequences, facilitating precise modifications such as edits to genetic sequences or adding/removing sections of DNA.

Genome editing holds immense potential to transform cellular and organismal characteristics, offering applications across various fields including agriculture, medicine, and biotechnology. The continuous advancement and adoption of CRISPR-based technologies are key drivers propelling rapid growth within the genome editing market, fueling innovation and expanding possibilities for genetic manipulation and therapeutic applications.

Key Takeaways:

North America dominated the market and accounted for a 49% share in 2023

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 18.75% from 2024 to 2033

The CRISPR/Cas9 segment held the largest market share of 43.89% of the global revenue in 2023.

The ZFN segment is expected to witness a substantial CAGR of 16.56% over the forecast period.

The ex-vivo segment dominated the market with a share of 51.65% in 2023.

The in-vivo segment is projected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 19.94% from 2024 to 2033

The genetic engineering segment held the largest market share in 2023

The clinical applications segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.19% over the forecast period.

The contract segment dominated the market in 2023

The in-house segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share of 52% in 2023.

The academic and research institutions segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.22% over the forecast period.

U.S. Genome Editing Market Size and Growth

The U.S. genome editing market size was valued at USD 4.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 16.49 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

North America has emerged as a dominant force in the genome editing market, driven by strong public support and significant scientific advancements in CRISPR technology. Americans are increasingly receptive to gene editing techniques for therapeutic applications, particularly in treating heritable blood disorders like sickle cell anemia, as evidenced by promising clinical trial outcomes. This optimism, public opinion reflects a nuanced perspective on the ethical implications of gene editing for disease prevention in babies. A majority believes that widespread adoption of gene editing could lead to societal pressures for parents to utilize these technologies to mitigate disease risks in offspring. This regional landscape underscores North America's pivotal role in shaping the future of genome editing through technological innovation and evolving public discourse on ethical considerations.