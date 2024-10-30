Digital Health Market to reach USD 815.35 billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

size is estimated to be valued at USD 249.97 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 815.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2030.

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global



The growth of the digital health market is driven by the increasing adoption of wearable devices and growing applications of AI in healthcare. Wearable devices are gaining widespread acceptance in the healthcare industry owing to their ability to monitor important health parameters like heart rate and sleep duration. This enables early detection of abnormalities and timely intervention.

AI is being utilized to analyze medical records and imaging data to assist clinicians in disease diagnoses and treatment patterns. AI technologies such as machine learning and deep learning are used to derive insights from large, complex healthcare datasets.

Market Trends

Rising Adoption of mHealth Apps

Growing popularity of mHealth apps for self-monitoring and disease management is a major trend in the digital health market. Patients are increasingly using mHealth apps to track health metrics, manage appointments, monitor medical conditions, and acquire health-related information.

Increasing Integration of AI and Analytics

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics in digital health solutions is another key trend observed in the market. AI facilitates advanced data analytics. This helps providers in population health management, risk assessment, and clinical decision support. AI also assists in personalized treatment, drug discovery, and predictive analysis.

Digital Health Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $249.97 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $815.35 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Component, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing Geriatric Population • Rising Investment in Telehealth and Telemedicine Restraints & Challenges • Lack of Awareness in Developing Nations

Market Opportunities

Tele-healthcare: Tele-healthcare involves the use of telecommunication and virtual technology to deliver healthcare services remotely. It allows patients to connect with doctors and specialists from home via video conferencing. This reduces the need for in-person visits and travel, making healthcare more accessible.

m-Health: m-Health refers to the use of mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices to deliver healthcare services. Key aspects of m-Health include the use of apps to monitor health metrics, access medical records, manage appointments, facilitate remote patient monitoring, and more.

Key Market Takeaways

The global digital health market was valued at USD 249.97 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

By technology, the tele-healthcare segment dominated the market in 2023 due to the significant increase in telemedicine consultations amid the pandemic.

By component, the software segment captured the largest revenue share owing to increasing digitalization and adoption of new software solutions.

On the basis of end user, the healthcare providers' segment held the highest share as various providers are increasingly adopting digital health solutions to enhance patient care and maximize revenues.

North America held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead through 2030. This can be attributed to favorable government initiatives and investments to promote digital health adoption in the region.

Competitor Insights

- Athenahealth Inc.

- Cisco Systems

- Epic Systems Corporation

- GE Healthcare

- IBM Corporation

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- McKesson Corporation

- eClinicalWorks

- iHealth Labs, Inc.

- NXGN Management, LLC

Digital Health Industry News

In April 2023, eClinicalWorks brought ChatGPT and AI models into EHR by investing USD 100 million to Microsoft Azure cloud services. This significant investment provided eClinicalWorks with access to the most recent innovations available through Microsoft Cloud.

In April 2023, Athenahealth unveiled the Athenahealth Patient Digital Engagement Index, a novel measurement tool for medical practices. The goal of the Index is to help providers evaluate and improve how they interact with and support their patients so that both can move toward a more digital, high-tech experience that will ultimately lead to better patient care.

Digital Health Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Telehealthcare



mHealth



Health Analytics



Digital Health Systems



Telemedicine



Others

By Component

Software



Hardware



Services



Connected Devices



Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics



Health Insurance Firms

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

