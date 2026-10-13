Dianthus Therapeutics Recognized Among Fortune’s 2026 Best Workplaces In BioPharma

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced it was selected by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma™ List. This is Dianthus’ inaugural appearance on the list, ranking among the top 30 small- and medium-sized biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the United States. The Company was recognized for fostering a high-trust and engaging workplace culture.

“As Dianthus enters a new phase of growth, being named one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in BioPharma underscores how we are building a company capable of transforming patient lives, and a place where exceptional people can thrive, connect and do their best work, regardless of location,” said Marino Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of Dianthus Therapeutics. “I am incredibly proud of the team that has built this culture together. High performance, trust and a shared commitment to our values are what set Dianthus apart, and this achievement reflects what our employees make possible every day.”

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in BioPharma by analyzing over 1.3 million confidential employee surveys, representing the experiences of 7.3 million workers in the U.S. in 2025 and 2026. Of those responses, nearly 36,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, and this list is based on that feedback. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

Dianthus is certified as a Great Place To Work company and continues to grow its team across functions through a fully remote work environment. To learn more about career opportunities, visit the Careers section of the Company's website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who aim to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .