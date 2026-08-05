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DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update August 11, 2026

August 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke (AIS), today announced that its second quarter 2026 financial results will be released after the markets close on Monday, August 10th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Tuesday, August 11th at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 7:00 AM Central Time to provide a business update and discuss financial results.



Conference Call details:

Date:

Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time:

8:00 AM EDT / 7:00 AM CDT

Web access:

https://app.webinar.net/d01wEPk9peA

Dial In:

(646) 357-8766

Conference ID:

2224408

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on the Company’s website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 18, 2026, by dialing (800) 770-2030 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 2224408#.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.


Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Mike Moyer
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Madelin Hawtin
LifeSci Communications
mhawtin@lifescicomms.com

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