DiaMedica Therapeutics Provides a Business Update and Announces Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast March 18 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 7:00 AM Central Time

Preeclampsia Phase 2 Trial Preliminary Topline Safety and Efficacy Data from Part 1A of the Study Expected in the Second Quarter of 2025

Acute Ischemic Stroke Phase 2/3 Program Enrollment Ongoing

Appointed Experienced Biotech Executive Daniel J. O’Connor to the Board

Cash Runway into Q3 2026

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for acute ischemic stroke and preeclampsia, today provided a business update and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. Management will host a conference call Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 7:00 AM Central Time to discuss its business update and full year 2024 financial results.





“We made significant progress in 2024, advancing our AIS program and expanding into preeclampsia,” said Rick Pauls, President and CEO of DiaMedica. “Both of these populations are critically underserved, representing substantial unmet medical needs and large commercial opportunities.”

Preeclampsia Phase 2 Clinical Developments

Dosing in the Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trial of DM199 for preeclampsia (DM199 For Pregnancy Complications trial – NCT06875141) began in November 2024 in South Africa and is ongoing. Multiple dosing cohorts have now been completed. Topline preliminary safety and efficacy data from Part 1A of the study is anticipated in the second quarter of 2025.

Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) ReMEDy2 Phase 2/3 Clinical Developments

The total number of activated study sites has reached 30 hospitals during the first quarter of 2025 for the Company’s Phase 2/3 AIS trial (the ReMEDy2 trial – NCT065216). The majority of these sites are operating under version 5.0 of the study protocol, the latest version, which expanded the pool of eligible AIS participants. While the Company has noted an increase in enrollment in the first part of 2025, with delays in site activation during 2024, the transition to version 5.0 of the protocol and slower than expected enrollment, the Company anticipates the interim analysis for sample size re-estimation on the first 200 participants in the first half of 2026; the Company notes this timing is based upon anticipated increased enrollment.

DiaMedica further reports that its data safety monitoring board (DSMB) completed its scheduled safety review of the new intravenous dosing rates implemented upon resumption of the ReMEDy2 trial. Based upon that review, the DSMB concluded that the ReMEDy2 trial should continue without modification. This pre-specified assessment was based on a comprehensive review of safety data from the first twenty (N=20) enrolled participants and no significant safety concerns were identified.

Daniel J. O’Connor Appointed to the Board

Mr. O’Connor was appointed to DiaMedica’s Board of Directors in February 2025. Most recently Mr. O’Connor served as CEO of Ambrx, where he engineered a turnaround of the company resulting in a $2 billion acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in 14 months.

Financial Results Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Cash Position and Runway – Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $44.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $52.9 million as of December 31, 2023. Based on its current plans, the Company anticipates its current cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments will enable the Company to fund its planned clinical studies and support corporate operations into the third quarter of 2026.

Cash Position and Runway – Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $44.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $52.9 million as of December 31, 2023. Based on its current plans, the Company anticipates its current cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments will enable the Company to fund its planned clinical studies and support corporate operations into the third quarter of 2026.

Research and Development (R&D) – R&D expenses were $19.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due primarily to cost increases resulting from the continuation of the ReMEDy2 clinical trial, the expansion of the clinical team, and increased manufacturing development activity. Partially offsetting this increase were cost reductions related to completion of prior clinical and non-clinical work in 2023. DiaMedica expects its R&D expenses to increase moderately relative to recent prior periods as the Company expands its ReMEDy2 trial globally and continues site activation and enrollment and expands its DM199 clinical development program into preeclampsia.

General and Administrative (G&A) – G&A expenses were $7.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, down from $8.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease resulted primarily from the combination of decreased legal fees and reductions in directors' and officers' liability insurance premiums.

Net Loss - Net loss was $24.4 million, or $0.60 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $19.4 million, or $0.60 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

DiaMedica Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its business update and full year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 7:00 AM Central Time:

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Time: 7:00 AM CDT / 8:00 AM EDT Web access: https://app.webinar.net/yzor97w9Nvj Dial In: (800) 836-8184 Conference ID: 50034

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for playback on DiaMedica’s website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 25, 2025, by dialing (888) 660-6345 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 50034#.

About the Phase 2 Trial of DM199 for Preeclampsia

Preeclampsia (PE) is a serious pregnancy disorder that typically develops after the 20th week of gestation, characterized by high blood pressure and damage to organ systems, often the kidneys and liver. Affecting up to 8% of pregnancies worldwide, preeclampsia can pose significant risks to both the mother and baby, including risk of stroke, placental abruption, progression to eclampsia, premature delivery, and death. This Phase 2 open-label, single center, single-arm, safety and pharmacodynamic, proof-of-concept, investigator-sponsored study of DM199 in treating preeclampsia is being conducted at the Tygerberg Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa (SA), under the direction of Catherine Cluver, MD, PhD, Professor of Maternal/Fetal Medicine, Stellenbosch University, Stellenbosch, SA, in collaboration with DiaMedica. This trial will enroll up to 90 women with preeclampsia and potentially 30 subjects with fetal growth restriction.

About the Phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 Trial of DM199 for Acute Ischemic Stroke

The ReMEDy2 trial is an adaptive design, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial studying the use of the Company’s product candidate, DM199, to treat acute ischemic stroke patients. The trial is intended to enroll approximately 300 patients at up to 100 sites globally. The final sample size will be determined based upon the results of an interim analysis of 200 participants, and, if not stopped for futility, may range between 300 and 728 patients, according to a pre-determined statistical plan. Patients enrolled in the trial will be treated for three weeks with either DM199 or placebo, beginning within 24 hours of the onset of AIS symptoms, with the final follow-up at 90 days. The trial excludes patients who received mechanical thrombectomy (MT) or participants with large vessel occlusions in the intracranial carotid artery or the M1 segment for the middle cerebral, vertebral or basilary arteries or those that are otherwise eligible for MT. Participants treated with tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) or tenecteplase (TNK), (thrombolytic agents) intended to dissolve blood clots, are eligible for participation if they continue to experience a persistent neurological deficit after receiving thrombolytic treatment and meet all other trial criteria. DiaMedica believes that the ReMEDy2 trial has the potential to serve as a pivotal registration study of DM199 in this patient population.

About DM199

DM199 (rinvecalinase alfa) is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1 (rhKLK1) in clinical development for acute ischemic stroke and preeclampsia. KLK1 is a serine protease enzyme that plays an important role in the regulation of diverse physiological processes via a molecular mechanism that increases production of nitric oxide, prostacyclin and endothelium-derived hyperpolarizing factors. In the case of AIS, DM199 is intended to enhance blood flow and boost neuronal survival in the ischemic penumbra by dilating arterioles surrounding the site of the vascular occlusion and inhibition of apoptosis (neuronal cell death) while also facilitating neuronal remodeling through the promotion of angiogenesis. In preeclampsia, DM199 is intended to lower blood pressure, enhance endothelial health and improve perfusion to maternal organs and the placenta.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from preeclampsia and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate, DM199, is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 19,057 $ 13,110 General and administrative 7,624 8,157 Total operating expenses 26,681 21,267 Operating loss (26,681) (21,267) Other income: Other income, net 2,267 1,929 Total other income, net 2,267 1,929 Loss before income tax expense (24,414) (19,338) Income tax expense (30) (43) Net loss (24,444) (19,381) Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain on marketable securities 17 80 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (24,427) $ (19,301) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.60) $ (0.60) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 40,404,681 32,566,723

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,025 $ 4,543 Marketable securities 41,122 48,352 Amounts receivable 236 369 Prepaid expenses and other assets 227 411 Total current assets 44,610 53,675 Non-current assets: Deposits 1,308 — Operating lease right-of-use asset 279 354 Property and equipment, net 148 131 Total non-current assets 1,735 485 Total assets $ 46,345 $ 54,160 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 940 $ 926 Accrued liabilities 4,347 1,777 Finance lease obligation 13 3 Operating lease obligation 90 80 Total current liabilities 5,390 2,786 Non-current liabilities: Finance lease obligation, non-current 12 1 Operating lease obligation, non-current 225 316 Total non-current liabilities 237 317 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares, no par value; unlimited authorized; 42,818,660 and 37,958,000 shares issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively — — Paid-in capital 180,697 166,609 Accumulated other comprehensive income 23 6 Accumulated deficit (140,002) (115,558) Total shareholders’ equity 40,718 51,057 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 46,345 $ 54,160

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (24,444) $ (19,381) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation 2,085 1,683 Amortization of discounts on marketable securities (1,343) (1,223) Non-cash lease expense 75 70 Depreciation 39 30 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Amounts receivable 133 (287) Prepaid expenses and other assets 184 (160) Deposits (1,308) — Accounts payable 14 192 Accrued liabilities 2,489 348 Net cash used in operating activities (22,076) (18,728) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of marketable securities (50,411) (69,410) Maturities of marketable securities 59,000 51,135 Purchase of property and equipment (25) (24) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,564 (18,299) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs 11,747 36,848 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 256 — Principal payments on finance lease obligations (9) (6) Net cash provided by financing activities 11,994 36,842 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,518) (185) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,543 4,728 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,025 $ 4,543 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Assets acquired under financing lease $ 30 $ — Cash paid for income taxes $ 26 $ 33

