Diabetes Management Supplements Market Size to Hit USD 17.7 Billion by 2035 at 8.65% CAGR

The diabetes management supplements market was valued at USD 7.71 billion in 2025 and increased to USD 8.38 billion in 2026. It is projected to reach approximately USD 17.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health under the National Institutes of Health (NIH), most of the research studies investigated the role of dietary supplements in preventing or treating type 2 diabetes or its associated complications. Studies implied that cinnamon, chromium, or berberine might impact blood sugar control, while alpha-lipoic acid helps in reducing pain associated with diabetic neuropathy. Furthermore, the other supplements, such as vitamin B6, biotin, vitamin C, coenzyme Q, conjugated linoleic acid, vitamin D, vitamin E, lipoic acid, magnesium niacin, n-acetylcysteine, nitric oxide, phosphatidylcholine, and vanadium, are suggested by research studies and used by some nutritional practitioners.

The Diabetes Management Supplements Market: Highlights

• The diabetes management supplements market will likely exceed USD 7.71 billion by 2025.

• Valuation is projected to hit USD 17.7 billion by 2035.

• Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% starting from 2026 to 2035.

• North America dominated the diabetes management supplements market with a revenue share of 45.4% in 2025.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% in the market during the forecast Period.

• By product type, the herbal supplements segment held the largest market share of 37.8% in 2025.

• By product type, the probiotics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% in the market during the forecast Period.

• By ingredient source, the plant-based segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 47.8% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% in the market during the forecast period.

• By form, the tablets & capsules segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 48.4% in 2025.

• By form, the gummies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% in the market during the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, the pharmacies & drug stores segment held the highest diabetes management supplements market share of 56.4% in 2025.

• By distribution channel, the online channels segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% in the market during the forecast period.

• By end user, the adults segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 56.8% in 2025.

• By end user, the geriatric population segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% in the market during the forecast period.

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Market Overview

Dietary Supplements Impacting Glycemic Control

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, several dietary supplements, including vitamins, herbals, and minerals, have been proven to have anti-glycemic effects for patients with diabetes. Herbal supplements include Milk thistle, Purslane, Ginseng-related therapies, and Nettle, while botanicals include Bitter melon, Fenugreek, Gymnema, Pycnogenol, and Prickly pear. The diabetes management supplements market is also driven by supplements in the form of vitamins and minerals, which include magnesium, alpha-lipoic acid, vitamin D, zinc, folate, omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, and fiber. On the other hand, probiotics have also been reported to have a potential role in managing type 2 diabetes, which decreases fasting blood glucose and hemoglobin A1c.

The Diabetes Management Supplements Market: Regional Analysis

Region Market Share (%) North America 45.40% Europe 22.00% Asia Pacific 20.50% South America 6.30% MEA 5.80%