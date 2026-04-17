Diabetes Management Supplements Market Size to Hit USD 17.7 Billion by 2035 at 8.65% CAGR

The diabetes management supplements market was valued at USD 7.71 billion in 2025 and increased to USD 8.38 billion in 2026. It is projected to reach approximately USD 17.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.
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According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health under the National Institutes of Health (NIH), most of the research studies investigated the role of dietary supplements in preventing or treating type 2 diabetes or its associated complications. Studies implied that cinnamon, chromium, or berberine might impact blood sugar control, while alpha-lipoic acid helps in reducing pain associated with diabetic neuropathy. Furthermore, the other supplements, such as vitamin B6, biotin, vitamin C, coenzyme Q, conjugated linoleic acid, vitamin D, vitamin E, lipoic acid, magnesium niacin, n-acetylcysteine, nitric oxide, phosphatidylcholine, and vanadium, are suggested by research studies and used by some nutritional practitioners.
The Diabetes Management Supplements Market: Highlights
• The diabetes management supplements market will likely exceed USD 7.71 billion by 2025.
• Valuation is projected to hit USD 17.7 billion by 2035.
• Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% starting from 2026 to 2035.
• North America dominated the diabetes management supplements market with a revenue share of 45.4% in 2025.
• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% in the market during the forecast Period.
• By product type, the herbal supplements segment held the largest market share of 37.8% in 2025.
• By product type, the probiotics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% in the market during the forecast Period.
• By ingredient source, the plant-based segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 47.8% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% in the market during the forecast period.
• By form, the tablets & capsules segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 48.4% in 2025.
• By form, the gummies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% in the market during the forecast period.
• By distribution channel, the pharmacies & drug stores segment held the highest diabetes management supplements market share of 56.4% in 2025.
• By distribution channel, the online channels segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% in the market during the forecast period.
• By end user, the adults segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 56.8% in 2025.
• By end user, the geriatric population segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% in the market during the forecast period.
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Market Overview
Dietary Supplements Impacting Glycemic Control
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, several dietary supplements, including vitamins, herbals, and minerals, have been proven to have anti-glycemic effects for patients with diabetes. Herbal supplements include Milk thistle, Purslane, Ginseng-related therapies, and Nettle, while botanicals include Bitter melon, Fenugreek, Gymnema, Pycnogenol, and Prickly pear. The diabetes management supplements market is also driven by supplements in the form of vitamins and minerals, which include magnesium, alpha-lipoic acid, vitamin D, zinc, folate, omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, and fiber. On the other hand, probiotics have also been reported to have a potential role in managing type 2 diabetes, which decreases fasting blood glucose and hemoglobin A1c.
The Diabetes Management Supplements Market: Regional Analysis
|
Region
|
Market Share (%)
|
North America
|
45.40%
|
Europe
|
22.00%
|
Asia Pacific
|
20.50%
|
South America
|
6.30%
|
MEA
|
5.80%
North America dominated the market share by
45.4% in 2025, owing to the rapid growth of subscription-based models and
online distribution channels, streamlined access to specialized products, and a
large number of people living with diabetes and prediabetes in Canada and the
U.S. The North American consumers are moving towards natural alternatives and
preventive healthcare. A strategic plan launched by the National Institutes of
Health (NIH) aims to expand research on dietary supplements by focusing on
their role in improving metabolism and a healthy lifespan. U.S. Market Analysis The diabetes management supplements market
in the U.S. to reach USD 6.13 billion in 2035, is experiencing rapid growth due
to a shift towards preventive health, advancements in formulations, and digital
integration into healthcare. The American Diabetes Association released
standards of care in diabetes for the diagnosis and management of diabetes and
pre-diabetes. These guidelines include methods to prevent or delay type 2
diabetes and its related conditions, like obesity, to enhance health outcomes. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the
fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to the rising health
consciousness, preference for natural and herbal formulations, and expansion of
digital channels. There is an increased focus on integrating traditional herbal
remedies into government-led healthcare frameworks. The major government
programs were launched to address the rising prevalence of diabetes in this
region. A notable growth of herbal extracts and botanical supplements was
observed in this regional market. India Market Trends The diabetes management supplements market
in India is driven by innovations in formulations, new delivery formats, and
enhanced user experience. The Government of India is advancing indigenous
digital health innovation. The Technology Development Board (TDB) and the
Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, support the
development of next-generation continuous health monitoring technology. For instance, Become a valued research partner with us
- https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting The Diabetes Management Supplements
Market: Segmentation Analysis Product Type Insights Segment Market Share (%) Vitamins & Minerals 18.50% Herbal Supplements 37.80% Antioxidants 12.40% Omega-3 Fatty Acids 11.30% Probiotics 9.00% Others 11.00% The herbal supplements
segment dominated the diabetes management supplements market share by
37.80% in 2025, owing to their potential benefits, including a lower risk of
side effects, symptomatic relief, cost-effectiveness, and availability for the
treatment of chronic conditions. Herbal supplements are natural remedies for
people seeking holistic approaches to health
and wellness. They boost overall wellness, provide natural
antioxidants, support digestive health, and enhance nutrient absorption. The probiotics segment is expected to grow
at the fastest rate in the diabetes management supplements market during
the forecast period due to certain benefits of probiotic supplements in the
treatment of diarrhoea, prevention of dental
caries, and reduction of cholesterol. They are immunity boosters, prevent
chronic bowel disease, and reduce allergy and eczema. Probiotics boost the
digestion of lipids, which impacts the production of cholesterol. Ingredient Source Insights Segment Market Share (%) Plant-Based 47.80% Animal-Based 22.60% Synthetic 29.60% The plant-based segment dominated the
market share by 47.80% in 2025. The segment is expected to grow rapidly in
the diabetes management supplements market over the forecast period. This
segmental growth is attributed to the presence of vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals,
and antioxidants in plant-based ingredients. They improve heart health, enhance
gut function, and reduce inflammation. The wide applications of novel
technologies in food processing enhance the functionality of plant-based
ingredients. Form Insights Segment Market Share (%) Tablets & Capsules 48.40% Powders 17.20% Liquids 24.00% Gummies 10.40% The tablets & capsules segment led
the diabetes management supplements market share by 48.40% in 2025, owing to
their advantages such as masking unpleasant drug odors, enhancing stability,
improving drug bioavailability, and delivering rapid efficacy. Capsules are
beneficial for achieving targeted and timed drug release. Tablets achieve
accurate dosing, stable quality, low cost, and high production efficiency. The gummies segment is expected to be the
fastest-growing in the diabetes management supplements market during the
predicted timeframe due to their popularity as good alternatives to capsules,
traditional pills, and powders to deliver certain medications and dietary
supplements. They fulfil nutritional gaps for specific groups, such as picky
eaters, vegans, or people with absorption issues. They are formulated with
probiotic and prebiotic fiber to support gut health. Distribution Channel Insights Segment Market Share (%) Pharmacies & Drug Stores 56.40% Supermarkets/Hypermarkets 18.10% Online Channels 14.20% Specialty Stores 11.30% The pharmacies & drug stores
segment dominated the diabetes management supplements market share by
56.40% in 2025, owing to the availability of pharmaceutical care services to
assist patients in managing long-term chronic illnesses. These stores provide
basic pharmaceutical care, distribute medicines, and deliver healthcare advice
to the global population. Pharmacists play an advanced role in meeting the
changing needs of patients and the health system. The online channels segment is expected to
grow at a rapid rate in the diabetes management supplements market during the
studied period due to its potential to allow producers to sell directly to
consumers. They enable the movement of goods from producers to end consumers
through various intermediaries like retailers, wholesalers, and agents. The
digital technology enabled businesses to engage with consumers directly through
e-commerce platforms. Get the latest insights on life science
industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership End User Insights Segment Market Share (%) Adults 56.80% Geriatric Population 24.20% Adolescents 19.00% The adults segment dominated the diabetes
management supplements market share by 56.80% in 2025, owing to the role of
dietary supplements in improving insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism,
and managing diabetic complications. They serve as adjunctive therapies to
support metabolic functions and fill nutritional gaps. They show potential to
manage complications or improve blood sugar. The geriatric population segment is
expected to grow rapidly in the diabetes management supplements market
during the studied period due to the integral role of diabetes management
supplements in addressing nutritional deficiencies instead of primary
treatments for blood sugar control. They are essential for bone health of
adults, maintain muscle mass, and reduce fracture risk. Supplementation
improves insulin sensitivity and treats magnesium deficiency in older adults. The Diabetes Management Supplements
Market Companies • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. • Amway Corp. • Glanbia plc • Nature’s Bounty Co. • NOW Foods • MegaFood • Pure Encapsulations, Inc. • NutraScience Labs • Pharmavite LLC • Abbott Laboratories • Bayer AG • Ben's Natural Health • Nestlé Health Science • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. • Himalaya Wellness Company • GNC Holdings LLC • Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd. Access our comprehensive healthcare
dashboard for detailed market insights, segment breakdowns, regional
performance, and company profiles: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard Segments Covered in the Report By Product Type • Vitamins & Minerals • Herbal Supplements • Antioxidants • Omega-3 Fatty Acids • Probiotics • Others By Ingredient Source • Plant-Based • Animal-Based • Synthetic By Form • Tablets & Capsules • Powders • Liquids • Gummies By Distribution Channel • Pharmacies & Drug Stores • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets • Online Channels • Specialty Stores By End User • Adults • Geriatric Population • Adolescents By Region • North America • South America • Europe • Asia Pacific • MEA Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Research Report Now @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6425 About Us Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical
research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong
emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to
advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic
partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative
breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science
leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate
sustainable growth. You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738 North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44 APAC Region:
+91 9356 9282 04 Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com Our Trusted Data Partners Precedence
Research | Towards Packaging | Towards
Food and Beverages | Towards
Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest Browse More Insights of Towards
Healthcare: ➡️The global diabetes
medicines market size is calculated at US$ 109.38 billion in 2024, grew
to US$ 121.69 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 326.37
billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 11.24% between 2025 and
2034. ➡️The global diabetes
care devices market size is calculated at USD 33.58 billion in 2024,
grow to USD 36.45 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 76.44
billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.54% between 2025 and 2034. ➡️The diabetes
management technologies market is expected to see strong growth by
2034, thanks to ongoing progress in glucose monitoring tools, insulin delivery
systems, and digital health platforms that help improve patient care. ➡️The global diabetes
drugs market size is calculated at USD 75.16 billion in 2025 and is
expected to be worth USD 143.76 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%
from 2026 to 2035, as a result of the rising prevalence of diabetes, and rising
patient support. ➡️The global diabetes
management apps market size was estimated at USD 1.93 billion in 2025
and is predicted to increase from USD 2.09 billion in 2026 to approximately USD
4.38 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.54% from 2026 to 2035. ➡️The oral
diabetes medicine market is rapidly advancing on a scale, with
expectations of accumulating hundreds of millions in revenue between 2025 and
2034. Market forecasts suggest robust development fueled by increased
investments, innovation, and rising demand across various industries. ➡️The disposable
diabetes lancets market size was estimated at US$ 1.19 billion in 2023
and is projected to grow to US$ 1.9 billion by 2034, rising at a compound
annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.33% from 2024 to 2034. ➡️The global gestational
diabetes market size is calculated at USD 10.3 billion in 2025, grew to
USD 11.24 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 22.58 billion
by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 9.15% between 2024 and 2034. ➡️The global GLP-1
drugs market size began at US$ 52.95 billion in 2025 and is forecast to
rise to US$ 58.05 billion by 2026. By the end of 2035, it is expected to
surpass US$ 132.79 billion, growing steadily at a CAGR of 9.63%. ➡️The global smart
insulin pens market size is calculated at USD 0.83 in 2024, grew to USD
0.92 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 2.42 billion by
2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 11.34% between 2025 and 2034.
North America dominated the market share by 45.4% in 2025, owing to the rapid growth of subscription-based models and online distribution channels, streamlined access to specialized products, and a large number of people living with diabetes and prediabetes in Canada and the U.S. The North American consumers are moving towards natural alternatives and preventive healthcare. A strategic plan launched by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) aims to expand research on dietary supplements by focusing on their role in improving metabolism and a healthy lifespan.
U.S. Market Analysis
The diabetes management supplements market in the U.S. to reach USD 6.13 billion in 2035, is experiencing rapid growth due to a shift towards preventive health, advancements in formulations, and digital integration into healthcare. The American Diabetes Association released standards of care in diabetes for the diagnosis and management of diabetes and pre-diabetes. These guidelines include methods to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes and its related conditions, like obesity, to enhance health outcomes.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to the rising health consciousness, preference for natural and herbal formulations, and expansion of digital channels. There is an increased focus on integrating traditional herbal remedies into government-led healthcare frameworks. The major government programs were launched to address the rising prevalence of diabetes in this region. A notable growth of herbal extracts and botanical supplements was observed in this regional market.
India Market Trends
The diabetes management supplements market in India is driven by innovations in formulations, new delivery formats, and enhanced user experience. The Government of India is advancing indigenous digital health innovation. The Technology Development Board (TDB) and the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, support the development of next-generation continuous health monitoring technology.
For instance,
Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting
The Diabetes Management Supplements Market: Segmentation Analysis
Product Type Insights
Segment
Market Share (%)
Vitamins & Minerals
18.50%
Herbal Supplements
37.80%
Antioxidants
12.40%
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
11.30%
Probiotics
9.00%
Others
11.00%
The herbal supplements segment dominated the diabetes management supplements market share by 37.80% in 2025, owing to their potential benefits, including a lower risk of side effects, symptomatic relief, cost-effectiveness, and availability for the treatment of chronic conditions. Herbal supplements are natural remedies for people seeking holistic approaches to health and wellness. They boost overall wellness, provide natural antioxidants, support digestive health, and enhance nutrient absorption.
The probiotics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the diabetes management supplements market during the forecast period due to certain benefits of probiotic supplements in the treatment of diarrhoea, prevention of dental caries, and reduction of cholesterol. They are immunity boosters, prevent chronic bowel disease, and reduce allergy and eczema. Probiotics boost the digestion of lipids, which impacts the production of cholesterol.
Ingredient Source Insights
Segment
Market Share (%)
Plant-Based
47.80%
Animal-Based
22.60%
Synthetic
29.60%
The plant-based segment dominated the market share by 47.80% in 2025. The segment is expected to grow rapidly in the diabetes management supplements market over the forecast period. This segmental growth is attributed to the presence of vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and antioxidants in plant-based ingredients. They improve heart health, enhance gut function, and reduce inflammation. The wide applications of novel technologies in food processing enhance the functionality of plant-based ingredients.
Form Insights
Segment
Market Share (%)
Tablets & Capsules
48.40%
Powders
17.20%
Liquids
24.00%
Gummies
10.40%
The tablets & capsules segment led the diabetes management supplements market share by 48.40% in 2025, owing to their advantages such as masking unpleasant drug odors, enhancing stability, improving drug bioavailability, and delivering rapid efficacy. Capsules are beneficial for achieving targeted and timed drug release. Tablets achieve accurate dosing, stable quality, low cost, and high production efficiency.
The gummies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the diabetes management supplements market during the predicted timeframe due to their popularity as good alternatives to capsules, traditional pills, and powders to deliver certain medications and dietary supplements. They fulfil nutritional gaps for specific groups, such as picky eaters, vegans, or people with absorption issues. They are formulated with probiotic and prebiotic fiber to support gut health.
Distribution Channel Insights
Segment
Market Share (%)
Pharmacies & Drug Stores
56.40%
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
18.10%
Online Channels
14.20%
Specialty Stores
11.30%
The pharmacies & drug stores segment dominated the diabetes management supplements market share by 56.40% in 2025, owing to the availability of pharmaceutical care services to assist patients in managing long-term chronic illnesses. These stores provide basic pharmaceutical care, distribute medicines, and deliver healthcare advice to the global population. Pharmacists play an advanced role in meeting the changing needs of patients and the health system.
The online channels segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the diabetes management supplements market during the studied period due to its potential to allow producers to sell directly to consumers. They enable the movement of goods from producers to end consumers through various intermediaries like retailers, wholesalers, and agents. The digital technology enabled businesses to engage with consumers directly through e-commerce platforms.
Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership
End User Insights
Segment
Market Share (%)
Adults
56.80%
Geriatric Population
24.20%
Adolescents
19.00%
The adults segment dominated the diabetes management supplements market share by 56.80% in 2025, owing to the role of dietary supplements in improving insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, and managing diabetic complications. They serve as adjunctive therapies to support metabolic functions and fill nutritional gaps. They show potential to manage complications or improve blood sugar.
The geriatric population segment is expected to grow rapidly in the diabetes management supplements market during the studied period due to the integral role of diabetes management supplements in addressing nutritional deficiencies instead of primary treatments for blood sugar control. They are essential for bone health of adults, maintain muscle mass, and reduce fracture risk. Supplementation improves insulin sensitivity and treats magnesium deficiency in older adults.
The Diabetes Management Supplements Market Companies
• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
• Amway Corp.
• Glanbia plc
• Nature’s Bounty Co.
• NOW Foods
• MegaFood
• Pure Encapsulations, Inc.
• NutraScience Labs
• Pharmavite LLC
• Abbott Laboratories
• Bayer AG
• Ben's Natural Health
• Nestlé Health Science
• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
• Himalaya Wellness Company
• GNC Holdings LLC
• Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd.
Access our comprehensive healthcare dashboard for detailed market insights, segment breakdowns, regional performance, and company profiles: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product Type
• Vitamins & Minerals
• Herbal Supplements
• Antioxidants
• Omega-3 Fatty Acids
• Probiotics
• Others
By Ingredient Source
• Plant-Based
• Animal-Based
• Synthetic
By Form
• Tablets & Capsules
• Powders
• Liquids
• Gummies
By Distribution Channel
• Pharmacies & Drug Stores
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Online Channels
• Specialty Stores
By End User
• Adults
• Geriatric Population
• Adolescents
By Region
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• MEA
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Research Report Now @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6425
About Us
Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com
Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738
North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44
APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04
Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com
Our Trusted Data Partners
Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire
Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest
Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:
➡️The global diabetes medicines market size is calculated at US$ 109.38 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 121.69 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 326.37 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 11.24% between 2025 and 2034.
➡️The global diabetes care devices market size is calculated at USD 33.58 billion in 2024, grow to USD 36.45 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 76.44 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.54% between 2025 and 2034.
➡️The diabetes management technologies market is expected to see strong growth by 2034, thanks to ongoing progress in glucose monitoring tools, insulin delivery systems, and digital health platforms that help improve patient care.
➡️The global diabetes drugs market size is calculated at USD 75.16 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 143.76 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2035, as a result of the rising prevalence of diabetes, and rising patient support.
➡️The global diabetes management apps market size was estimated at USD 1.93 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 2.09 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 4.38 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.54% from 2026 to 2035.
➡️The oral diabetes medicine market is rapidly advancing on a scale, with expectations of accumulating hundreds of millions in revenue between 2025 and 2034. Market forecasts suggest robust development fueled by increased investments, innovation, and rising demand across various industries.
➡️The disposable diabetes lancets market size was estimated at US$ 1.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 1.9 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.33% from 2024 to 2034.
➡️The global gestational diabetes market size is calculated at USD 10.3 billion in 2025, grew to USD 11.24 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 22.58 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 9.15% between 2024 and 2034.
➡️The global GLP-1 drugs market size began at US$ 52.95 billion in 2025 and is forecast to rise to US$ 58.05 billion by 2026. By the end of 2035, it is expected to surpass US$ 132.79 billion, growing steadily at a CAGR of 9.63%.
➡️The global smart insulin pens market size is calculated at USD 0.83 in 2024, grew to USD 0.92 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 2.42 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 11.34% between 2025 and 2034.