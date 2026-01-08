Dexcel Pharma USA Acquires US Rights to Zubsolv®

Parsippany, N.J., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dexcel Pharma USA is excited to announce the successful closing of an Asset Purchase Agreement with Orexo AB to acquire the U.S. rights to Zubsolv® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual tablets and the associated commercial infrastructure. This acquisition is an important milestone in the Company's history, as it provides us with new capabilities to promote branded products.

Our CEO, Doug Boothe, added: "Dexcel Pharma is excited to be adding the Zubsolv® product and related commercial capabilities from Orexo into our expanding US operations. This product, together with our proven sales & marketing platform, will enable Dexcel Pharma's strategic growth in the U.S."

The Company thanks its employees and third-party advisors, including DLA Piper LLP (US) for their hard work and support in connection with this transaction. We look forward to working with new and existing customers and partners to ensure continued access to this important therapy in the treatment of opioid use disorder.

For more information please visit www.dexcelpharmausa.com

About Dexcel Pharma USA

Dexcel Pharma USA is the U.S. subsidiary of Dexcel Pharma. Dexcel Pharma is the largest private pharmaceutical company in Israel, commercializing an extensive portfolio of branded and generic drugs. Our state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facilities enable us to develop and manufacture high-quality products while maintaining long-term partnerships across the value chain.

