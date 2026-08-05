Dermata Therapeutics Announces Commercial Launch Date for Tome(TM) Foundational Treatment

- A new chapter in skincare has arrived -

- This will be Dermata's first commercial product launch, planned for August 25, 2026 -

- Join the waitlist at tomeskincare.com -

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today announced that Tome Foundational Treatment, the Company's first direct-to-consumer skincare product, is planned to launch on August 25, 2026, with those on the waitlist getting early access to preorder. The launch of the Foundational Treatment represents a significant milestone in Dermata's strategic evolution toward becoming a consumer-focused, revenue-generating, skincare company. Tome is built around the concept of bringing professional-grade solutions to the homes of skincare enthusiasts. The brand is designed to address growing consumer demand for accessible skincare that incorporate the science and efficacy associated with professional treatments, while fitting seamlessly into weekly routines.

Tome Foundational Treatment is a skin renewal treatment designed to help reveal smoother, brighter, and healthier-looking skin through a simple once-weekly ritual. The product features the Company's proprietary Bioneedle™ technology, which utilizes a wild harvested freshwater sponge to support a comprehensive skin resurfacing experience.

The Foundational Treatment set includes four once-weekly treatments and will be available exclusively through www.tomeskincare.com for $178 (about $45/treatment). Each weekly treatment will include a cup of Bioneedle powder, a tube of Activator solution, and a brush for at-home application. Right before use, the consumer mixes the product then applies it as a mask, ensuring even distribution to achieve maximum potency of the Bioneedle. The Foundational Treatment represents the first product in a planned portfolio of consumer skincare products to be developed by Dermata under the Tome brand.

"The upcoming commercial launch of our Tome Foundational Treatment is a defining moment for Dermata, our investors, and consumers," commented Gerry Proehl, Chief Executive Officer of Dermata Therapeutics. "Last year we announced a strategic pivot from developing prescription products to focusing on direct-to-consumer skincare. We believe consumers are increasingly looking for effective, science-backed skincare that fits seamlessly into their routine, and Tome Foundational Treatment was designed with that goal in mind. This product will establish the commercial foundation for our Tome brand, and we believe will demonstrate the versatility of our Bioneedle platform," Mr. Proehl continued. "As we look ahead, we see meaningful opportunities to expand this platform into additional skincare categories and continue building long-term value for our shareholders."

Dermata believes the launch of Tome Foundational Treatment provides consumers with an at home alternative to in-office procedures such as microneedling, peels, and lasers. With the increased knowledge around aesthetic treatments, expanded significantly through social media, consumers are seeking alternatives that deliver visible results through more accessible formats.

Tome's product philosophy centers on combining naturally derived ingredients with modern scientific research to create intentionally developed skincare treatments designed to simplify routines while addressing common skin quality concerns. The Company believes Tome can fill the gap in the market between traditional at-home skincare products and professional in-office aesthetic procedures.

About Tome

Tome is a skincare brand forging a timeless ingredient with modern science to create professional-grade skincare powered by natural and safe ingredients. Built around Bioneedle™, Tome's signature ingredient made from exclusively sourced, wild harvested Spongilla lacustris, a freshwater sponge, Tome's once-weekly Foundational Treatment brings a powerful skin resurfacing treatment into the home. To learn more, visit www.tomeskincare.com.

About Dermata

Dermata Therapeutics is a science-driven dermatology company focused on developing innovative skincare solutions that are backed by science and research. Through its consumer brand, Tome, Dermata is expanding its platform to deliver clinically tested skincare products directly to consumers. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.dermatarx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: Dermata's shift to commercialize skincare products; the timing of any future announcements; the anticipated benefits of Dermata's strategic shift, including acceleration of its path to commercialization, reduction of regulatory burdens, and expansion into broader consumer markets; the expected timing and success of any planned product launches; the potential market acceptance of any products; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "continue," "outlook," "will," "potential" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in product development and commercialization. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Dermata Investors:

Cliff Mastricola

Investor Relations

cmastricola@dermatarx.com

SOURCE: Dermata Therapeutics

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