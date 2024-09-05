Dentsply Sirona presents Primescan® 2 powered by DS Core: The first cloud-native intraoral scanning solution

Dentsply Sirona’s next-generation intraoral scanner opens a new era of digital patient care, allowing scanning directly to the cloud on any internet-connected device.

Cloud-native, wireless, and highly versatile — this is Primescan 2. Building upon the proven1 scanning technology of Primescan and with the ability to scan directly to the cloud on any internet-connected device, Primescan 2 can help practices expand their treatment offerings, save time in daily workflows, and deliver enhanced care and comfort to their patients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsply Sirona (Nasdaq: XRAY) continues to pave the way for the future of digital dentistry with the introduction of a new, versatile, and innovative intraoral scanner: Primescan 2. Powered by the DS Core cloud platform2, the new wireless scanner is cloud-native, meaning it can scan on any internet-connected mobile or desktop device— without needing a dedicated computer. With improved workflow efficiency and extended treatment capabilities3, when compared to Primescan AC and Primescan Connect, Primescan 2 allows practices to expand the services they offer to patients and grow their business. Meanwhile, improved communication and diagnostic tools help dental professionals deliver a high standard of care and comfort.

Primescan 2 benefits for dental practices

Hardware-independence: Cloud-native solution operating on any device with an internet browser and enabled DS Core features.

Cloud-native solution operating on any device with an internet browser and enabled DS Core features. Versatility: Wireless and easy to move. With Primescan 2, scan any patient, anytime, anywhere.

Wireless and easy to move. With Primescan 2, scan any patient, anytime, anywhere. Simple handling: Sleek and well-balanced design with a narrower tip, allowing for easier access to molars or distal surfaces.

Sleek and well-balanced design with a narrower tip, allowing for easier access to molars or distal surfaces. Fast workflow: A full arch scan can be taken in less than 1 minute while delivering excellent accuracy.

A full arch scan can be taken in less than 1 minute while delivering excellent accuracy. Ease of delegation: Easy to delegate the scanning work to other dental professionals in the practice team. During treatment, only the affected teeth have to be rescanned.

Easy to delegate the scanning work to other dental professionals in the practice team. During treatment, only the affected teeth have to be rescanned. Always up to date: DS Core always runs on the latest version, eliminating the need for manual software updates.

DS Core always runs on the latest version, eliminating the need for manual software updates. Primary storage in the cloud: Reduces the need for additional scan storage costs in the practice.

Reduces the need for additional scan storage costs in the practice. Reliable hygiene: Comprehensive hygiene concept with closed design around the field of view, convenient single-use sleeves, and optional multi-use steel sleeve with sapphire glass (anticipated launch in Q4).

“Primescan 2 is more than just an intraoral scanner— it provides new momentum for dental practices navigating today’s rapidly evolving landscape. Designed with the future in mind, Primescan 2 is transformative in its field, empowering dental professionals to confidently meet the demands of their patients by delivering simplicity, efficiency, and versatility,” said Simon Campion, President & CEO at Dentsply Sirona. “This solution not only enhances the patient experience but also supports practice growth. With Primescan 2, we enable our users to stay ahead of the curve, thriving in a dynamic environment while focusing on what truly matters—providing exceptional patient care.”

Delivering versatility and simplicity

Primescan 2 is based on the patented scanning technology of Primescan — combining the speed, accuracy, and ease of use of the original scanner with new cloud-native capabilities made possible through direct integration with DS Core. As a cloud-native intraoral scanner, Primescan 2 allows dental professionals to scan anytime, anywhere — including visits to hospitals, partner practices, or labs — using any laptop, computer, tablet, or other internet-connected device at hand.

The scan data is automatically processed and stored on DS Core, meaning that patient consultations, lab ordering, and treatment planning can take place independently on any internet-connected device available. The scanning workflow on DS Core is intuitive and simple to use, allowing for easy delegation to dental professionals within the practice team so they can advance together with confidence in this new era of digital patient care. The scanning device itself is only needed for the scan itself, so the device is immediately ready to be used on the next patient after the scan is complete. There is no need for software updates, as these are ready for use with every login to DS Core, and data can be shared with partners, labs, or even patients via DS Core.

“Primescan 2 is a lot more than a wireless scanner, it’s all I need to scan every patient,” explained Dr. Marko Ahonen, dentist and beta-tester from Hämeenlinna, Finland. “Not only can I use it anywhere in my practice without being tied to a specific computer, but I can also confidently apply it to a wide range of treatments, from basic restorative cases to more complex interventions and specialized procedures.”

Opportunities for practice growth and high case acceptance

The new intraoral scanner is an excellent way to start a broad range of treatments and reliably delivers highly accurate scan data for great patient outcomes. Primescan 2 creates excellent conditions for patient communication and treatment acceptance, especially for more complex cases like implant treatments. DS Core’s Communication Canvas allows the oral situation and treatment proposal to be clearly displayed side-by-side and explained using all necessary files (scan, X-ray, intraoral images).

With the use of the SureSmile™ Simulator, dentists can preview the potential new smile of a patient in just minutes to visually demonstrate the scope of treatment, fostering confident treatment decisions.4

And there are even more possibilities for practices to expand patient services and help grow their business with Primescan 2. It can be an excellent starting point for in-house fabrication using the CEREC workflow or with a 3D printer such as Primeprint Solution. Scanning, design, and fabrication are all decoupled from each other to offer great flexibility in practice workflows.

Enhanced patient care and thorough hygiene

The size and outer shape of the scanner tip have been redesigned with Primescan 2 making intraoral scanning even more comfortable for patients — helping dental professionals easily scan molars and hard-to-reach distal surfaces.

Intraoral scanners must meet the highest hygiene standards. While Primescan already fulfills these, Primescan 2 comes with single-use closed sleeves for a high-level of ease of use, scan performance and hygiene, a multi-use steel closed sleeve5 will be available optionally. Primescan 2 also has a tapping sensor for hygienic and ergonomic usage. Users can start and end the scanning process, change catalogs, and switch from 3D to 2D images with just a tap of the finger.

“With Primescan 2, we open a new era of digital patient care,” said Max Milz, Group Vice President, Connected Technology Solutions at Dentsply Sirona. “Celebrating a milestone in digital dentistry, our latest innovation is the world’s first cloud-native intraoral scanning solution. As we strive for a future centered around DS Core, this innovative technology serves as a testament to our commitment to fostering the digital universe of dentistry. By empowering dental professionals to enhance their skills with confidence, we’re driving transformative change for a healthy future.”

Primescan 2 at Dentsply Sirona World Las Vegas

Primescan 2 will be available for hands-on experiences at DS World (Caesars Forum, Las Vegas | September 26 – 28).

DS Worlds bring dental professionals together for multiple days of high-quality clinical education, engaging expert speakers, enriching networking, and the opportunity to experience first-hand innovations in dentistry. Focused on supporting dental professionals to grow their knowledge, practice and connections, these events are a window into the future of digital dentistry.

Due to the different approval and registration times, not all technologies and products are immediately available in all countries.

Registered brands, trade names and logos are used. Even in particular cases, when they appear without a TM or ®, all corresponding legal rules and provisions apply. All rights are retained by Dentsply Sirona. Clinicians have been compensated for use of their experiences and testimonials.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands.

Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care.

Dentsply Sirona’s headquarter is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY.

Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

