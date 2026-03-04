Demeetra Publication in Biotechnology Progress Validates Integrated Platforms for Commercial Cell Line Development

Peer-reviewed study demonstrates precision genome editing, stable integration, and high-producing CHO platforms for commercial biomanufacturing

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Demeetra AgBio (Demeetra) today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed research article in Biotechnology Progress validating the performance of its integrated cell line development (CLD) technologies for commercial bioprocessing. The paper is published with open access, making the data and methods broadly available to the biomanufacturing community.

The study describes how Demeetra’s precision genome editing, engineered CHO host cells, and stable gene expression technologies can be deployed independently or as an integrated CLD workflow supporting faster, more predictable development of stable producer cell lines designed for commercial-scale biotherapeutics production.

The publication reports the use of Cas-CLOVER™, a high-fidelity dual-guide genome editing system, to generate a chromosome-specific glutamine synthetase (GS) double-knockout CHO-K1 host. This engineered host, termed CleanCut™ GS CHO, demonstrated stringent and reliable selection behavior and supported stable, high-level antibody expression when paired with Demeetra’s Harbor-IN™ transposase system for gene integration.

Across fed-batch studies, the CleanCut GS CHO platform produced antibody titers exceeding 5 g/L and cell-specific productivity above 100 pg/cell/day, with stability maintained over extended passaging in both clones and bulk pools. Whole-genome sequencing confirmed precise, on-target editing with no detectable off-target mutations, important considerations for regulatory review, downstream process development, and manufacturing readiness.

Importantly for commercial teams, the study illustrates modular deployment. Cas-CLOVER can be used to engineer custom host cells. Harbor-IN can be applied independently for stable, high-expression gene integration. CleanCut CHO hosts provide an off-the-shelf engineered starting point. Together, these technologies form a cohesive CLD framework designed to reduce iteration cycles, preserve freedom to operate, and enable continuity from discovery through GMP manufacturing.

“Peer-reviewed validation matters, especially for platform technologies intended for commercial cell line development,” said Jack Crawford, CEO of Demeetra. “This publication provides independent confirmation that our technologies perform as designed and support robust, stable expression in engineered CHO cell lines intended for commercial development.”

Publication in Biotechnology Progress reinforces Demeetra’s commitment to building genome engineering technologies specifically for commercial CLD and bioprocessing. The company expects the findings to inform ongoing platform evaluations with biopharma and CDMO partners seeking scalable, enterprise-ready CLD solutions.

The full article is available open access here.

About Demeetra

Demeetra is a genome-engineering platform company focused on commercial-grade cell-line development and bioprocessing. Its technologies combine precision genome editing, stable gene integration, and engineered CHO host cells with clear freedom-to-operate and scalable access models, enabling biopharma teams to move from discovery to GMP with reduced risk.

