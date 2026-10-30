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Definium Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 9, 2026

October 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFTX), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that it will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. EST on Monday, November 9, 2026 to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and discuss recent business highlights.



Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Definium Therapeutics website, ir.definiumtx.com, and archived for at least 30 days after the webcast. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Definium Therapeutics

The mission of Definium Therapeutics is to forge a new era of psychiatry by applying scientific rigor to psychedelics, with the goal of developing accessible treatments that unlock healing at scale. Guided by a recognition that patients deserve more than better, Definium is relentlessly advancing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders. By turning evidence into impact, Definium aims to change the trajectory of today’s mental health care crisis and enable a healthier future. Headquartered in New York, Definium Therapeutics trades on Nasdaq under the symbol DFTX.

For more information, visit https://definiumtx.com/ and follow Definium Therapeutics on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Gitanjali Jain
VP, Head of Investor Relations
IR@definiumtx.com

Media Contact:
media@definiumtx.com

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