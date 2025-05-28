Defence Therapeutics to Attend Bio International Convention in Boston, June 2025

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("" or the ""), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing advanced cancer therapeutics and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer will be attending the prestigious BIO International Convention, taking place in Boston from June 16-19, 2025. This event brings together global leaders in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, providing a unique opportunity for Defence to engage with key stakeholders and showcase its innovative technologies.The BIO International Convention is recognized as the largest and most comprehensive event in the biotechnology sector, attracting over 20,000 industry leaders from around the world. The conference serves as a vital platform for networking, fostering collaborations, and exploring investment opportunities. The event offers invaluable opportunities for both chance encounters and pre-scheduled meetings with investors, partners, and collaborators, making it an essential event for companies seeking to expand their reach and impact within the biotech and pharma industries.At this year's convention, Defence will highlight the significant potential of its Accumtechnology, designed to enhance the efficacy of antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs") and improve tumor-killing capabilities—even with ADCs previously considered to have limited therapeutic potential. By participating in BIO 2025, Defence seeks to advance discussions with prospective partners and investors, furthering its mission to deliver next-generation cancer therapies.Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of radio-immuno-conjugate and ADC products using its proprietary platform in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMtechnology, which enables precision delivery of radio-immuno-conjugates or ADCs in their intact form to target cells, and vaccine antigens. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.For further information:Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and DirectorP: (514) 947-2272To view the source version of this press release, please visit