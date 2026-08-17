Defence Therapeutics Strengthens Radiopharmaceutical Leadership with Appointment of Dr. Ryan Simms as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Radiopharmaceutical Programs

About Defence Therapeutics:

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology company developing next-generation precision oncology therapeutics using its proprietary Accumtechnology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Simms, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and Head of Radiopharmaceutical Programs, strengthening the Company's leadership and development capabilities as it advances its radiopharmaceutical drug conjugate ("RDC") programs."Ryan brings more than 20 years of experience in advancing targeted radiopharmaceuticals from discovery through first-in-human clinical studies, combined with the operational leadership needed to translate complex science into executable development programs," said Dr. Amie Phinney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics. "His expertise will be instrumental in accelerating our radiopharmaceutical programs and expanding the potential of the Accumplatform."Dr. Simms brings extensive experience in radiopharmaceutical development and operations, with a track record spanning the advancement of targeted radiopharmaceuticals from discovery through clinical development. He held key leadership roles at Fusion Pharmaceuticals, where he directed chemistry, radiochemistry, clinical manufacturing and external partnerships supporting multiple clinical-stage programs. Fusion Pharmaceuticals became a leading player in targeted radiopharmaceuticals and was acquired by AstraZeneca in 2024 for approximately US$2 billion.Dr. Simms also held leadership roles at Abdera Therapeutics and the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), building expertise across CMC strategy, manufacturing, isotope supply, radiochemistry and technical operations. This combination of scientific, development and operational experience will support his broader responsibilities as COO as Defence scales its radiopharmaceutical programs and operations. Dr. Simms holds a PhD in Engineering from Queen's University and completed postdoctoral research in Chemistry at the University of Toronto."I am excited to join Defence at a time when the Company is expanding its capabilities and ambitions in radiopharmaceuticals," said Dr. Simms. "We have promising candidates in development and a clear path to advance them. Our immediate priority is to select a lead candidate and move it systematically through preclinical characterization, while establishing the CMC and manufacturing framework required to support its progression toward the clinic. More details will come soon."Dr. Simms' appointment follows the recent appointment of Dr. Amie Phinney as President and CEO and the opening of Defence's new office at McMaster Innovation Park in Hamilton, at the heart of one of Canada's leading radiopharmaceutical ecosystems. Together, these milestones position Defence for its next phase of growth.Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accumprecision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visitor contactFor further information:Defence TherapeuticsAmie PhinneyPresident and Chief Executive OfficerP: (604) 306-8027This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit