Defence Therapeutics Receives USPTO Allowance for Patent Application Covering Next-Gen ADC Technology

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("" or the ""), a leading biotechnology company specializing in drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for its U.S. patent application covering one of its next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technologies. The allowance of U.S. patent application no. 18/351,291 ('291) includes valuable composition-of-matter claims broadly covering therapeutically active ADCs - not limited to individual diseases or therapeutic targets - as well as claims covering the use of ADCs for treating or diagnosing diseases such as cancer.Defence's Accum-based ADCs have demonstrated enhanced intracellular delivery and cytotoxic activity in multiple preclinical cancer models compared to conventional ADCs. Upon grant, the '291 patent application will provide the Company with potential market exclusivity until 2043 for its proprietary second-generation Accum-based ADCs, which include antibodies conjugated to innovative new constructs featuring a bile acid conjugated to a nuclear localization signal (NLS) derived from the ribosomal protein eS17 (RPS17).This milestone builds on Defence's established patent portfolio for its foundational Accumtechnology, which includes granted patents in the United States (US 11,352,437), Japan (JP 7,126,956), Australia (AU 2017233725), and Israel (IL 261765), with applications currently pending in Canada and Europe."Second-generation Accum-based ADCs represent a significant advancement in both oncotherapy and targeted drug delivery," said Sébastien Plouffe, CEO and Founder of Defence Therapeutics. "This recent allowance underscores the innovation and versatility embedded in our ADC platform technology and reflects our commitment to developing novel, effective cancer treatments that push the boundaries of current ADC technologies."This newly allowed U.S. patent application is poised to become the eighth granted U.S. patent in Defence's expanding portfolio, which now comprises seven published patent families.Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMtechnology, which enables precision delivery of ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against cancer.For further information:Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and DirectorP: (514) 947-2272To view the source version of this press release, please visit