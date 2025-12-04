Defence Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board to Guide Advancement of Accum-Enhanced Antibody Drug Conjugate Programs

About Defence:

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company advancing a proprietary intracellular delivery platform that enables more potent, safer, and more effective antibody-based and radiotherapeutic treatments, is pleased to announce the formation of its inaugural Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB"), composed of Rob Leanna, Danny Chui, and Brendan Hussey.Defence's Accum-Antibody drug conjugate ("ADC") program has reached laboratory validations, demonstrating a significant increase in intracellular accumulation and improved efficacy for Accum-enhanced ADCs. As the Company continues to advance Accum-enabled ADC programs, the Scientific Advisory Board will play a key role in providing scientific, technical, and strategic guidance, shaping program direction and scientific priorities."Our Scientific Advisory Board brings together deep expertise across antibody-based therapeutics, intracellular delivery, translational biology, biomanufacturing, and biotech development," said Maxime Parisotto, PhD, MBA, Chief Scientific Officer of Defence Therapeutics. "Rob, Danny, and Brendan each contribute complementary perspectives that will strengthen our scientific and development strategy as we advance Accum-powered therapeutics."The backgrounds of the Scientific Advisory Board members reflect the breadth of expertise required to advance Accumfrom preclinical development toward translation and scale.is a seasoned pharmaceutical industry veteran with extensive experience in antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) and drug-linker chemistry. Over his decades-long career with AbbVie Inc. he has led development, scale-up, and regulatory strategy for complex biologics and conjugated therapeutics. Now an independent consultant, he advises biotech companies on ADC CMC and development strategy. Rob will play a key role in guiding Defence's CMC approach as Accum-enhanced ADC programs progress toward clinical development.is an accomplished R&D scientific leader with over 20 years of experience spanning therapeutic antibody discovery, ADC development, and next-generation biologics. His career includes senior scientific roles at Zymeworks, Kairos Therapeutics, Abgenix, Amgen, and adMare BioInnovations. Danny's expertise in antibody engineering, preclinical pharmacology, and in vivo model development will help guide the advancement of Accuminto complex oncology applications.is an operator-investor with a PhD in biotechnology and a background in investment banking and venture capital. He brings previous experience as CSO, and has led scientific diligences, valuations, and deals execution across multiple therapeutic areas, and currently supports multiple companies on clinical strategy, partnering, and capital formation. Brendan's integrated scientific and financial perspective will help ensure Defence's platform and pipeline are aligned with partners expectations and emerging market opportunities.The establishment of the Scientific Advisory Board strengthens Defence's scientific foundation as the Company continues to advance its Accumplatform and explore its full potential across antibody-based therapeutics and radiotherapeutics. As Accum-enabled programs progress, the SAB will support disciplined scientific decision-making and help inform the Company's longer-term development strategy.Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMtechnology, which enables precision delivery of biologics in their intact form to target cells. As a result, efficacy and potency can be enhanced for biologics enabling expanded patient access and market opportunities.For further information:Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and DirectorP: (514) 947-2272This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit