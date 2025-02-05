DEBRA Research and LEO Pharma Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Treatments for Rare Skin Disease

Partners form non-exclusive collaboration to expand research efforts and develop new treatments for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

· The partnership leverages DEBRA Research’s focus on patient care and pharma experience and LEO Pharma’s extensive medical dermatology experience.

Munich, Germany, and Ballerup, Denmark, 5 February 2025 – DEBRA Research GmbH, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing research, advocacy, and support for those affected by Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) and LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced a non-exclusive strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance scouting capabilities and provide additional capacity to accelerate the development of life-changing therapies for EB. The partners are committed to driving transformative progress for EB patients and their families, and to deliver innovative medicines for this serious skin disease with no approved treatment options.

“We are pleased to announce our non-exclusive partnership with LEO Pharma, which has demonstrated a strong track record in developing medicines for hard-to-treat skin conditions,” said Prof. Hubert Truebel, MD, MBA, Managing Director at DEBRA Research. “This collaboration provides an excellent opportunity for us to combine our expertise and resources, enabling us to make meaningful advancements in the battle against EB. We are excited about the potential impact of this partnership and look forward to exploring similar opportunities with organizations that share our commitment to delivering life-changing treatments for EB.”

DEBRA Research operates globally as the research arm of DEBRA Austria and focuses on converting scientific discoveries into practical treatments and clinical applications with the goal of creating therapies and cures for EB. EB is a group of rare and painful genetic skin conditions that cause the skin to become very fragile and tear or blister at the slightest touch. There is currently no cure for EB.

“Having personally cared for patients with severe epidermolysis bullosa, I have experienced the devastating consequences firsthand. This is exactly the kind of high unmet need, where LEO Pharma strives to develop a treatment solution that can make a fundamental difference for the patients,” said Dr. Jacob Pontoppidan Thyssen, Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Vice President at LEO Pharma. “At LEO Pharma, we build partnerships that help us stay on the lookout and contribute our expertise to the next advancements. We are proud to collaborate with DEBRA Research, whose vast experience in the pharmaceutical industry and commitment to advancing medical research are invaluable. Together, we can do so much more.”

Leveraging LEO Pharma’s extensive experience and trusted legacy in the medical dermatology space, along with DEBRA Research’s dedicated focus on patient care and pharma experience, the partnership will specifically focus on helping patients suffering from EB by accelerating development of new medicines.

About DEBRA Research

DEBRA Research is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare and life-limiting genetic condition. As the research arm of DEBRA Austria – a patient organization established in 1995 to support individuals living with EB – DEBRA Research collaborates globally with academia, biotech, pharma, patient organizations, and regulatory bodies to drive innovation. DEBRA Research focuses on translational research and clinical development to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from EB. Its goal is to accelerate the discovery and development of treatments improving quality of life, while striving for a future where EB is curable - a “world without EB”.

For more information, please visit www.debra-research.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global company dedicated to advancing the standard of care through innovation for the benefit of people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. LEO Pharma offers a broad portfolio of treatments, serving 100 million patients annually. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a global team of 4,000 people. In 2023, the company generated net sales of $1.6 billion.

For more information, please visit www.leo-pharma.com and follow us on Linkedin.

