Daxor’s Blood Volume Analysis Validated for COVID and Sepsis Patients in New Peer-Reviewed Pilot Study Published in the Journal of Critical Care

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today highlighted the significant findings of a new pilot study published in the Journal of Critical Care. Co-authored by leading intensive care expert Jan Bakker, M.D., Ph.D., this pivotal research reveals frequent inaccuracies in how doctors clinically assess fluid levels in critically ill patients with sepsis and COVID-19.

The research, titled, "Endothelial dysfunction in critically ill patients with sepsis and COVID-19 using the albumin transudation rate: A pilot study," found that patients were often misclassified during clinical assessment, with many mistakenly believed to be "hypervolemic" (fluid overloaded) when objective measurements showed them to be "hypovolemic" (fluid deficient), and vice-versa. This critical discrepancy can lead to insufficient fluid administration or dangerous fluid overload, highlighting a significant challenge in critical care.

Key Findings from the Study:

Pervasive Misdiagnosis: Clinicians frequently misjudged the total blood volume (TBV) in patients suffering from COVID-19 or sepsis. For instance, 48% of COVID-19 patients were clinically deemed hypervolemic when objectively hypovolemic, and clinicians often misclassified sepsis patients as euvolemic or hypervolemic when they were hypovolemic

Persistent Capillary Leakage: The study showed that "albumin transudation rate (ATR)," a measure of fluid leaking from blood vessels into tissues, was persistently elevated in both sepsis and COVID-19 patients throughout their ICU stay

Higher Leakage in Sepsis: Patients with sepsis exhibited significantly higher ATR than those with COVID-19, indicating a more severe and sustained breakdown in blood vessel integrity in sepsis, despite often having lower admission severity scores

Urgent Need for Better Tools: The study concludes there is a "frequent inaccuracy in clinical fluid status assessment, which demands more reliable diagnostic tools to better guide fluid therapy in critically ill patients"

"This groundbreaking study reinforces what we at Daxor have long understood: accurate, real-time blood volume measurement is essential in critical care, especially for conditions that are characterized by fluid imbalances and widespread endothelial dysfunction," said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor’s President and CEO. "Sepsis, a leading cause of hospital deaths, benefits from effective individualized fluid management, and our BVA technology provides this unique capability to accurately measure volume where other existing methods sometimes fall short.”

Daxor’s FDA-approved BVA-100™ Analyzer was utilized in this study to objectively measure total blood volume and albumin transudation rates. The findings highlight the immense promise of Daxor's Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) technology in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and critical care settings. Mismanaged fluid levels can lead to severe complications, longer hospital stays, and increased mortality. By providing precise and direct measurements, BVA empowers care teams to make informed decisions, leading to better patient outcomes and significant cost savings for healthcare systems.

The need for rapid and accurate diagnostics in critical care is now more pressing than ever. This new research, coupled with Daxor’s recent FDA Clearance in August 2025 for its new rapid, lightweight, battery operated BVA system, positions Daxor to address this critical medical challenge. This next-generation analyzer, which is three times faster than the BVA-100™ but still over 95% accurate and simpler, delivers blood volume results at a speed crucial for interventions in the ICU.

Daxor leadership noted that "a meaningful expansion of the Company's revenue in the area of critical care medicine is possible, driven by a combination of new data, new funding opportunities, and our next-generation analyzer, which promises a speedy workflow critical to this specialty." The company continues to advance its technology with support from non-dilutive funding sources, including contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense and grants from the National Institutes of Health.

