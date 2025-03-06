DaVita Inc. to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2025

DENVER, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced that its chief financial officer, Joel Ackerman, and its group vice president of investor relations, Nic Eliason, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

To view the live webcast, visit the Barclays page and create a free registration.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2024, DaVita served approximately 281,100 patients at 3,166 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,657 centers were located in the United States and 509 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

