Datacise® by MMS Named Finalist for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Data at the 2026 ACDM Awards

CANTON, Mich. (January 29, 2026) – MMS, a global, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO), today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2026 Association for Clinical Data Management (ACDM) Awards for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Data in recognition of Datacise®, its secure, cloud-based clinical data science platform.

The finalist designation recognizes Datacise for its ability to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies make faster, more confident decisions across a wide range of clinical development use cases. Built on a highly scalable cloud architecture, Datacise integrates data ingestion, normalization, and interpretation layers with robust data protection and information security controls. The platform addresses one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: transforming large, complex, and disparate clinical and real-world data streams into interpretable, actionable insights.

“As clinical trials grow more complex and data sources continue to expand, the ability to access and interpret high-quality data in near real time has become essential,” said Uma Sharma, PhD, CEO of MMS. “Being named a finalist by ACDM is a testament to the meaningful impact that Datacise has in supporting better oversight, stronger decision-making, and improved collaboration across clinical teams.”

Datacise was developed as an extension of MMS’ end-to-end biometrics offering. Its key capabilities and benefits include:

Transforming complex clinical data into clear, actionable visualizations, reducing manual review effort and accelerating insight.

Improving patient safety oversight by surfacing AE/SAE patterns, deviations, and emerging risks in real time.

Enhancing cross-functional alignment with a single, trusted view across operations, safety, medical, and data management.

Enabling faster, more confident decision-making through intuitive data visualizations that highlight issues earlier and support rapid triage.

Delivering enterprise-quality intelligence without enterprise complexity, giving teams powerful oversight with minimal setup or technical burden.

Datacise has further strengthened MMS’ reputation as a CRO that combines high-touch regulatory, data science, and biometrics expertise with practical technology innovations designed to solve real-world problems.

As MMS marks its 20th year shaping the regulatory and clinical development landscape, the company is proud to be part of the ACDM community. The ACDM Awards recognize excellence and innovation within the clinical data management profession, and the awards ceremony will take place on March 16, 2026, during the ACDM Annual Conference in Berlin where MMS leaders will be in attendance throughout. Doreen Van Huyssteen, Director, Clinical Data Management and Minya Engelbrecht, Senior Data Team Lead, will contribute two speaker sessions on risk-based data management and soft skills utilization, respectively.

Learn how MMS’ data-focused CRO services help sponsors to mitigate risks, manage trial complexity, and reduce cycle times by visiting https://mmsholdings.com/solutions/full-service-biometrics/.

About MMS

MMS Holdings (MMS) is an award-winning, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO) that supports the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience, a 20-year track record, AI technology-enabled services, and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating. For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com.

