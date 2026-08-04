Dash Bio Raises $30M Series A to Accelerate Drug Development Timelines

Funding Brings Total Raised to $47.5M as Demand Grows for Better Infrastructure to Support Biopharma

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dash Bio, the company building the infrastructure that drug development needs for the next generation of medicines, today announced it has raised $30 million in Series A financing. The round was led by Oak HC/FT, with participation from existing investors, including Freestyle Capital and Swift Ventures.

Drug development remains one of the most resource and time-intensive endeavors in healthcare, yet the infrastructure supporting it has changed little in decades. A critical piece of the drug development process is bioanalysis, which includes the lab-based work of measuring a drug’s safety and efficacy in preclinical and clinical samples. It is where biology turns into data and thesis into evidence. However, the $5 billion bioanalysis market still runs on manual labor and paper records, returning data months after samples are sent. This bottleneck meaningfully slows the pace of drug development and adds cost to pharma and biotech programs. As AI and robotics accelerate drug discovery, drug development continues to lag because of outdated service delivery models.

Dash Bio has started to refactor the drug development process by building a first-in-industry, bioanalysis platform purpose-built for speed, automation, and transparency. The company’s 24,000-square-foot, GLP laboratory pairs robotics and proprietary custom laboratory operating system with productized assay workflows spanning ELISA, MSD, qPCR, ddPCR, and LC-MS, removing much of the manual labor and queuing associated with traditional bioanalysis CROs.

Dash offers full pricing transparency, end-to-end digital traceability, and rapid turn around, returning preclinical sample results in days, not months. This lets customers plan their work with confidence, budget accurately, and trust in the quality through automation. Dash Bio’s structural advantage over legacy CROs has driven rapid adoption of the platform.

“Sponsors and patients can't wait,” said Dave Johnson, Co-founder and CEO of Dash Bio. “We built Dash on a deep conviction: the pace of drug development should be set by the science, not by queues and legacy process. Our goal is to push deliverable timelines to the very limits of the underlying chemistry, physics, and biology. Everything about how we operate, from our tech-first approach to our transparent, fixed pricing, is built to serve that goal, and ultimately to get medicines to patients faster.”

Since launching its go-to-market efforts roughly nine months ago, Dash has contracts with over 30 customers, including four top-15 global pharmaceutical companies. Customer feedback consistently points to speed and pricing transparency as decisive factors in selecting Dash over incumbent providers, validating the company's core differentiation.

“In less than two years, the Dash team has built a GLP-compliant, fully automated bioanalysis platform that the industry's largest drug developers are already adopting,” said Andy Smith, Partner at Oak HC/FT. “The team’s background architecting the digital and automation infrastructure at Moderna during one of the most consequential scale-ups in modern history brings a playbook and level of experience to productizing and scaling infrastructure for science that very few founders in this space can match.”

With this funding, Dash will continue to scale its commercial operations, expand its assay menu and laboratory capacity, expand into new categories, and continue development of its proprietary software platform.

About Dash Bio

Dash Bio is building the infrastructure that drug development needs for the next generation of medicines. The company has built a bioanalysis platform delivering GLP-compliant results in days through automation and transparent pricing. Founded by industry leaders Dave Johnson (CEO), Ander Tallett (COO), and Ely Porter (CSO), Dash Bio eliminates the bottlenecks that slow drug development by replacing manual processes with automation-first workflows. The company serves biotech companies across all therapeutic areas, offering transparent pricing and rapid turnarounds that accelerate development timelines. For more information, visit dash.bio

About Oak HC/FT

Oak HC/FT is a venture and growth equity firm specializing in investments in fintech and healthcare. Using partnership as a foundation, Oak HC/FT guides companies and founders at every stage, from seed to growth, to create businesses that make a measurable and lasting impact. Founded in 2014, Oak HC/FT has invested in 100 portfolio companies and more than $7 billion in assets under management. Oak HC/FT is headquartered in Stamford, CT, with an office in San Francisco, CA. Follow Oak HC/FT on LinkedIn and X and learn more at oakhcft.com.

Media Contact

Ander Tallett

info@dash.bio

617-249-4472