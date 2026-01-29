Danaher Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. All results in this release reflect only continuing operations and period-to-period comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

Key Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Net earnings were $1.2 billion, or $1.66 per diluted common share.

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share grew 4.0% to $2.23.

Revenues increased 4.5% year-over-year to $6.8 billion and non-GAAP core revenue increased 2.5% year-over-year.

Operating cash flow was $2.1 billion and non-GAAP free cash flow was $1.8 billion.

Key Full Year 2025 Results

Net earnings were $3.6 billion, or $5.03 per diluted common share.

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share grew 4.5% to $7.80.

Revenues increased 3.0% year-over-year to $24.6 billion and non-GAAP core revenue increased 2.0% year-over-year.

Operating cash flow was $6.4 billion and non-GAAP free cash flow was $5.3 billion.

2025 Innovation Highlights

Launched innovative new products and solutions, which strengthened Danaher's position as a trusted leader in life sciences and diagnostics.

Cytiva expanded its Xcellerex X-platform bioreactor with 500L and 2,000L formats, helping customers improve yields while reducing the time and cost of biologic manufacturing.

SCIEX introduced the ZenoTOF 8600 high-resolution mass spectrometer, helping researchers accelerate drug development timelines.

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics expanded the assay menu of the DxI 9000 immunoassay platform, with notable progress in neurodegenerative disease assays.

Cepheid received FDA clearance for its Xpert GI Panel, a rapid multiplex PCR test that detects 11 common gastrointestinal pathogens from a single patient sample.

Rainer M. Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We delivered a strong finish to the year with better-than-expected performance across our portfolio. We were particularly encouraged by continued strength in our bioprocessing business, along with improved momentum in Diagnostics and Life Sciences. Our teams' disciplined execution also enabled us to exceed our fourth quarter margin, earnings, and cash flow expectations."

Mr. Blair continued, "Looking ahead, we expect the gradual improvement in our end markets we saw through 2025 to continue, and we believe the combination of our differentiated portfolio, the power of the Danaher Business System, and the strength of our balance sheet positions Danaher for long-term value creation as we move into 2026 and beyond."

First Quarter and Full Year 2026 Outlook

The Company does not reconcile non-GAAP forecasted core sales growth, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted diluted net earnings per common share to their respective, comparable measure prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (except for estimated amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $1.7 billion for the year ending December 31, 2026 and the estimated impact of foreign currency on sales, which for the first quarter and full year 2026 is estimated to increase sales by 3.5% and 1.0%, respectively, assuming the currency exchange rates in effect as of December 31, 2025) because the additional elements that would be reflected in any such GAAP measures (such as the impact of currency exchange rates on profitability, acquisitions, divested product lines, discrete tax adjustments, impairments, gains and losses on investments and the outcome of legal proceedings) are difficult to predict and estimate and are often dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control. The impact of these additional elements could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP.

For the first quarter 2026, the Company anticipates that non-GAAP core revenue will increase in the low-single digit percent range year-over-year.

For full year 2026, the Company expects that non-GAAP core revenue will increase in the 3% to 6% range year-over-year. The Company is also initiating full year adjusted diluted net earnings per common share guidance in the range of $8.35 to $8.50.

DANAHER CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share







Three-Month Period Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024 Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share



From Continuing Operations (GAAP) $ 1.66



$ 1.49



$ 5.03



$ 5.29 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assetsA 0.60



0.56



2.37



2.21 Fair value net (gains) losses on investmentsB 0.14



0.09



0.35



0.08 ImpairmentsC 0.02



0.06



0.78



0.36 Gain on sale of a facilityD (0.02)



—



(0.02)



— Resolution of an acquisition contingencyE (0.01)



—



(0.01)



— Contract termination expenseF —



0.08



—



0.08 Gain on a product line dispositionG —



—



(0.01)



— Acquisition-related itemsH —



—



—



0.03 Tax effect of the above adjustmentsI (0.13)



(0.13)



(0.67)



(0.51) Discrete tax adjustmentsJ (0.04)



(0.01)



(0.02)



(0.07) Rounding 0.01



—



—



0.01 Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per



Common Share From Continuing



Operations (Non-GAAP) $ 2.23



$ 2.14



$ 7.80



$ 7.48

Notes to Above Reconciliation A Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets in the following historical periods ($ in millions) (only the pretax amounts set forth below are reflected in the amortization line item above):













Three-Month Period Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024 Pretax $ 428



$ 408



$ 1,697



$ 1,631 After-tax 359



338



1,412



1,346









B Net (gains) losses, including impairments, on the Company's equity and limited partnership investments recorded in the following historical periods ($ in millions) (only the pretax amounts set forth below are reflected in the fair value net (gains) losses on investments line above):













Three-Month Period Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024 Pretax $ 99



$ 64



$ 248



$ 57 After-tax 75



48



188



39









C Impairment charges related to a facility in the Life Sciences segment recorded in the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2025 ($14 million pretax as reported in this line item, $11 million after-tax), technology, other intangible assets and a facility in the Biotechnology segment recorded in the year ended December 31, 2025 ($101 million pretax as reported in this line item, $69 million after-tax), a trade name in the Diagnostics segment recorded in the year ended December 31, 2025 ($15 million pretax as reported in this line item, $12 million after-tax), a trade name in the Life Sciences segment recorded in the year ended December 31, 2025 ($432 million pretax as reported in this line item, $328 million after-tax), a trade name in the Diagnostics segment recorded in the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2024 ($43 million pretax as reported in this line item, $32 million after-tax) and a trade name in the Life Sciences segment recorded in the year ended December 31, 2024 ($222 million pretax as reported in this line item, $169 million after-tax).







D Gain on the sale of a facility in the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2025 ($11 million pretax as reported in this line item, $8 million after-tax).







E Resolution of an acquisition contingency in the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2025 ($10 million pretax as reported in this line item, $8 million after-tax).







F Loss on the termination of a commercial agreement in the Diagnostics segment in the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2024 ($56 million pretax as reported in this line item, $56 million after-tax).







G Gain on a product line disposition in the year ended December 31, 2025 ($9 million pretax as reported in this line item, $7 million after-tax).







H Costs incurred for the fair value adjustment to inventory related to the acquisition of Abcam plc ("Abcam") for the year ended December 31, 2024 ($25 million pretax as reported in this line item, $19 million after-tax).







I This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. In addition, the footnotes above indicate the after-tax amount of each individual adjustment item. Danaher estimates the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying Danaher's overall estimated effective tax rate to the pretax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.







J Discrete tax adjustments and other tax-related adjustments for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, include the impact of net discrete tax benefits of $26 million due principally to net discrete tax benefits resulting from the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions due to audit settlements and the expiration of statutes of limitation, partially offset by changes in estimates related to prior year tax filing positions and a valuation allowance recorded on certain tax credits in a foreign jurisdiction. Discrete tax adjustments and other tax-related adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2025 include the impact of net discrete tax benefits of $14 million due principally to net discrete tax benefits resulting from the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions due to audit settlements and the expiration of statutes of limitation and the remeasurement of deferred taxes in a jurisdiction which enacted a tax rate change, partially offset by charges related to changes in estimates associated with prior period uncertain tax positions and valuation allowances recorded on foreign operating losses and tax credits in certain foreign jurisdictions. Discrete tax adjustments for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, include the impact of net discrete tax benefits of $4 million due principally to net discrete tax benefits resulting from the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions due to the expiration of statutes of limitation and changes in estimates related to prior year tax filing positions, net of charges related to changes in estimates associated with prior period uncertain tax positions. Discrete tax adjustments and other tax-related adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2024 include the impact of net discrete tax benefits of $49 million due principally to net discrete tax benefits resulting from excess tax benefits from stock compensation, the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions due to the expiration of statutes of limitation and changes in estimates related to prior year tax filing positions, net of charges related to changes in estimates associated with prior period uncertain tax positions.

DANAHER CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)



Sales Growth by Segment, Core Sales Growth (Decline) by Segment







% Change Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2025 vs. Comparable



2024 Period











Segments



Total Company



Biotechnology



Life Sciences



Diagnostics Total sales growth (GAAP) 4.5 %



9.0 %



2.5 %



3.0 % Impact of:



























Acquisitions/divestitures 0.5 %



— %



— %



1.0 % Currency exchange rates (2.5) %



(3.0) %



(2.0) %



(2.0) % Core sales growth (non-GAAP) 2.5 %



6.0 %



0.5 %



2.0 %











% Change Year Ended December 31, 2025 vs. Comparable 2024 Period











Segments



Total Company



Biotechnology



Life Sciences



Diagnostics Total sales growth (GAAP) 3.0 %



8.0 %



— %



1.5 % Impact of:



























Acquisitions/divestitures — %



— %



(0.5) %



0.5 % Currency exchange rates (1.0) %



(1.5) %



(1.0) %



(0.5) % Core sales growth (decline) (non-GAAP) 2.0 %



6.5 %



(1.5) %



1.5 %

Other Supplemental Information ($ in millions)











Three-Month Period Ended



December 31, 2025 Cepheid respiratory revenue



~$500

Forecasted Core Sales Growth (Decline) by Segment and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share .







% Change Three-Month Period



Ending March 27, 2026 vs.



Comparable 2025 Period



% Change Year Ending December



31, 2026 vs. Comparable 2025



Period Biotechnology +High-single digit



~+6.0% Life Sciences Flat/ -Low-single digit



Flat Diagnostics -Low-single digit



+Low-single digit Total Company core sales growth (non-GAAP) +Low-single digit



+3.0% - +6.0%









Year Ending December 31, 2026 Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share (non-GAAP)



$8.35 - $8.50

Supplemental Forward-Looking Information ($ in millions)







Three-Month Period Ending March



27, 2026



Year Ending December 31, 2026 Adjusted operating profit margin (non-GAAP) ~28.5%







Impact of currency exchange rates on sales1 ~+3.5%



~+1.0% Corporate expense2 ~$(90)



~$(360) Interest expense, net3 ~$(45)



~($180) Effective tax rate ~17.0%



~17.0% Average adjusted diluted shares ~714.0



~717.0









1 Impact of currency exchange rates on sales for the first quarter and full year 2026 assumes the currency exchange rates in effect as of December 31, 2025. 2 Corporate expense represents the operating profit (GAAP) for the Other segment, which consists of unallocated corporate costs and other costs not considered part of management's evaluation of reportable segment operating performance. 3 Interest expense, net is defined as interest expense net of interest income. This line item is an assumption rather than a forecast. The estimated interest expense, net is calculated assuming the currency exchange rates in effect as of December 31, 2025 are to prevail throughout the remainder of the period indicated and no change in the amount of commercial paper outstanding.

DANAHER CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)



Operating Profit Margins and Year-Over-Year Core Operating Margin Changes



















Segments







Total Company



Biotechnology



Life Sciences



Diagnostics Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2024 Operating



Profit Margins from Continuing Operations (GAAP) 21.80 %



27.20 %



18.50 %



23.70 %



Fourth quarter 2025 impact from operating profit margins



of businesses that have been owned for less than one



year or were disposed of during such period and did not



qualify as discontinued operations (0.10)



—



(0.05)



(0.20)



Fourth quarter 2025 resolution of an acquisition



contingency in the Diagnostics segment 0.15



—



—



0.35



Fourth quarter 2024 impairment charge related to a trade



name in the Diagnostics segment, net of a 2025



impairment charge related to a facility in the Life



Sciences segment 0.45



—



(0.70)



1.60



Fourth quarter 2024 loss on the termination of a



commercial arrangement in the Diagnostics segment 0.85



—



—



2.15 Year-over-year core operating profit margin changes for



the fourth quarter 2025 (defined as all year-over-year



operating profit margin changes other than the changes



identified in the line items above) (non-GAAP) (1.15)



(0.60)



(1.65)



(1.40) Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2025 Operating



Profit Margins from Continuing Operations (GAAP) 22.00 %



26.60 %



16.10 %



26.20 %



































Segments







Total Company



Biotechnology



Life Sciences



Diagnostics Year Ended December 31, 2024 Operating Profit Margins



from Continuing Operations (GAAP) 20.40 %



24.90 %



12.00 %



26.80 %



Full year 2025 impact from operating profit margins of



businesses that have been owned for less than one year



or were disposed of during such period and did not



qualify as discontinued operations (0.20)



—



(0.30)



(0.15)



Full year 2025 resolution of an acquisition contingency in



the Diagnostics segment 0.05



—



—



0.10



Full year 2025 impairment charges related to trade



names in the Life Sciences and Diagnostics segments



and technology, other intangible assets and a facility in



the Biotechnology segment and a facility in the Life



Sciences segment, net of full year 2024 impairment



charges related to a trade name in each of the Life



Sciences and Diagnostics segments (1.20)



(1.30)



(3.05)



0.30



Full year 2024 loss on the termination of a commercial



arrangement in the Diagnostics segment 0.25



—



—



0.60



Full year 2024 acquisition-related fair value adjustment to



inventory related to the acquisition of Abcam 0.10



—



0.35



— Year-over-year core operating profit margin changes for



full year 2025 (defined as all year-over-year operating



profit margin changes other than the changes identified



in the line items above) (non-GAAP) (0.30)



2.00



(1.90)



(0.95) Year Ended December 31, 2025 Operating Profit Margins



from Continuing Operations (GAAP) 19.10 %



25.60 %



7.10 %



26.70 %

DANAHER CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)



Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Related Measures ($ in millions)







Three-Month Period Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



2025



December 31,



2024



December 31,



2025



December 31,



2024 Total Cash Flows from Continuing Operations:



























Total cash provided by operating activities from continuing



operations (GAAP) $ 2,117



$ 2,019



$ 6,416



$ 6,688 Total cash used in investing activities from continuing



operations (GAAP) $ (384)



$ (694)



$ (1,196)



$ (1,981) Total cash provided by (used in) financing activities from



continuing operations (GAAP) $ 1,322



$ (1,692)



$ (2,961)



$ (8,385)































Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations:



























Total cash provided by operating activities from continuing



operations (GAAP) $ 2,117



$ 2,019



$ 6,416



$ 6,688 Less: payments for additions to property, plant & equipment



(capital expenditures) from continuing operations (GAAP) (371)



(516)



(1,156)



(1,392) Plus: proceeds from sales of property, plant & equipment



(capital disposals) from continuing operations (GAAP) 23



1



33



13 Free cash flow from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 1,769



$ 1,504



$ 5,293



$ 5,309































Operating Cash Flow from Continuing Operations to Net



Earnings from Continuing Operations Conversion Ratio



(GAAP)



























Total cash provided by operating activities from continuing



operations (GAAP) $ 2,117



$ 2,019



$ 6,416



$ 6,688 Net earnings from continuing operations (GAAP) 1,183



1,086



3,600



3,899 Operating cash flow from continuing operations to net



earnings from continuing operations conversion ratio 1.79



1.86



1.78



1.72































Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations to Net



Earnings from Continuing Operations Conversion Ratio



(non-GAAP)



























Free cash flow from continuing operations from above (non-



GAAP) $ 1,769



$ 1,504



$ 5,293



$ 5,309 Net earnings from continuing operations (GAAP) 1,183



1,086



3,600



3,899 Free cash flow from continuing operations to net earnings



from continuing operations conversion ratio (non-GAAP) 1.50



1.38



1.47



1.36





Note: The Company defines free cash flow as operating cash flows from continuing operations, less payments for additions to property, plant and equipment from continuing operations ("capital expenditures") plus the proceeds from sales of plant, property and equipment from continuing operations ("capital disposals"). All amounts presented above reflect only continuing operations.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing Danaher Corporation's ("Danaher" or the "Company") results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, help our investors:

with respect to the profitability-related non-GAAP measures, understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers;

with respect to core sales, identify underlying growth trends in our business and compare our sales performance with prior and future periods and to our peers; and

with respect to free cash flow from continuing operations and related non-GAAP cash flow measures (the "FCF Measure"), understand Danaher's ability to generate cash without external financings, strengthen its balance sheet, invest in its business and grow its business through acquisitions and other strategic opportunities (although a limitation of the FCF Measure is that it does not take into account the Company's debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures, and as a result the entire free cash flow amount is not necessarily available for discretionary expenditures).

Management uses the non-GAAP measures referenced above to measure the Company's operating and financial performance, and uses core sales and non-GAAP measures similar to Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations and the FCF Measure in the Company's executive compensation program.

The items excluded from the non-GAAP measures set forth above have been excluded for the following reasons: Amortization of Intangible Assets: We exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions we consummate. While we have a history of significant acquisition activity we do not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the related amortization term are unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Exclusion of this amortization expense facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time between our newly acquired and long-held businesses, and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe however that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to sales generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Restructuring Charges: We exclude costs incurred pursuant to discrete restructuring plans that are fundamentally different (in terms of the size, strategic nature and planning requirements, as well as the inconsistent frequency, of such plans) from the ongoing productivity improvements that result from application of the Danaher Business System. Because these restructuring plans are incremental to the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business and we believe are not indicative of Danaher's ongoing operating costs in a given period, we exclude these costs to facilitate a more consistent comparison of operating results over time. Other Adjustments: With respect to the other items excluded from Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations, we exclude these items because they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency, occur for reasons that may be unrelated to Danaher's commercial performance during the period and/or we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult.

With respect to core operating profit margin changes, in addition to the explanation set forth in the bullets above relating to "restructuring charges" and "other adjustments", we exclude the impact of businesses owned for less than one year (or disposed of during such period and not treated as discontinued operations) because the timing, size, number and nature of such transactions can vary significantly from period to period and may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult.

With respect to core sales, (1) we exclude the impact of currency translation because it is not under management's control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends, and (2) we exclude the effect of acquisitions and divested product lines because the timing, size, number and nature of such transactions can vary significantly from period-to-period and between us and our peers, which we believe may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult.

With respect to the FCF Measure, we deduct payments for additions to property, plant and equipment (net of the proceeds from capital disposals) to demonstrate the amount of operating cash flow for the period that remains after accounting for the Company's capital expenditure requirements.

DANAHER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) ($ in millions, except per share amount)







As of December 31



2025



2024 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and equivalents $ 4,615



$ 2,078 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $114 as of



December 31, 2025 and $113 as of December 31, 2024 3,913



3,537 Inventories 2,489



2,330 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,739



1,552 Total current assets 12,756



9,497 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,531



4,990 Other long-term assets 4,209



3,990 Goodwill 43,151



40,497 Other intangible assets, net 17,817



18,568 Total assets $ 83,464



$ 77,542















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt $ 2



$ 505 Trade accounts payable 1,844



1,753 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,961



4,540 Total current liabilities 6,807



6,798 Other long-term liabilities 5,700



5,694 Long-term debt 18,416



15,500 Stockholders' equity:











Common stock - $0.01 par value, 2.0 billion shares authorized; 886.9 million issued



and 706.9 million outstanding as of December 31, 2025; 884.3 million issued and



719.1 million outstanding as of December 31, 2024 9



9 Additional paid-in capital 17,194



16,727 Treasury stock (11,353)



(8,163) Retained earnings 46,891



44,188 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (207)



(3,218) Total Danaher stockholders' equity 52,534



49,543 Noncontrolling interests 7



7 Total stockholders' equity 52,541



49,550 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 83,464



$ 77,542



DANAHER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited) ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)







Three-Month Period Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



2025



December 31,



2024



December 31,



2025



December 31,



2024



Sales $ 6,838



$ 6,538



$ 24,568



$ 23,875



Cost of sales (2,872)



(2,648)



(10,045)



(9,669)



Gross profit 3,966



3,890



14,523



14,206



Operating costs:































Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,026)



(2,023)



(8,235)



(7,759)



Research and development expenses (438)



(442)



(1,598)



(1,584)



Operating profit 1,502



1,425



4,690



4,863



Nonoperating income (expense):































Other income (expense), net (87)



(63)



(222)



(56)



Interest expense (55)



(61)



(265)



(278)



Interest income 13



14



30



117



Earnings from continuing operations before



income taxes 1,373



1,315



4,233



4,646



Income taxes (190)



(229)



(633)



(747)



Net earnings from continuing operations 1,183



1,086



3,600



3,899



Earnings from discontinued operations, net of



income taxes 14



—



14



—



Net earnings 1,197



1,086



3,614



3,899







































Net earnings per common share from



continuing operations:































Basic $ 1.67



$ 1.50



$ 5.05



$ 5.33



Diluted $ 1.66



$ 1.49



$ 5.03 (a) $ 5.29 (a) Net earnings per common share from



discontinued operations:































Basic $ 0.02



$ —



$ 0.02



$ —



Diluted $ 0.02



$ —



$ 0.02



$ —



Net earnings per common share:































Basic $ 1.69



$ 1.50



$ 5.07



$ 5.33



Diluted $ 1.68



$ 1.49



$ 5.05 (a) $ 5.29 (a) Average common stock and common



equivalent shares outstanding:































Basic 707.3



722.7



712.7



731.0



Diluted 711.0



728.2



716.1



737.2







(a) Net earnings per common share amount for the relevant three-month periods do not add to the full year period amount due to rounding.



DANAHER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) ($ in millions)







Year Ended December 31



2025



2024 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net earnings $ 3,614



$ 3,899 Less: earnings from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (14)



— Net earnings from continuing operations 3,600



3,899 Noncash items:











Depreciation 750



721 Amortization of intangible assets 1,697



1,631 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory fair value step-up —



25 Stock-based compensation expense 298



288 Investment losses, pretax gain on sale of product line and other 228



57 Impairment charges 562



265 Change in deferred income taxes (440)



(483) Change in trade accounts receivable, net (216)



331 Change in inventories (58)



147 Change in trade accounts payable 9



19 Change in prepaid expenses and other assets (55)



274 Change in accrued expenses and other liabilities 41



(486) Total operating cash provided by continuing operations 6,416



6,688 Cash flows from investing activities:











Cash paid for acquisitions —



(558) Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment (1,156)



(1,392) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 33



13 Payments for purchases of investments (127)



(331) Proceeds from sales of investments 12



253 Proceeds from sale of product line 9



— All other investing activities 33



34 Total cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (1,196)



(1,981) Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in connection with stock-based



compensation 85



162 Payment of dividends (878)



(768) Net (repayments of) proceeds from borrowings (maturities of 90 days or less) (11)



5 Borrowings (maturities longer than 90 days) 1,556



— Repayments of borrowings (maturities longer than 90 days) (500)



(1,674) Payments for repurchase of common stock (3,088)



(5,979) All other financing activities (125)



(131) Net cash used in financing activities for continuing operations (2,961)



(8,385) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 278



(108) Net change in cash and equivalents 2,537



(3,786) Beginning balance of cash and equivalents 2,078



5,864 Ending balance of cash and equivalents $ 4,615



$ 2,078



DANAHER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited) ($ in millions)







Three-Month Period Ended



Year Ended







December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



Sales (GAAP):































Biotechnology $ 2,033



$ 1,869



$ 7,293



$ 6,759



Life Sciences 2,085



2,032



7,334



7,329



Diagnostics 2,720



2,637



9,941



9,787



Total Company $ 6,838



$ 6,538



$ 24,568



$ 23,875







































Operating Profit (GAAP):































Biotechnology $ 540



$ 508



$ 1,864



$ 1,685



Life Sciences 336



376



520



879



Diagnostics 713



624



2,650



2,625



Other (87)



(83)



(344)



(326)



Total Company $ 1,502



$ 1,425



$ 4,690



$ 4,863







































Operating Profit Margins (GAAP):































Biotechnology 26.6 %



27.2 %



25.6 %



24.9 %



Life Sciences 16.1 %



18.5 %



7.1 %



12.0 %



Diagnostics 26.2 %



23.7 %



26.7 %



26.8 %



Total Company 22.0 %



21.8 %



19.1 %



20.4 %







































Amortization of Intangible Assets (GAAP):































Biotechnology $ 230



$ 213



$ 902



$ 863



Life Sciences 151



148



604



576



Diagnostics 47



47



191



192



Total Company $ 428



$ 408



$ 1,697



$ 1,631







































Other Operating Profit Adjustments4:































Biotechnology $ —



$ —



$ 101 C $ —



Life Sciences 14 C —



446 C 247 C, H Diagnostics (10) E 99 C, F 5 C, E 99 C, F Total Company $ 4



$ 99



$ 552



$ 346







































Adjusted Operating Profit (non-GAAP)5:































Biotechnology $ 770



$ 721



$ 2,867



$ 2,548



Life Sciences 501



524



1,570



1,702



Diagnostics 750



770



2,846



2,916



Other (87)



(83)



(344)



(326)



Total Company $ 1,934



$ 1,932



$ 6,939



$ 6,840







































Depreciation (GAAP):































Biotechnology $ 39



$ 38



$ 149



$ 151



Life Sciences 48



44



185



167



Diagnostics 106



102



407



394



Other 2



3



9



9



Total Company $ 195



$ 187



$ 750



$ 721







4 Refer to the Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Common Share for footnotes containing descriptions of the components of Other



Operating Profit Adjustments. All Other Operating Profit Adjustments are included within Selling, general and administrative expenses within the



Consolidated Statements of Earnings, other than $14 million recorded in the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 in the Life Sciences



segment, $29 million recorded in the year ended December 31, 2025 in the Life Sciences and Biotechnology segments and $25 million recorded in the



year ended December 31, 2024 in the Life Sciences segment, which are recorded within Cost of sales. 5 Adjusted Operating Profit (non-GAAP) is defined as Operating Profit (GAAP) plus amortization of intangible assets (GAAP) plus (minus) Other Operating



Profit Adjustments (as defined).



