Cytovance Biologics Launches In-House Cell Line Development with High-Yield Titers up to 10g/L

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cytovance Biologics®, a leading US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the expansion of its mammalian cell culture capabilities with the addition of cell line development services, strengthening its ability to provide a seamless path from DNA to IND submission for its customers.

The launch of new cell line development services reflects Cytovance’s continued investment in innovation and its commitment to evolving alongside the needs of its partners. Building on the recent launch of formulation development capabilities, the addition of in-house cell line development further strengthens Cytovance’s integrated offering—enabling a more seamless, efficient, and forward-looking approach to biologics development from discovery through commercialization.

“Our clients are looking for high-yield, speed and continuity,” said Shelly Gulati, Senior Scientist, Mammalian Process Development at Cytovance Biologics. “Bringing cell line development in-house allows us to provide them with a truly integrated ‘one-stop-shop’ experience, eliminating external handoffs, and making faster, data-driven decisions that strengthen manufacturability from the start.”

With headline titers reaching up to 10 g/L for monoclonal antibodies, Cytovance enters the cell line development market as one of the leading performers in CHO expression systems. The platform’s consistently high titers enable faster process development, reduce manufacturing costs per gram, and accelerate timelines without compromising product quality.

“Two decades ago, Cytovance was founded on an ambitious vision: to help partners worldwide transform scientific breakthroughs into life-changing therapies,” said Ping Zhang, CEO of Cytovance Biologics. “Today, that vision is thriving. By offering in-house cell line development, we are helping clients move from concept to clinic, eliminating barriers, unlocking productivity and building a smarter, more resilient development path.”

For more information about Cytovance Biologics, visit www.cytovance.com.

About Cytovance:

Cytovance Biologics is an established large molecule CDMO that is large enough to support you at every stage and small enough to stay agile, providing your program with the care it deserves. For 20 years, Team Cytovance has offered flexibility and ingenuity across a full range of integrated services, supporting mammalian- and microbial-derived products on their journey from molecule to commercial manufacturing.

Follow us on LinkedIn: @Cytovance Biologics

Emily Steinhauer

Esteinhauer@cglife.com

2032189906