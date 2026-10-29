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Press Releases

CytomX Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 5, 2026

October 29, 2026 | 
2 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of masked, conditionally activated biologics, today announced that it will report third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Participants may access the live webcast of the conference call from the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at https://ir.cytomx.com/events-and-presentations. Participants may register for the conference call here and are advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, masked PROBODY® therapeutics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY therapeutic platform, CytomX’s vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), cytokines and T-cell engagers. CytomX’s clinical-stage pipeline includes varsetatug masetecan (Varseta-M; CX-2051) and CX-801. Varseta-M is a masked, conditionally activated ADC armed with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload and directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM). EpCAM is a highly expressed tumor antigen that has previously been undruggable due to expression on normal tissues. Varseta-M is designed to open a therapeutic window for this high potential target and is initially being developed for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Varseta-M was discovered in collaboration with ImmunoGen, now part of AbbVie. CX-801 is a masked interferon alpha-2b PROBODY® cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CX-801 is initially being developed for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Company Contact:
Chris Ogden
SVP, Chief Financial Officer
cogden@cytomx.com

Investor Contact:
Precision AQ
Stephanie Ascher
stephanie.ascher@precisionaq.com

Media Contact:
Precision AQ
Colleen Ketchum
colleen.ketchum@precisionaq.com


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