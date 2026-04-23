CytoDyn to Host Investor Webcast - April 23, 2026

VANCOUVER, Washington, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage oncology company advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor with therapeutic potential across multiple indications, including metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (“mTNBC”) and colorectal cancer (“mCRC”), today announced it will host an investor webcast on April 30, 2026, at 1 p.m. PT, to provide a corporate and clinical update.

The investor webcast will highlight CytoDyn’s latest scientific, clinical, operational, and financial progress, as well as calendar 2026 priorities and upcoming milestones. Dr. Jacob P. Lalezari, CEO of CytoDyn, will be joined by Pashtoon M. Kasi, M.D., M.S., Medical Director of GI Oncology, City of Hope Orange County, Irvine, California, and Robert E. Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer of CytoDyn.

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. PT

Registration and Access Link

This is a livestream presentation. Attendees are advised to log in ahead of the start time. The Company will host a live Q&A session during the webcast; questions may be submitted in advance to ir@cytodyn.com.

Following the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available for approximately 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About CytoDyn



CytoDyn is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Guided by a mission to improve patients’ quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.cytodyn.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the mechanism of action of leronlimab, clinical trial results, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and in Item 1A, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Contact

CytoDyn Inc.

ir@cytodyn.com

Media Contacts

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

CytoDyn@russopartnersllc.com