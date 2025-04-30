CytoDyn Leadership Team To Attend ESMO Breast Cancer Meeting in Munich, Germany

Dr. Jacob Lalezari, CEO, and Dr. Richard Pestell, Lead Consultant in Preclinical and Clinical Oncology, to

lead CytoDyn group in attendance

VANCOUVER, Washington, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting a poster at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology’s (“ESMO”) Breast Cancer meeting, following its promising survival observations among patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (“mTNBC”) treated with leronlimab. The conference will take place on May 14-17, 2025, in Munich, Germany, and CytoDyn’s presentation is scheduled for May 15, 2025.

As announced in February 2025, a review of patients treated with leronlimab during CytoDyn’s prior clinical trials in oncology revealed observed survival rates at 12, 24, and 36 months that compare favorably to expected outcomes with currently approved therapies. The Company has also now confirmed survival outcomes in a group of patients with mTNBC and four prior lines of treatment who are alive more than 48 months after receiving leronlimab. This includes four patients who currently identify as having no evidence of ongoing disease and a fifth patient who is alive with stable disease. CytoDyn has already initiated a follow-up protocol to continue to monitor these surviving patients into the future.

“We look forward to sharing details on the progress we have made advancing our clinical development pipeline for leronlimab in oncology,” said Dr. Lalezari. “We are also excited to share information about the apparent mechanism of action in long-term surviving patients that we see as a potentially paradigm-shifting development in solid tumor oncology.”

Dr. Lalezari will be joined at the conference by Dr. Richard Pestell, MD, PhD, AO, Lead Consultant in Preclinical and Clinical Oncology, who will present during the poster display session in Hall B0 on Thursday, May 15 from 12:00-12:45PM CEST. Several other CytoDyn key opinion leaders will also be attending the conference.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of leronlimab, an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to bind to C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5), a protein on the surface of certain immune system cells that is believed to play a role in numerous disease processes. CytoDyn has studied leronlimab in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmune conditions.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and Item 1A Risk Factors, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2025. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

