CytoAgents Appoints Dr. Johannes Wolff as Chief Medical Officer and Michael Howell as Chief Scientific Officer

CytoAgents, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CTO1681, a novel, steroid-sparing inhibitor of prostaglandin-mediated inflammation, announced today the appointment of Dr. Johannes Wolff, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Michael D. Howell, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

Dr. Johannes Wolff, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Wolff brings over three decades of distinguished leadership in academic medicine and the pharmaceutical industry, with deep expertise in clinical trial strategy, drug development, and medical affairs. Originally trained as a pediatric hematologist-oncologist, Dr. Wolff has held senior roles in both academic and industry settings, including Vice President of Clinical Development at Replimune, Senior Medical Director at AbbVie and Novartis, and department chair positions at leading institutions such as Cleveland Clinic and Tufts Medical Center. He has led successful Investigational New Drug applications, pivotal trials, and regulatory approvals across a broad spectrum of hematologic and solid tumor indications. Dr. Wolff is also a scholar, with more than 200 peer-reviewed publications, multiple books, and extensive experience mentoring the next-generation of clinical researchers.

Michael D. Howell, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Howell joins CytoAgents with more than 25 years of experience in research and drug development, spanning immunology, dermatology, oncology, and translational science. He has served as Chief Scientific Officer at Zura Bio and DermTech, and held senior scientific leadership roles at Incyte, AstraZeneca/MedImmune, and the Immune Tolerance Network. Howell is recognized as a scientific innovator and inventor on multiple patents, including monoclonal antibodies and biomarker strategies, and has played a pivotal role in securing significant funding and advancing precision medicine initiatives. His expertise in translational biomarker development and strategic leadership in both early and late-stage clinical programs will be instrumental as CytoAgents advances its pipeline.

“Johannes and Michael’s combined expertise in clinical development, translational science, and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we accelerate our mission to deliver transformative therapies for immune-mediated diseases,” said Teresa Whalen, CEO of CytoAgents. “To truly expand CAR T access for patients, we must find better ways to manage toxicities, and broaden awareness within the medical community.”

About CytoAgents

CytoAgents, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company developing CTO1681, an oral, steroid sparing immunomodulator for multiple indications driven by cytokine inducing inflammation. By effectively reducing the inflammation in the tumor microenvironment and preventing life-threatening toxicities caused by overwhelming inflammation, CytoAgents is working to enable safer, widescale adoption of these breakthrough therapies. CTO1681 is currently in Phase 1b/2a for oncology patients receiving CAR T-Cell Therapy with plans to expand into additional therapeutic categories including asthma, COPD, and atopic dermatitis.

Forward Looking Statements

